Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
2163.00 JPY   +0.65%
04:02aOrix : Financial Results Supplementary Information
PU
04:02aOrix : Interim Results Presentation Material 2022/9
PU
01:32aOrix : Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2023.3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORIX : Material Contained in this Report - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Form 6-K Table of Contents

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of November 2022

Commission File Number: 001-14856

ORIX Corporation

(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)

World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1 Hamamatsu-cho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Material Contained in this Report

1. ORIX's Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Table of Contents

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

ORIX Corporation

Date : November 7, 2022

By

/s/ Hitomaro Yano

Hitomaro Yano

Executive Officer

Head of Treasury and

Accounting Headquarters

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financial Results

April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022

November 7, 2022

In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or ADSs of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

ORIX Corporation

World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-Ku,

Tokyo, 105-5135

JAPAN

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 Fax: +81-3-3435-3154

E-mail: orix_corpcomm@orix.jp

Table of Contents

Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022

(U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries)

Corporate Name:

ORIX Corporation

Listed Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities No. 8591)

New York Stock Exchange (Trading Symbol: IX)

Head Office:

Tokyo JAPAN

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

(URL https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/)

1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(1) Performance Highlights - Operating Results (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)*1

Total
Revenues 		Year-on-Year
Change 		Operating
Income 		Year-on-Year
Change 		Income before
Income Taxes 		Year-on-Year
Change 		Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation
Shareholders 		Year-on-Year
Change

September 30, 2022

1,364,816 9.9 % 149,133 (28.6 %) 164,346 (25.6 %) 121,776 (17.0 %)

September 30, 2021

1,241,534 14.5 % 208,917 74.3 % 220,789 64.6 % 146,682 56.3 %

"Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥171,831 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (year-on-year change was a 0.2% increase) and ¥171,510 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (year-on-year change was a 94.7% increase).

Basic
Earnings Per Share 		Diluted
Earnings Per Share

September 30, 2022

102.52 102.40

September 30, 2021

121.12 121.00
*Note 1:

Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen.

(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)

Total
Assets 		Total
Equity 		Shareholders'
Equity 		Shareholders'
Equity Ratio

September 30, 2022

14,786,006 3,451,221 3,344,812 22.6 %

March 31, 2022

14,270,672 3,371,401 3,261,419 22.9 %
*Note 2:

"Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity."

"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."

2. Dividends (Unaudited)

First
Quarter-end 		Second
Quarter-end 		Third
Quarter-end 		Year-end Total

March 31, 2022

- 39.00 - 46.60 85.60

March 31, 2023

- 42.80 - - -

March 31, 2023 (Est.)

- - - 42.80 85.60

3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation Shareholders 		Year-on-Year
Change

March 31, 2023

250,000 (19.9 %)
*Note 3:

For details, please refer to "Outlook and Forecast" on page 8 of the attachment.

4. Other Information

(1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries Yes ( ) No ( x )

Addition - None ( )

Exclusion - None ( )

(2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method Yes ( ) No ( x )
(3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures

1. Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards

Yes ( ) No ( x )

2. Other than those above

Yes ( ) No ( x )

(4) Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)

1. The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,258,277,087 as of September 30, 2022, and 1,258,277,087 as of March 31, 2022.

2. The number of treasury stock was 76,368,512 as of September 30, 2022, and 62,914,027 as of March 31, 2022.

3. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,187,884,502 for the six months ended September 30, 2022, and 1,211,057,955 for the six months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,849,782 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,963,282 shares as of March 31, 2022) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.

* These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.

- 1 -

Table of Contents

1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Six months
ended
September 30, 2021 		Six months
ended
September 30, 2022 		Change
Amount Percent

Total Revenues

(millions of yen) 1,241,534 1,364,816 123,282 10 %

Total Expenses

(millions of yen) 1,032,617 1,215,683 183,066 18 %

Income before Income Taxes

(millions of yen) 220,789 164,346 (56,443 ) (26 )%

Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

(millions of yen) 146,682 121,776 (24,906 ) (17 )%

Earnings Per Share (Basic)

(yen) 121.12 102.52 (18.60 ) (15 )%

(Diluted)

(yen) 121.00 102.40 (18.60 ) (15 )%

ROE (Annualized)*1

(%) 9.5 7.4 (2.1 ) -

ROA (Annualized)*2

(%) 2.14 1.68 (0.46 ) -
*Note 1:

ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.

*Note 2:

ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.

Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (hereinafter, "the second consolidated period") increased 10% to ¥1,364,816 million compared to ¥1,241,534 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in services income, sales of goods and real estate and life insurance premiums and related investment income despite a decrease in gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends.

Total expenses increased 18% to ¥1,215,683 million compared to ¥1,032,617 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance costs, services expense and costs of goods and real estate sold.

Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates increased 23% to ¥6,624 million compared to ¥5,399 million and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net increased 33% to ¥8,589 million compared to ¥6,473 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥164,346 million compared to ¥220,789 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders decreased 17% to ¥121,776 million compared to ¥146,682 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

- 2 -

Table of Contents

Segment Information

Total segment profits for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥169,952 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the six months ended September 30, 2021 has been retrospectively restated.

Segment information for the second consolidated period is as follows:

Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing: Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

46,263 35,482 (10,781) (23)
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

1,516,795 1,476,243 (40,552) (3)

Segment profits decreased 23% to ¥35,482 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the listing of an investee recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and a decrease in services income resulting from the sale of the business of Yayoi Co., Ltd. in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Segment assets decreased 3% to ¥1,476,243 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in net investment in leases and installment loans.

- 3 -

Table of Contents

Real Estate: Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

23,031 18,949 (4,082 ) (18)
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

910,101 907,859 (2,242 ) (0)

Segment profits decreased 18% to ¥18,949 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was due to a decrease in operating leases revenues resulting from sales of real estate under operating leases, and a decrease in sales of goods and real estate at DAIKYO INCORPORATED and its subsidiaries, partially offset by an increase in services income from operating facilities.

Segment assets totaled ¥907,859 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in investment in operating leases, despite an increase in inventories.

PE Investment and Concession: Private equity investment; concession

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

1,614 3,905 2,291 142
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

353,581 370,091 16,510 5

Segment profits increased 142% to ¥3,905 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates at our three airports in Kansai in our concession business.

Segment assets increased 5% to ¥370,091 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment securities, goodwill and intangible assets acquired in business combinations resulting from the acquisition of a subsidiary, despite a decrease in property under facility operations at a certain investee.

- 4 -

Table of Contents

Environment and Energy: Domestic and overseas renewable energy; electric power retailing; ESCO services; sales of solar panels and battery energy storage system; recycling and waste management

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

9,502 10,582 1,080 11
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

703,608 772,944 69,336 10

Segment profits increased 11% to ¥10,582 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a profit contribution from a renewable energy business subsidiary in Spain.

Segment assets increased 10% to ¥772,944 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in investment in affiliates, advances for property under facility operations, and property under facility operations, primarily resulting from foreign exchange effects.

Insurance: Life insurance

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

32,322 13,007 (19,315 ) (60 )
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

2,072,145 2,052,684 (19,461 ) (1 )

Segment profits decreased 60% to ¥13,007 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in life insurance costs as a result of increased payouts to policy holders, despite an increase in life insurance premiums and related investment income in line with an increase in insurance contracts.

Segment assets decreased 1% to ¥2,052,684 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to decrease in investment in securities.

- 5 -

Table of Contents

Banking and Credit: Banking; consumer finance

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

20,909 15,215 (5,694 ) (27 )
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

2,687,156 2,677,388 (9,768 ) (0 )

Segment profits decreased 27% to ¥15,215 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends at ORIX Bank Corporation recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and an increase in advertising expenses at ORIX Credit Corporation recorded in the consolidated cumulative second quarter.

Segment assets totaled ¥2,677,388 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Aircraft and Ships: Aircraft investment and management; ship-related finance and investment

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

369 10,649 10,280 -
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

684,098 752,565 68,467 10

Segment profits increased by ¥10,280 million to ¥10,649 million as compared to ¥369 million of segment profits in the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in equity in net income (loss) of affiliates at Avolon Holdings Limited, and an increase in operating leases revenues in our ship-related businesses and aircraft-related business.

Segment assets increased 10% to ¥752,565 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in affiliates, primarily resulting from foreign exchange effects.

- 6 -

Table of Contents

ORIX USA: Finance, investment and asset management in the Americas

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

47,094 21,596 (25,498 ) (54 )
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

1,364,142 1,624,316 260,174 19

Segment profits decreased 54% to ¥21,596 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the sales of investees recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment assets increased 19% to ¥1,624,316 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.

ORIX Europe: Asset management of global equity and fixed income

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

28,458 16,419 (12,039 ) (42 )
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

401,869 409,463 7,594 2

Segment profits decreased 42% to ¥16,419 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income due to a decrease in the average amount of assets under management ,and a decrease in gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from weaker market conditions.

Segment assets increased 2% to ¥409,463 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects, despite a decrease in investment in securities.

- 7 -

Table of Contents

Asia and Australia: Finance and investment businesses in Asia and Australia

Six months ended
September 30, 2021
(millions of yen) 		Six months ended
September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Profits

19,942 24,148 4,206 21
As of March 31, 2022
(millions of yen) 		As of September 30, 2022
(millions of yen) 		Change
Amount
(millions of yen) 		Percent
(%)

Segment Assets

1,306,089 1,399,094 93,005 7

Segment profits increased 21% to ¥24,148 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in operating leases revenues in South Korea and Australia, partially offset by a decrease in gains on investment securities and dividends.

