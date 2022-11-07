ORIX : Material Contained in this Report - Form 6-K
11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
Form 6-K
Table of Contents
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of November 2022
Commission File Number: 001-14856
ORIX Corporation
(Translation of Registrant's Name into English)
World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1 Hamamatsu-cho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, JAPAN
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)
Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Material Contained in this Report
1.
ORIX's Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results (April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022) filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Table of Contents
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
ORIX Corporation
Date : November 7, 2022
By
/s/ Hitomaro Yano
Hitomaro Yano
Executive Officer
Head of Treasury and
Accounting Headquarters
Table of Contents
Consolidated Financial Results
April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022
November 7, 2022
In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or ADSs of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-Ku,
Tokyo, 105-5135
JAPAN
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121 Fax: +81-3-3435-3154
E-mail: orix_corpcomm@orix.jp
Table of Contents
Consolidated Financial Results from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022
(U.S. GAAP Financial Information for ORIX Corporation and its Subsidiaries)
Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
Year-on-Year Change
September 30, 2022
1,364,816
9.9
%
149,133
(28.6
%)
164,346
(25.6
%)
121,776
(17.0
%)
September 30, 2021
1,241,534
14.5
%
208,917
74.3
%
220,789
64.6
%
146,682
56.3
%
"Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥171,831 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (year-on-year change was a 0.2% increase) and ¥171,510 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (year-on-year change was a 94.7% increase).
Basic Earnings Per Share
Diluted Earnings Per Share
September 30, 2022
102.52
102.40
September 30, 2021
121.12
121.00
*Note 1:
Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen.
(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)
Total Assets
Total Equity
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
September 30, 2022
14,786,006
3,451,221
3,344,812
22.6
%
March 31, 2022
14,270,672
3,371,401
3,261,419
22.9
%
*Note 2:
"Shareholders' Equity" refers to "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity."
"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."
2. Dividends (Unaudited)
First Quarter-end
Second Quarter-end
Third Quarter-end
Year-end
Total
March 31, 2022
-
39.00
-
46.60
85.60
March 31, 2023
-
42.80
-
-
-
March 31, 2023 (Est.)
-
-
-
42.80
85.60
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
Year-on-Year Change
March 31, 2023
250,000
(19.9
%)
*Note 3:
For details, please refer to "Outlook and Forecast" on page 8 of the attachment.
4. Other Information
(1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries
Yes ( ) No ( x )
Addition - None ( )
Exclusion - None ( )
(2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method
Yes ( ) No ( x )
(3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures
1. Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards
Yes ( ) No ( x )
2. Other than those above
Yes ( ) No ( x )
(4) Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)
1. The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,258,277,087 as of September 30, 2022, and 1,258,277,087 as of March 31, 2022.
2. The number of treasury stock was 76,368,512 as of September 30, 2022, and 62,914,027 as of March 31, 2022.
3. The average number of outstanding shares was 1,187,884,502 for the six months ended September 30, 2022, and 1,211,057,955 for the six months ended September 30, 2021.
The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,849,782 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,963,282 shares as of March 31, 2022) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.
* These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.
- 1 -
Table of Contents
1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Financial Highlights
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Change
Amount
Percent
Total Revenues
(millions of yen)
1,241,534
1,364,816
123,282
10
%
Total Expenses
(millions of yen)
1,032,617
1,215,683
183,066
18
%
Income before Income Taxes
(millions of yen)
220,789
164,346
(56,443
)
(26
)%
Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
(millions of yen)
146,682
121,776
(24,906
)
(17
)%
Earnings Per Share (Basic)
(yen)
121.12
102.52
(18.60
)
(15
)%
(Diluted)
(yen)
121.00
102.40
(18.60
)
(15
)%
ROE (Annualized)*1
(%)
9.5
7.4
(2.1
)
-
ROA (Annualized)*2
(%)
2.14
1.68
(0.46
)
-
*Note 1:
ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
*Note 2:
ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.
Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (hereinafter, "the second consolidated period") increased 10% to ¥1,364,816 million compared to ¥1,241,534 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in services income, sales of goods and real estate and life insurance premiums and related investment income despite a decrease in gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends.
Total expenses increased 18% to ¥1,215,683 million compared to ¥1,032,617 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance costs, services expense and costs of goods and real estate sold.
