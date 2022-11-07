ORIX : Material Contained in this Report - Form 6-K 11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST Send by mail :

Table of Contents SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of November 2022 Commission File Number: 001-14856 ORIX Corporation (Translation of Registrant's Name into English) World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1 Hamamatsu-cho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Table of Contents Table of Contents Material Contained in this Report 1. ORIX's Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, November 7, 2022. Table of Contents SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. ORIX Corporation Date : November 7, 2022 By /s/ Hitomaro Yano Hitomaro Yano Executive Officer Head of Treasury and Accounting Headquarters Table of Contents Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022 November 7, 2022 In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or ADSs of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report. For further information please contact: Investor Relations and Sustainability Department ORIX Corporation World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-Ku, Tokyo, 105-5135 JAPAN Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 Fax: +81-3-3435-3154 E-mail: orix_corpcomm@orix.jp Table of Contents Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 (U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries) Corporate Name: ORIX Corporation Listed Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities No. 8591) New York Stock Exchange (Trading Symbol: IX) Head Office: Tokyo JAPAN Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 (URL https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/) 1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (1) Performance Highlights - Operating Results (Unaudited) (millions of yen)*1 Total

Revenues Year-on-Year

Change Operating

Income Year-on-Year

Change Income before

Income Taxes Year-on-Year

Change Net Income

Attributable to

ORIX Corporation

Shareholders Year-on-Year

Change September 30, 2022 1,364,816 9.9 % 149,133 (28.6 %) 164,346 (25.6 %) 121,776 (17.0 %) September 30, 2021 1,241,534 14.5 % 208,917 74.3 % 220,789 64.6 % 146,682 56.3 % "Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥171,831 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (year-on-year change was a 0.2% increase) and ¥171,510 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (year-on-year change was a 94.7% increase). Basic

Earnings Per Share Diluted

Earnings Per Share September 30, 2022 102.52 102.40 September 30, 2021 121.12 121.00 *Note 1: Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen. (2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited) Total

Assets Total

Equity Shareholders'

Equity Shareholders'

Equity Ratio September 30, 2022 14,786,006 3,451,221 3,344,812 22.6 % March 31, 2022 14,270,672 3,371,401 3,261,419 22.9 % *Note 2: "Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity." "Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets." 2. Dividends (Unaudited) First

Quarter-end Second

Quarter-end Third

Quarter-end Year-end Total March 31, 2022 - 39.00 - 46.60 85.60 March 31, 2023 - 42.80 - - - March 31, 2023 (Est.) - - - 42.80 85.60 3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Net Income

Attributable to

ORIX Corporation Shareholders Year-on-Year

Change March 31, 2023 250,000 (19.9 %) *Note 3: For details, please refer to "Outlook and Forecast" on page 8 of the attachment. 4. Other Information (1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries Yes ( ) No ( x ) Addition - None ( ) Exclusion - None ( ) (2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method Yes ( ) No ( x ) (3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures 1. Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards Yes ( ) No ( x ) 2. Other than those above Yes ( ) No ( x ) (4) Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares) 1. The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,258,277,087 as of September 30, 2022, and 1,258,277,087 as of March 31, 2022. 2. The number of treasury stock was 76,368,512 as of September 30, 2022, and 62,914,027 as of March 31, 2022. 3. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,187,884,502 for the six months ended September 30, 2022, and 1,211,057,955 for the six months ended September 30, 2021. The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,849,782 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,963,282 shares as of March 31, 2022) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data. * These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review. - 1 - Table of Contents 1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (1) Financial Highlights Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 Six months

