Convocation Notice
Notice of the 61st Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Reference Documents for the General
Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal: Election of Eleven (11) Directors
Business Report for the 61st Fiscal Year
(From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
1.
Management's Basic Policy
2.
Current State of the Company
3.
Stock Information
Basic Policy on Corporate Governance
Internal Control System of ORIX
4.
Directors and Executive Officers
Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet (U.S. GAAP)
Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP)
Independent Auditor's Report
Audit Report by the Accounting Auditors with
Respect to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Audit Committee's Report
June 3, 2024
ORIX CORPORATION
This document is a translation of the Japanese language original prepared for reference purposes only (certain portions of the Japanese language original applicable to voting procedures in Japan that are not applicable to shareholders outside Japan have been omitted). In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese language original, the Japanese language original shall prevail.
Securities Code: NYSE: IX
TSE: 8591
June 3, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
Makoto Inoue
Director,
Representative Executive Officer, President
ORIX CORPORATION
2-4-1,Hamamatsu-cho
Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
ORIX CORPORATION
Notice of the 61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We cordially would like to inform you that the 61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ORIX CORPORATION (the "Company") to be held as set forth below.
When giving notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (items provided in electronic format) is provided in electronic format on the internet via the Company website as "Notice of the 61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders." Please navigate to the Company website below to check this information.
[Company website]
https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/company/ir/library/shareholder_meeting/ (Japanese) https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/library/shareholder_meeting/ (English)
In addition to being uploaded to the above-mentioned website, the items provided in electronic format have been made available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please navigate to the TSE's website below ("Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search"), enter the stock (company) name or code to search, then select "Basic information," followed by "Documents for public inspection/ PR information."
[TSE website ("Tokyo Stock Exchange Listed Company Search")] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (Japanese) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show (English)
Details
1. Date and Time:Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2. Place:
Hiten, Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa
3-13-1, Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be reported:
- The business report and the consolidated financial statements for the 61st fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), as well as the audit reports of the public accounting firm and the Audit Committee for consolidated financial statements
- Financial statements for the 61st fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal
Election of Eleven (11) Directors
- We will post the Notice of Resolution at the 61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the following Company's website. The Company's website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/library/shareholder_meeting/
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal: Election of Eleven (11) Directors
The terms of office of all 11 Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, the shareholders are requested to elect 11 Directors based on the decision by the Nominating Committee.
The Nominating Committee has appointed candidates for Directors of such mix that ensures the Board of Directors will have a balance and diversity of knowledge, experience and capability as a whole. In particular, when appointing the candidates for Outside Directors, the Nominating Committee has appointed candidates determined to be able to appropriately perform the duties of Outside Director such as making proposals for important matters in the Company's management and overseeing corporate management. The Company determines that the candidates for Outside Directors possess sufficient independence as they meet the 'Requirements for Independent Directors' established by the Nominating Committee and the requirements for independent director prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. in Japan.
[Relevant composition ratios of the Board of Directors if this proposal is approved]
Composition ratio of Outside Directors
Composition ratio of female Directors
54.5％
18.1％
(6/11 persons)
(2/11 persons)
Candidates for the 11 Director positions are as follows:
No.