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates increased 23% to ¥6,624 million compared to ¥5,399 million and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net increased 33% to ¥8,589 million compared to ¥6,473 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥164,346 million compared to ¥220,789 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders decreased 17% to ¥121,776 million compared to ¥146,682 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
- 2 -
Table of Contents
Segment Information
Total segment profits for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥169,952 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the six months ended September 30, 2021 has been retrospectively restated.
Segment information for the second consolidated period is as follows:
Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing: Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment
Six months ended
September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
46,263
35,482
(10,781)
(23)
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
1,516,795
1,476,243
(40,552)
(3)
Segment profits decreased 23% to ¥35,482 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the listing of an investee recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and a decrease in services income resulting from the sale of the business of Yayoi Co., Ltd. in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Segment assets decreased 3% to ¥1,476,243 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in net investment in leases and installment loans.
- 3 -
Table of Contents
Real Estate: Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
23,031
18,949
(4,082
)
(18)
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
910,101
907,859
(2,242
)
(0)
Segment profits decreased 18% to ¥18,949 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was due to a decrease in operating leases revenues resulting from sales of real estate under operating leases, and a decrease in sales of goods and real estate at DAIKYO INCORPORATED and its subsidiaries, partially offset by an increase in services income from operating facilities.
Segment assets totaled ¥907,859 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in investment in operating leases, despite an increase in inventories.
PE Investment and Concession: Private equity investment; concession
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
1,614
3,905
2,291
142
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
353,581
370,091
16,510
5
Segment profits increased 142% to ¥3,905 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates at our three airports in Kansai in our concession business.
Segment assets increased 5% to ¥370,091 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment securities, goodwill and intangible assets acquired in business combinations resulting from the acquisition of a subsidiary, despite a decrease in property under facility operations at a certain investee.
- 4 -
Table of Contents
Environment and Energy: Domestic and overseas renewable energy; electric power retailing; ESCO services; sales of solar panels and battery energy storage system; recycling and waste management
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
9,502
10,582
1,080
11
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
703,608
772,944
69,336
10
Segment profits increased 11% to ¥10,582 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a profit contribution from a renewable energy business subsidiary in Spain.
Segment assets increased 10% to ¥772,944 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in investment in affiliates, advances for property under facility operations, and property under facility operations, primarily resulting from foreign exchange effects.
Insurance: Life insurance
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
32,322
13,007
(19,315
)
(60
)
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
2,072,145
2,052,684
(19,461
)
(1
)
Segment profits decreased 60% to ¥13,007 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in life insurance costs as a result of increased payouts to policy holders, despite an increase in life insurance premiums and related investment income in line with an increase in insurance contracts.
Segment assets decreased 1% to ¥2,052,684 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to decrease in investment in securities.
- 5 -
Table of Contents
Banking and Credit: Banking; consumer finance
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
20,909
15,215
(5,694
)
(27
)
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
2,687,156
2,677,388
(9,768
)
(0
)
Segment profits decreased 27% to ¥15,215 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends at ORIX Bank Corporation recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and an increase in advertising expenses at ORIX Credit Corporation recorded in the consolidated cumulative second quarter.
Segment assets totaled ¥2,677,388 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
Aircraft and Ships: Aircraft investment and management; ship-related finance and investment
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
369
10,649
10,280
-
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
684,098
752,565
68,467
10
Segment profits increased by ¥10,280 million to ¥10,649 million as compared to ¥369 million of segment profits in the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in equity in net income (loss) of affiliates at Avolon Holdings Limited, and an increase in operating leases revenues in our ship-related businesses and aircraft-related business.
Segment assets increased 10% to ¥752,565 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment in affiliates, primarily resulting from foreign exchange effects.
- 6 -
Table of Contents
ORIX USA: Finance, investment and asset management in the Americas
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
47,094
21,596
(25,498
)
(54
)
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
1,364,142
1,624,316
260,174
19
Segment profits decreased 54% to ¥21,596 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the sales of investees recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment assets increased 19% to ¥1,624,316 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects.
ORIX Europe: Asset management of global equity and fixed income
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
28,458
16,419
(12,039
)
(42
)
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
401,869
409,463
7,594
2
Segment profits decreased 42% to ¥16,419 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in services income due to a decrease in the average amount of assets under management ,and a decrease in gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from weaker market conditions.
Segment assets increased 2% to ¥409,463 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects, despite a decrease in investment in securities.