Segment assets increased 7% to ¥1,399,094 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects, despite a decrease in installment loans in Greater China.

Outlook and Forecast

It is difficult to predict the future business environment due to the prolonged spread of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine crisis, global inflationary pressure, monetary tightening by the United States and Europe, and concerns about economic deterioration in various countries. Based on the results of the first half of the year, we have disclosed the full-year forecast based on the currently available information regarding the business activities of each segment in the second half of the year.

Although forward-looking statements in this document are attributable to current information available to us and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by us, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

- 8 -

Table of Contents

(2) Consolidated Financial Condition

Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity

As of March 31,
2022 		As of September 30,
2022 		Change
Amount Percent

Total Assets

(millions of yen) 14,270,672 14,786,006 515,334 4 %

(Segment Assets)

11,999,584 12,442,647 443,063 4 %

Total Liabilities

(millions of yen) 10,899,271 11,333,820 434,549 4 %

(Short-term and Long-term Debt)

4,866,685 5,410,385 543,700 11 %

(Deposits)

2,276,158 2,252,295 (23,863 ) (1 )%

Shareholders' Equity *1

(millions of yen) 3,261,419 3,344,812 83,393 3 %

Shareholders' Equity Per Share *2

(yen) 2,732.88 2,836.85 103.97 4 %

*Note 1:

Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP.

*Note 2:

Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.

Total assets increased 4% to ¥14,786,006 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in other assets, installment loans and investments in affiliates, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, segment assets increased 4% to ¥12,442,647 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Total liabilities increased 4% to ¥11,333,820 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in short- and long-term debt, policy liabilities and policy account balances despite decreases in trade notes, accounts and other payable and current and deferred income taxes.

Shareholders' equity increased 3% to ¥3,344,812 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

- 9 -

Table of Contents

2. Financial Information

(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

Assets

As of March 31,
2022 		As of September 30,
2022

Cash and Cash Equivalents

954,827 925,965

Restricted Cash

136,985 120,056

Net Investment in Leases

1,057,973 1,082,943

Installment Loans

3,862,604 3,980,231

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2022

¥151,601 million

September 30, 2022

¥215,774 million

Allowance for Credit Losses

(69,459 ) (66,975 )

Investment in Operating Leases

1,463,202 1,466,487

Investment in Securities

2,852,349 2,911,282

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2022

¥19,353 million

September 30, 2022

¥25,568 million

The amounts which are associated to available-for-sale debt securities are as follows:

March 31, 2022

Amortized Cost

¥2,276,425 million

Allowance for Credit Losses

¥(153) million

September 30, 2022

Amortized Cost

¥2,514,538 million

Allowance for Credit Losses

¥(172) million

Property under Facility Operations

561,846 564,655

Investment in Affiliates

978,033 1,106,570

Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable

359,949 356,894

Inventories

139,563 154,565

Office Facilities

240,421 246,380

Other Assets

1,732,379 1,936,953

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2022

¥5,214 million

September 30, 2022

¥5,702 million

Total Assets

14,270,672 14,786,006

Liabilities and Equity

Short-term Debt

439,639 461,673

Deposits

2,276,158 2,252,295

Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable

291,422 248,523

Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances

1,963,623 2,049,300

The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:

March 31, 2022

¥198,905 million

September 30, 2022

¥170,177 million

Current and Deferred Income Taxes

461,181 315,657

Long-term Debt

4,427,046 4,948,712

Other Liabilities

1,040,202 1,057,660

Total Liabilities

10,899,271 11,333,820

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

0 965

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

Common Stock

221,111 221,111

Additional Paid-in Capital

260,479 260,880

Retained Earnings

2,909,317 2,975,389

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(16,041 ) 34,014

Treasury Stock, at Cost

(113,447 ) (146,582 )

Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity

3,261,419 3,344,812

Noncontrolling Interests

109,982 106,409

Total Equity

3,371,401 3,451,221

Total Liabilities and Equity

14,270,672 14,786,006

- 10 -

Table of Contents
Note :

Breakdowns of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

As of March 31,
2022 		As of September 30,
2022

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities

(72,892 ) (216,759 )

Debt valuation adjustments

221 281

Defined benefit pension plans

(8,072 ) (8,390 )

Foreign currency translation adjustments

61,914 239,035

Net unrealized gains on derivative instruments

2,788 19,847

Total

(16,041 ) 34,014

- 11 -

Table of Contents

(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)

Six months
ended
September 30, 2021 		Six months
ended
September 30, 2022
Revenues :

Finance revenues

137,191 153,151

Gains (Losses) on investment securities and dividends

45,744 (746 )