Name
Current Position and Responsibilities at the Company
Gender
Term of
Office
Member of the Board of Directors
1
Makoto Inoue
Representative Executive Officer
Renominated
Male
14 years
President and Chief Executive Officer
Responsible for Group Strategy Business Unit
Member of the Board of Directors
2
Satoru Matsuzaki
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Renominated
Head of Corporate Business Headquarters
Male
5 years
Chairperson, ORIX Auto Corporation
Chairperson, ORIX Rentec Corporation
Member of the Board of Directors
3
Stan Koyanagi
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Renominated
Male
7 years
Global General Counsel
Responsible for Legal Function Unit
Member of the Board of Directors
4
Renominated
Yasuaki Mikami
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Male
1 year
Responsible for Corporate Function Unit
Responsible for Work Style Reform Project
Senior Managing Executive Officer
5
Newly
Hidetake Takahashi
Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters
Male
-
nominated
Group Strategy Business Unit
Responsible for Global Investment Strategy
6
Michael Cusumano
Member of the Board of Directors
Renominated
Outside
Independent
Male
5 years
Compensation Committee
7
Sakie Akiyama
Member of the Board of Directors
Renominated
Outside
Independent
Female
5 years
Nominating Committee (Chairperson)
8
Hiroshi Watanabe
Member of the Board of Directors
Renominated
Compensation Committee (Chairperson)
Outside
Independent
Male
4 years
Nominating Committee
9
Aiko Sekine
Member of the Board of Directors
Renominated
Audit Committee (Chairperson)
Outside
Independent
Female
4 years
Nominating Committee
10
Chikatomo Hodo
Member of the Board of Directors
Renominated
Compensation Committee
Outside
Independent
Male
3 years
Audit Committee
11
Noriyuki Yanagawa
Member of the Board of Directors
Renominated
Outside
Independent
Male
2 years
Audit Committee
Nomination Criteria for Director Candidates
Internal Director
Outside Director
- An individual with a high degree of expertise in ORIX's ・ An individual with a wealth of experience as a business
business
administrator
- An individual with excellent business judgment and business ・ An individual with professional knowledge related to corporate
administration skills
management in fields such as economics, business
administration, law and accounting
・ An individual with extensive knowledge related to corporate
management in areas such as politics, society, culture and
academics
Committee the candidate is scheduled to join
Main skills and experience, etc. of candidates for Member of the Board of
No.
Name
(◎ to serve as committee chairman)
Directors
Nominating
Audit
Compensation
Corporate
Global
Finance
Business
Business
Committee
Committee
Committee
Management
Business
Investment
Knowledge
1
Makoto Inoue
●
●
●
●
Renominated
2
Satoru Matsuzaki
●
●
●
●
Renominated
3
Stan Koyanagi
●
●
●
Renominated
Enterprise Risk
Management, Legal
4
Yasuaki Mikami
●
●
●
●
Renominated
●
●
●
●
5
Newly
Hidetake Takahashi
nominated
6
Michael Cusumano
〇
●
Renominated
IT technology
7
Sakie Akiyama
◎
●
●
●
Renominated
Technology
8
Hiroshi Watanabe
〇
◎
●
●
●
●
Renominated
International
finance, Tax affairs
9
Aiko Sekine
〇
◎
●
Renominated
International
accounting
10
Chikatomo Hodo
〇
〇
●
●
●
Renominated
IT technology
11
Noriyuki Yanagawa
〇
●
●
Renominated
Economics and
financial policies
Concept of Main skills and experience, etc. of candidates for Member of the Board of Directors
This represents each persons' skills and experience particularly expected of Directors that supervise ORIX's multifaceted business activities. This table does not represent all of the knowledge and experience of each person, but indicates skills and experience that are considered significant.
・"Corporate Management" in order to understand changes in the business environment, and create and implement appropriate growth strategies
・"Global Business," which is necessary for ORIX as it develops business globally
・"Finance" and "Business Investment" in order to deeply understand ORIX's wide range of businesses
・"Business Knowledge," such as "tax affairs, accounting," "ERM, legal" and "IT technology," which is the basis of decision-making on important management matters
Number of
shares held (of
which number
of shares
No.
Name
Career Summary, Current Position
scheduled to be
(Date of Birth)
and Important Concurrent Position
issued by share-
based
compensation
plans) in
the Company
Apr.
1975
Joined the Company
Mar.
2001
General Manager of Investment Banking Headquarters
Jan.
2003
Deputy Head of Investment Banking Headquarters
Feb.
2005
Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company
Head of Alternative Investment & Development Headquarters
Jan.
2006
Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company
Dec.
2006
Head of Alternative Investment & Development Headquarters,
Responsible for IT Planning Office
Jun.
2008
Head of International Administrative Headquarters,
Head of Alternative Investment & Development Headquarters,
Responsible for IT Planning Office
Jun.
2009
Assumed office of Senior Managing Executive Officer, the
Company
Jun.
2010
Assumed office of Director and Deputy President, the Company
Jan.
2011
Assumed office of Director, Representative Executive Officer,
President, the Company (present position)
Chief Operating Officer
Makoto Inoue
Jan.
2014
Co-Chief Executive Officer
1
(Oct. 2, 1952)
Jun.
