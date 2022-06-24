ORIX : Notice of Resolution at the 59th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors

The terms of office of all 11 Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, the shareholders are requested to elect 11 Directors based on the decision by the Nominating Committee.

The Nominating Committee has appointed candidates for Directors of such mix that ensures the Board of Directors will have a balance and diversity of knowledge, experience and capability as a whole. In particular, when appointing the candidates for Outside Directors, the Nominating Committee has appointed candidates determined to be able to appropriately perform the duties of Outside Director such as making proposals for important matters in the Company's management and overseeing corporate management. The Company determines that the candidates for Outside Directors possess sufficient independence as they meet the 'Requirements for Independent Directors' established by the Nominating Committee and the requirements for independent director prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. in Japan.

The following figures concern the ESG-related Key Goals pertaining to the composition of the Board of Directors. Outside directors to account for over half of the composition of the ORIX Group Board of Directors by the General

Meeting of Shareholders set to be held in June 2023.

Female directors to account for over 30% of the composition of the ORIX Group Board of Directors by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2030.

[Relevant composition ratios of the Board of Directors if this proposal is approved]