Operating leases

227,933 249,144

Life insurance premiums and related investment income

232,797 263,211

Sales of goods and real estate

230,655 265,020

Services income

367,214 435,036

Total Revenues

1,241,534 1,364,816
Expenses :

Interest expense

33,432 51,473

Costs of operating leases

159,578 164,841

Life insurance costs

174,215 222,493

Costs of goods and real estate sold

204,182 232,209

Services expense

223,630 267,774

Other (income) and expense

(10,558 ) 6,941

Selling, general and administrative expenses

245,884 267,954

Provision for credit losses

2,106 1,674

Write-downs of long-lived assets

88 253

Write-downs of securities

60 71

Total Expenses

1,032,617 1,215,683

Operating Income

208,917 149,133

Equity in Net Income of Affiliates

5,399 6,624

Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net

6,473 8,589

Income before Income Taxes

220,789 164,346

Provision for Income Taxes

68,070 38,737

Net Income

152,719 125,609

Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

6,037 3,821

Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

0 12

Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

146,682 121,776

- 12 -

Table of Contents

(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(millions of yen)
Six months
ended
September 30, 2021 		Six months
ended
September 30, 2022

Net Income :

152,719 125,609

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities

8,320 (143,867 )

Net change of debt valuation adjustments

(61 ) 60

Net change of defined benefit pension plans

149 (316 )

Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments

14,932 185,095

Net change of unrealized gains on derivative instruments

2,170 18,531

Total other comprehensive income

25,510 59,503

Comprehensive Income

178,229 185,112

Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests

6,719 13,181

Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

0 100

Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

171,510 171,831

(4) Assumptions for Going Concern

There is no corresponding item.

(5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

There is no corresponding item.

- 13 -

Table of Contents

(6) Segment Information (Unaudited)

Segment Information by Sector

(millions of yen)
Six Months ended
September 30, 2021 		Six Months ended
September 30, 2022 		March 31,
2022 		September 30,
2022
Segment
Revenues 		Segment
Profits 		Segment
Revenues 		Segment
Profits 		Segment
Assets 		Segment
Assets

Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing

230,275 46,263 211,427 35,482 1,516,795 1,476,243

Real Estate

202,514 23,031 190,487 18,949 910,101 907,859

PE Investment and Concession

192,150 1,614 250,873 3,905 353,581 370,091

Environment and Energy

63,898 9,502 110,914 10,582 703,608 772,944

Insurance

235,088 32,322 265,870 13,007 2,072,145 2,052,684

Banking and Credit

43,097 20,909 40,944 15,215 2,687,156 2,677,388

Aircraft and Ships

17,748 369 28,496 10,649 684,098 752,565

ORIX USA

84,988 47,094 79,932 21,596 1,364,142 1,624,316

ORIX Europe

101,104 28,458 89,836 16,419 401,869 409,463

Asia and Australia

71,705 19,942 92,434 24,148 1,306,089 1,399,094

Segment Total

1,242,567 229,504 1,361,213 169,952 11,999,584 12,442,647

Difference between Segment Total and Consolidated Amounts

(1,033 ) (8,715 ) 3,603 (5,606 ) 2,271,088 2,343,359

Consolidated Amounts

1,241,534 220,789 1,364,816 164,346 14,270,672 14,786,006
Note 1:

The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits.

Note 2:

Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the six months ended September 30, 2021 has been retrospectively restated.

Note 3:

Inter-segment transactions are included in segment revenues, and eliminations of inter-segment transactions are included in the difference between segment total and consolidated amounts.

(7) Subsequent Events

There are no material subsequent events.

- 14 -

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORIX CORPORATION
04:02aOrix : Financial Results Supplementary Information
PU
04:02aOrix : Interim Results Presentation Material 2022/9
PU
01:32aOrix : Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2023.3
PU
11/06Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, source..
RE
11/06Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, source..
RE
11/06Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, source..
RE
10/28Orix : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
10/27Toshiba's preferred bidder struggling to secure equity commitments -sources
RE
10/21Orix can invest about $2 bln in Toshiba buyout - Nikkei Business
RE
10/21Orix plans to invest about $2 billion in Toshiba - Nikkei Business
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 613 B 17 755 M 17 755 M
Net income 2023 296 B 2 010 M 2 010 M
Net Debt 2023 7 680 B 52 191 M 52 191 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,57x
Yield 2023 4,08%
Capitalization 2 535 B 17 223 M 17 223 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,91x
EV / Sales 2024 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 32 235
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 149,00 JPY
Average target price 2 795,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Inoue Executive Officer
Hitomaro Yano Deputy General Manager-Finance
Stan H. Koyanagi Director & Global General Counsel
Tomoko Kageura Executive Officer, GM-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Shuji Irie Deputy General Manager-Business Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION-8.46%17 223
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.36%53 013
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-24.51%15 778
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED46.71%7 644
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-28.05%5 264
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-67.24%4 804