- 7 -
Table of Contents
Asia and Australia: Finance and investment businesses in Asia and Australia
Six months ended September 30, 2021 (millions of yen)
Six months ended September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Profits
19,942
24,148
4,206
21
As of March 31, 2022 (millions of yen)
As of September 30, 2022 (millions of yen)
Change
Amount (millions of yen)
Percent (%)
Segment Assets
1,306,089
1,399,094
93,005
7
Segment profits increased 21% to ¥24,148 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in operating leases revenues in South Korea and Australia, partially offset by a decrease in gains on investment securities and dividends.
Segment assets increased 7% to ¥1,399,094 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects, despite a decrease in installment loans in Greater China.
Outlook and Forecast
It is difficult to predict the future business environment due to the prolonged spread of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine crisis, global inflationary pressure, monetary tightening by the United States and Europe, and concerns about economic deterioration in various countries. Based on the results of the first half of the year, we have disclosed the full-year forecast based on the currently available information regarding the business activities of each segment in the second half of the year.
Although forward-looking statements in this document are attributable to current information available to us and are based on assumptions deemed reasonable by us, actual financial results may differ materially due to various factors. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- 8 -
Table of Contents
(2) Consolidated Financial Condition
Summary of Assets, Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Change
Amount
Percent
Total Assets
(millions of yen)
14,270,672
14,786,006
515,334
4
%
(Segment Assets)
11,999,584
12,442,647
443,063
4
%
Total Liabilities
(millions of yen)
10,899,271
11,333,820
434,549
4
%
(Short-term and Long-term Debt)
4,866,685
5,410,385
543,700
11
%
(Deposits)
2,276,158
2,252,295
(23,863
)
(1
)%
Shareholders' Equity *1
(millions of yen)
3,261,419
3,344,812
83,393
3
%
Shareholders' Equity Per Share *2
(yen)
2,732.88
2,836.85
103.97
4
%
*Note 1:
Shareholders' Equity refers to ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity based on U.S. GAAP.
*Note 2:
Shareholders' Equity Per Share is calculated using total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
Total assets increased 4% to ¥14,786,006 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in other assets, installment loans and investments in affiliates, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, segment assets increased 4% to ¥12,442,647 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
Total liabilities increased 4% to ¥11,333,820 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in short- and long-term debt, policy liabilities and policy account balances despite decreases in trade notes, accounts and other payable and current and deferred income taxes.
Shareholders' equity increased 3% to ¥3,344,812 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2022
¥151,601 million
September 30, 2022
¥215,774 million
Allowance for Credit Losses
(69,459
)
(66,975
)
Investment in Operating Leases
1,463,202
1,466,487
Investment in Securities
2,852,349
2,911,282
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2022
¥19,353 million
September 30, 2022
¥25,568 million
The amounts which are associated to available-for-sale debt securities are as follows:
March 31, 2022
Amortized Cost
¥2,276,425 million
Allowance for Credit Losses
¥(153) million
September 30, 2022
Amortized Cost
¥2,514,538 million
Allowance for Credit Losses
¥(172) million
Property under Facility Operations
561,846
564,655
Investment in Affiliates
978,033
1,106,570
Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Receivable
359,949
356,894
Inventories
139,563
154,565
Office Facilities
240,421
246,380
Other Assets
1,732,379
1,936,953
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2022
¥5,214 million
September 30, 2022
¥5,702 million
Total Assets
14,270,672
14,786,006
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term Debt
439,639
461,673
Deposits
2,276,158
2,252,295
Trade Notes, Accounts and Other Payable
291,422
248,523
Policy Liabilities and Policy Account Balances
1,963,623
2,049,300
The amounts which are measured at fair value by electing the fair value option are as follows:
March 31, 2022
¥198,905 million
September 30, 2022
¥170,177 million
Current and Deferred Income Taxes
461,181
315,657
Long-term Debt
4,427,046
4,948,712
Other Liabilities
1,040,202
1,057,660
Total Liabilities
10,899,271
11,333,820
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
0
965
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
Common Stock
221,111
221,111
Additional Paid-in Capital
260,479
260,880
Retained Earnings
2,909,317
2,975,389
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(16,041
)
34,014
Treasury Stock, at Cost
(113,447
)
(146,582
)
Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity
3,261,419
3,344,812
Noncontrolling Interests