ended

September 30, 2021 Six months

ended

September 30, 2022 Change Amount Percent Total Revenues (millions of yen) 1,241,534 1,364,816 123,282 10 % Total Expenses (millions of yen) 1,032,617 1,215,683 183,066 18 % Income before Income Taxes (millions of yen) 220,789 164,346 (56,443 ) (26 )% Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders (millions of yen) 146,682 121,776 (24,906 ) (17 )% Earnings Per Share (Basic) (yen) 121.12 102.52 (18.60 ) (15 )% (Diluted) (yen) 121.00 102.40 (18.60 ) (15 )% ROE (Annualized)*1 (%) 9.5 7.4 (2.1 ) - ROA (Annualized)*2 (%) 2.14 1.68 (0.46 ) - *Note 1: ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity. *Note 2: ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders. Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (hereinafter, "the second consolidated period") increased 10% to ¥1,364,816 million compared to ¥1,241,534 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in services income, sales of goods and real estate and life insurance premiums and related investment income despite a decrease in gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends. Total expenses increased 18% to ¥1,215,683 million compared to ¥1,032,617 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance costs, services expense and costs of goods and real estate sold. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates increased 23% to ¥6,624 million compared to ¥5,399 million and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net increased 33% to ¥8,589 million compared to ¥6,473 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year. Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥164,346 million compared to ¥220,789 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders decreased 17% to ¥121,776 million compared to ¥146,682 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year. - 2 - Table of Contents Segment Information Total segment profits for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥169,952 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the six months ended September 30, 2021 has been retrospectively restated. Segment information for the second consolidated period is as follows: Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing : Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 46,263 35,482 (10,781) (23) As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 1,516,795 1,476,243 (40,552) (3) Segment profits decreased 23% to ¥35,482 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the listing of an investee recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and a decrease in services income resulting from the sale of the business of Yayoi Co., Ltd. in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Segment assets decreased 3% to ¥1,476,243 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in net investment in leases and installment loans. - 3 - Table of Contents Real Estate : Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 23,031 18,949 (4,082 ) (18) As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 910,101 907,859 (2,242 ) (0) Segment profits decreased 18% to ¥18,949 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was due to a decrease in operating leases revenues resulting from sales of real estate under operating leases, and a decrease in sales of goods and real estate at DAIKYO INCORPORATED and its subsidiaries, partially offset by an increase in services income from operating facilities. Segment assets totaled ¥907,859 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in investment in operating leases, despite an increase in inventories. PE Investment and Concession : Private equity investment; concession Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 1,614 3,905 2,291 142 As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 353,581 370,091 16,510 5 Segment profits increased 142% to ¥3,905 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates at our three airports in Kansai in our concession business. Segment assets increased 5% to ¥370,091 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment securities, goodwill and intangible assets acquired in business combinations resulting from the acquisition of a subsidiary, despite a decrease in property under facility operations at a certain investee. - 4 - Table of Contents Environment and Energy : Domestic and overseas renewable energy; electric power retailing; ESCO services; sales of solar panels and battery energy storage system; recycling and waste management Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 9,502 10,582 1,080 11 As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 703,608 772,944 69,336 10 Segment profits increased 11% to ¥10,582 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a profit contribution from a renewable energy business subsidiary in Spain. Segment assets increased 10% to ¥772,944 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in investment in affiliates, advances for property under facility operations, and property under facility operations, primarily resulting from foreign exchange effects. Insurance : Life insurance Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 32,322 13,007 (19,315 ) (60 ) As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 2,072,145 2,052,684 (19,461 ) (1 ) Segment profits decreased 60% to ¥13,007 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in life insurance costs as a result of increased payouts to policy holders, despite an increase in life insurance premiums and related investment income in line with an increase in insurance contracts. Segment assets decreased 1% to ¥2,052,684 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to decrease in investment in securities. - 5 - Table of Contents Banking and Credit : Banking; consumer finance Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 20,909 15,215 (5,694 ) (27 ) As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 2,687,156 2,677,388 (9,768 ) (0 ) Segment profits decreased 27% to ¥15,215 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends at ORIX Bank Corporation recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and an increase in advertising expenses at ORIX Credit Corporation recorded in the consolidated cumulative second quarter. Segment assets totaled ¥2,677,388 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Aircraft and Ships : Aircraft investment and management; ship-related finance and investment Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 369 10,649 10,280 - As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 684,098 752,565 68,467 10 Segment profits increased by ¥10,280 million to ¥10,649 million as compared to ¥369 million of segment profits in the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in equity in net income (loss) of affiliates at Avolon Holdings Limited, and an increase in operating leases revenues in our ship-related businesses and aircraft-related business. Segment assets increased 10% to ¥752,565 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in affiliates, primarily resulting from foreign exchange effects. - 6 - Table of Contents ORIX USA : Finance, investment and asset management in the Americas Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 47,094 21,596 (25,498 ) (54 ) As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 1,364,142 1,624,316 260,174 19 Segment profits decreased 54% to ¥21,596 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the sales of investees recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Segment assets increased 19% to ¥1,624,316 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects. ORIX Europe : Asset management of global equity and fixed income Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 28,458 16,419 (12,039 ) (42 ) As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 401,869 409,463 7,594 2 Segment profits decreased 42% to ¥16,419 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income due to a decrease in the average amount of assets under management ,and a decrease in gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from weaker market conditions. Segment assets increased 2% to ¥409,463 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects, despite a decrease in investment in securities. - 7 - Table of Contents Asia and Australia : Finance and investment businesses in Asia and Australia Six months ended

