TOKYO, Japan - March 29, 2024 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that it has transferred a portion of its shares in ORIX Credit Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of ORIX, to NTT DOCOMO, INC. as announced in the "Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary (Partial Transfer of Shares) and Joint Venture"* on March 6, 2024. For details of the share transfer agreement, please see the news release*.

* Notice of Transfer of Consolidated Subsidiary (Partial Transfer of Shares) and Joint Venture (March 6, 2024)[800KB]