109,982
106,409
Total Equity
3,371,401
3,451,221
Total Liabilities and Equity
14,270,672
14,786,006
- 10 -
Table of Contents
Note :
Breakdowns of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
As of March 31,
2022
As of September 30,
2022
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Net unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities
(72,892
)
(216,759
)
Debt valuation adjustments
221
281
Defined benefit pension plans
(8,072
)
(8,390
)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
61,914
239,035
Net unrealized gains on derivative instruments
2,788
19,847
Total
(16,041
)
34,014
- 11 -
Table of Contents
(2) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(millions of yen)
Six months ended
September 30, 2021
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
Revenues :
Finance revenues
137,191
153,151
Gains (Losses) on investment securities and dividends
45,744
(746
)
Operating leases
227,933
249,144
Life insurance premiums and related investment income
232,797
263,211
Sales of goods and real estate
230,655
265,020
Services income
367,214
435,036
Total Revenues
1,241,534
1,364,816
Expenses :
Interest expense
33,432
51,473
Costs of operating leases
159,578
164,841
Life insurance costs
174,215
222,493
Costs of goods and real estate sold
204,182
232,209
Services expense
223,630
267,774
Other (income) and expense
(10,558
)
6,941
Selling, general and administrative expenses
245,884
267,954
Provision for credit losses
2,106
1,674
Write-downs of long-lived assets
88
253
Write-downs of securities
60
71
Total Expenses
1,032,617
1,215,683
Operating Income
208,917
149,133
Equity in Net Income of Affiliates
5,399
6,624
Gains on Sales of Subsidiaries and Affiliates and Liquidation Losses, net
6,473
8,589
Income before Income Taxes
220,789
164,346
Provision for Income Taxes
68,070
38,737
Net Income
152,719
125,609
Net Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
6,037
3,821
Net Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
0
12
Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
146,682
121,776
- 12 -
Table of Contents
(3) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(millions of yen)
Six months ended
September 30, 2021
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
Net Income :
152,719
125,609
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Net change of unrealized gains (losses) on investment in securities
8,320
(143,867
)
Net change of debt valuation adjustments
(61
)
60
Net change of defined benefit pension plans
149
(316
)
Net change of foreign currency translation adjustments
14,932
185,095
Net change of unrealized gains on derivative instruments
2,170
18,531
Total other comprehensive income
25,510
59,503
Comprehensive Income
178,229
185,112
Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Noncontrolling Interests
6,719
13,181
Comprehensive Income Attributable to the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
0
100
Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders
171,510
171,831
(4) Assumptions for Going Concern
There is no corresponding item.
(5) Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
There is no corresponding item.
- 13 -
Table of Contents
(6) Segment Information (Unaudited)
Segment Information by Sector
(millions of yen)
Six Months ended September 30, 2021
Six Months ended September 30, 2022
March 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
Segment Revenues
Segment Profits
Segment Revenues
Segment Profits
Segment Assets
Segment Assets
Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing
230,275
46,263
211,427
35,482
1,516,795
1,476,243
Real Estate
202,514
23,031
190,487
18,949
910,101
907,859
PE Investment and Concession
192,150
1,614
250,873
3,905
353,581
370,091
Environment and Energy
63,898
9,502
110,914
10,582
703,608
772,944
Insurance
235,088
32,322
265,870
13,007
2,072,145
2,052,684
Banking and Credit
43,097
20,909
40,944
15,215
2,687,156
2,677,388
Aircraft and Ships
17,748
369
28,496
10,649
684,098
752,565
ORIX USA
84,988
47,094
79,932
21,596
1,364,142
1,624,316
ORIX Europe
101,104
28,458
89,836
16,419
401,869
409,463
Asia and Australia
71,705
19,942
92,434
24,148
1,306,089
1,399,094
Segment Total
1,242,567
229,504
1,361,213
169,952
11,999,584
12,442,647
Difference between Segment Total and Consolidated Amounts
(1,033
)
(8,715
)
3,603
(5,606
)
2,271,088
2,343,359
Consolidated Amounts
1,241,534
220,789
1,364,816
164,346
14,270,672
14,786,006
Note 1:
The Company evaluates the performance of segments based on income before income taxes, adjusted for net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests and net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests before applicable tax effect. Tax expenses are not included in segment profits.
Note 2:
Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the six months ended September 30, 2021 has been retrospectively restated.
Note 3:
Inter-segment transactions are included in segment revenues, and eliminations of inter-segment transactions are included in the difference between segment total and consolidated amounts.
ORIX Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:24 UTC.