September 30, 2021

(millions of yen) Six months ended

September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Profits 19,942 24,148 4,206 21 As of March 31, 2022

(millions of yen) As of September 30, 2022

(millions of yen) Change Amount

(millions of yen) Percent

(%) Segment Assets 1,306,089 1,399,094 93,005 7 Segment profits increased 21% to ¥24,148 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in operating leases revenues in South Korea and Australia, partially offset by a decrease in gains on investment securities and dividends. Segment assets increased 7% to ¥1,399,094 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects, despite a decrease in installment loans in Greater China. Outlook and Forecast It is difficult to predict the future business environment due to the prolonged spread of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine crisis, global inflationary pressure, monetary tightening by the United States and Europe, and concerns about economic deterioration in various countries. Based on the results of the first half of the year, we have disclosed the full-year forecast based on the currently available information regarding the business activities of each segment in the second half of the year. Although forward-looking statements in this document are attributable to current information available to us and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by us, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. - 8 - Table of Contents (2) Consolidated Financial Condition Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity As of March 31,

2022 As of September 30,

2022 Change Amount Percent Total Assets (millions of yen) 14,270,672 14,786,006 515,334 4 % (Segment Assets) 11,999,584 12,442,647 443,063 4 % Total Liabilities (millions of yen) 10,899,271 11,333,820 434,549 4 % (Short-term and Long-term Debt) 4,866,685 5,410,385 543,700 11 % (Deposits) 2,276,158 2,252,295 (23,863 ) (1 )% Shareholders' Equity *1 (millions of yen) 3,261,419 3,344,812 83,393 3 % Shareholders' Equity Per Share *2 (yen) 2,732.88 2,836.85 103.97 4 % *Note 1: Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP. *Note 2: Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity. Total assets increased 4% to ¥14,786,006 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in other assets, installment loans and investments in affiliates, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, segment assets increased 4% to ¥12,442,647 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Total liabilities increased 4% to ¥11,333,820 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in short- and long-term debt, policy liabilities and policy account balances despite decreases in trade notes, accounts and other payable and current and deferred income taxes. Shareholders' equity increased 3% to ¥3,344,812 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. - 9 - Table of Contents 2. Financial Information (1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Assets As of March 31,

2022 As of September 30,

2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents 954,827 925,965 Restricted Cash 136,985 120,056 Net Investment in Leases 1,057,973 1,082,943 Installment Loans 3,862,604 3,980,231 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2022 ¥151,601 million September 30, 2022 ¥215,774 million Allowance for Credit Losses (69,459 ) (66,975 ) Investment in Operating Leases 1,463,202 1,466,487 Investment in Securities 2,852,349 2,911,282 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2022 ¥19,353 million September 30, 2022 ¥25,568 million The amounts which are associated to available-for-sale debt securities are as follows: March 31, 2022 Amortized Cost ¥2,276,425 million Allowance for Credit Losses ¥(153) million September 30, 2022 Amortized Cost ¥2,514,538 million Allowance for Credit Losses ¥(172) million Property under Facility Operations 561,846 564,655 Investment in Affiliates 978,033 1,106,570 Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable 359,949 356,894 Inventories 139,563 154,565 Office Facilities 240,421 246,380 Other Assets 1,732,379 1,936,953 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2022 ¥5,214 million September 30, 2022 ¥5,702 million Total Assets 14,270,672 14,786,006 Liabilities and Equity Short-term Debt 439,639 461,673 Deposits 2,276,158 2,252,295 Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable 291,422 248,523 Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances 1,963,623 2,049,300 The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows: March 31, 2022 ¥198,905 million September 30, 2022 ¥170,177 million Current and Deferred Income Taxes 461,181 315,657 Long-term Debt 4,427,046 4,948,712 Other Liabilities 1,040,202 1,057,660 Total Liabilities 10,899,271 11,333,820 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 0 965 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Common Stock 221,111 221,111 Additional Paid-in Capital 260,479 260,880 Retained Earnings 2,909,317 2,975,389 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (16,041 ) 34,014 Treasury Stock, at Cost (113,447 ) (146,582 ) Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity 3,261,419 3,344,812 Noncontrolling Interests 109,982 106,409 Total Equity 3,371,401 3,451,221 Total Liabilities and Equity 14,270,672 14,786,006 - 10 - Table of Contents Note : Breakdowns of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) As of March 31,

