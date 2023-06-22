Securities Code: NYSE: IX TSE: 8591 June 2, 2023

(Starting date of measures for provision in electronic format: May 25, 2023)

To Our Shareholders:

Makoto Inoue Director,

Representative Executive Officer, President

ORIX CORPORATION

2-4-1,Hamamatsu-cho

Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

ORIX CORPORATION

Notice of the 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We cordially would like to inform you that the 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ORIX CORPORATION (the "Company") to be held as set forth below.

When giving notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items provided in electronic format) is provided in electronic format on the internet via the Company website as "Notice of the 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." Please navigate to the Company website below to check this information.

[Company website]

https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/company/ir/library/shareholder_meeting/ (Japanese) https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/library/shareholder_meeting/ (English)

In addition to being uploaded to the above-mentioned website, the items provided in electronic format have been made available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please navigate to the TSE's website below ("Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search"), enter the stock (company) name or code to search, then select "Basic information," followed by "Documents for public inspection/ PR information."

[TSE website ("Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search")] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (Japanese) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show (English)

Details

1. Date and Time:Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2. Place: Hiten, Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa 3-13-1, Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan *Please be informed that presents will not be provided on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:

The business report and the consolidated financial statements for the 60 th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), as well as the audit reports of the public accounting firm and the Audit Committee for consolidated financial statements Financial statements for the 60 th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Matters to be resolved: Proposal 1. Election of Eleven (11) Directors Proposal 2. Dismissal of a Director The Board of Directors oppose this proposal. For more information, please refer to page 19.