2022 As of September 30,

2022 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities (72,892 ) (216,759 ) Debt valuation adjustments 221 281 Defined benefit pension plans (8,072 ) (8,390 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 61,914 239,035 Net unrealized gains on derivative instruments 2,788 19,847 Total (16,041 ) 34,014 - 11 - Table of Contents (2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Six months

ended

September 30, 2021 Six months

ended

September 30, 2022 Revenues : Finance revenues 137,191 153,151 Gains (Losses) on investment securities and dividends 45,744 (746 ) Operating leases 227,933 249,144 Life insurance premiums and related investment income 232,797 263,211 Sales of goods and real estate 230,655 265,020 Services income 367,214 435,036 Total Revenues 1,241,534 1,364,816 Expenses : Interest expense 33,432 51,473 Costs of operating leases 159,578 164,841 Life insurance costs 174,215 222,493 Costs of goods and real estate sold 204,182 232,209 Services expense 223,630 267,774 Other (income) and expense (10,558 ) 6,941 Selling, general and administrative expenses 245,884 267,954 Provision for credit losses 2,106 1,674 Write-downs of long-lived assets 88 253 Write-downs of securities 60 71 Total Expenses 1,032,617 1,215,683 Operating Income 208,917 149,133 Equity in Net Income of Affiliates 5,399 6,624 Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net 6,473 8,589 Income before Income Taxes 220,789 164,346 Provision for Income Taxes 68,070 38,737 Net Income 152,719 125,609 Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests 6,037 3,821 Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 0 12 Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders 146,682 121,776 - 12 - Table of Contents (3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (millions of yen) Six months

ended

September 30, 2021 Six months

ended

September 30, 2022 Net Income : 152,719 125,609 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities 8,320 (143,867 ) Net change of debt valuation adjustments (61 ) 60 Net change of defined benefit pension plans 149 (316 ) Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments 14,932 185,095 Net change of unrealized gains on derivative instruments 2,170 18,531 Total other comprehensive income 25,510 59,503 Comprehensive Income 178,229 185,112 Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests 6,719 13,181 Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 0 100 Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders 171,510 171,831 (4) Assumptions for Going Concern There is no corresponding item. (5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity There is no corresponding item. - 13 - Table of Contents (6) Segment Information (Unaudited) Segment Information by Sector (millions of yen) Six Months ended

September 30, 2021 Six Months ended

September 30, 2022 March 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Segment

Revenues Segment

Profits Segment

Revenues Segment

Profits Segment

Assets Segment

Assets Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing 230,275 46,263 211,427 35,482 1,516,795 1,476,243 Real Estate 202,514 23,031 190,487 18,949 910,101 907,859 PE Investment and Concession 192,150 1,614 250,873 3,905 353,581 370,091 Environment and Energy 63,898 9,502 110,914 10,582 703,608 772,944 Insurance 235,088 32,322 265,870 13,007 2,072,145 2,052,684 Banking and Credit 43,097 20,909 40,944 15,215 2,687,156 2,677,388 Aircraft and Ships 17,748 369 28,496 10,649 684,098 752,565 ORIX USA 84,988 47,094 79,932 21,596 1,364,142 1,624,316 ORIX Europe 101,104 28,458 89,836 16,419 401,869 409,463 Asia and Australia 71,705 19,942 92,434 24,148 1,306,089 1,399,094 Segment Total 1,242,567 229,504 1,361,213 169,952 11,999,584 12,442,647 Difference between Segment Total and Consolidated Amounts (1,033 ) (8,715 ) 3,603 (5,606 ) 2,271,088 2,343,359 Consolidated Amounts 1,241,534 220,789 1,364,816 164,346 14,270,672 14,786,006 Note 1: The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits. Note 2: Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the six months ended September 30, 2021 has been retrospectively restated. Note 3: Inter-segment transactions are included in segment revenues, and eliminations of inter-segment transactions are included in the difference between segment total and consolidated amounts. (7) Subsequent Events There are no material subsequent events. - 14 - Form 6-K Attachments Original Link