2014
Chief Executive Officer (present position)
104,688
Jan.
2017
Responsible for Group IoT Business Department,
(761,948)
-Renominated-
Responsible for New Business Development Department I and II
Apr.
2017
Responsible for Group IoT Business Department,
Responsible for New Business Development Department
May
2017
Responsible for Open Innovation Business Department,
Responsible for Group IoT Business Department,
Responsible for New Business Development Department
Jan.
2018
Responsible for Group Strategy Business Unit (present position)
Mr. Makoto Inoue has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge relating to
the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his service as
President, Representative Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer. He
participated in all eight meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2024. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as a
candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined that he
can be expected to continue to fulfil a substantial role, including highly effective
supervision of the Company's management given that he possesses extensive
understanding of the Company's operations. His period in service as of the
conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be 14 years.
Number of
shares held (of
which number
of shares
No.
Name
Career Summary, Current Position
scheduled to be
(Date of Birth)
and Important Concurrent Position
issued by share-
based
compensation
plans) in
the Company
Apr.
1989
Joined Crown Leasing Corporation (retired in Apr. 1997)
Aug.
1997
Joined the Company
Oct.
2005
General Manager of Strategic Planning Group, Investment Banking
Headquarters
Apr.
2006
General Manager of Investment and Operation Group, Investment
Banking Headquarters
Feb.
2010
Head of Office of the President
Jun.
2010
General Manager of Corporate Planning Department
Jan.
2012
General Manager of Corporate Planning Department,
General Manager of Corporate Communications Department
May
2012
General Manager of Corporate Planning Department,
Special Advisor to Responsible for Corporate Communications
Department
Jan.
2013
Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company
Responsible for Corporate Planning Department,
Responsible for Corporate Communications Department
Jan.
2014
Domestic Sales Administrative Headquarters: Head of New
Business Development and Head of Tokyo Sales
Jun.
2015
Responsible for New Business Development Department I and II,
Satoru Matsuzaki
Head of Tokyo Sales Headquarters
2
(Apr. 12, 1966)
Jan.
2017
Head of Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters
10,090
Jan.
2018
Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company
(176,420)
-Renominated-
Head of Domestic Sales Administrative Headquarters,
Head of Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters
Jan.
2019
Head of Corporate Business Headquarters (present position)
Jun.
2019
Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Managing
Executive Officer, the Company
Jan.
2020
Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Senior
Managing Executive Officer, the Company (present position)
Chairperson, ORIX Auto Corporation (present position)
Chairperson, ORIX Rentec Corporation (present position)
Mr. Satoru Matsuzaki has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge relating
to the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his business
execution experience in the field of corporate financial services and maintenance
leasing. He participated in all eight meetings of the Board of Directors during the
fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as
a candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined that he
can be expected to continue to fulfil a substantial role, including highly effective
supervision of the Company's management given that he possesses extensive
understanding of the Company's operations. His period in service as of the
conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be five years.
Number of
shares held (of
which number
of shares
No.
Name
Career Summary, Current Position
scheduled to be
(Date of Birth)
and Important Concurrent Position
issued by share-
based
compensation
plans) in
the Company
Oct.
1985
Joined SHEPPARD, MULLIN, RICHTER & HAMPTON LLP
(retired in May 1988)
Jan.
1993
Partner, GRAHAM & JAMES LLP (currently Squire Patton Boggs
LLP) (retired in Feb. 1997)
Mar.
1997
Vice President, ORIX USA Corporation (currently ORIX
Corporation USA)
Mar.
1999
General Counsel, Vice President and Manager, ORIX USA
Corporation (currently ORIX Corporation USA) (retired in Dec.
2003)
Jan.
2004
Vice President and Associate General Counsel, KB HOME (retired
in Jun. 2013)
Jul.
2013
Joined the Company
Global General Counsel of Global Business Headquarters
Jun.
2017
Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Managing
Executive Officer, the Company
Responsible for Enterprise Risk Management
Global General Counsel (present position)
Stan Koyanagi
Jun.
2018
Head of Enterprise Risk Management Headquarters
3
(Dec. 25, 1960)
Jan.
2019
Responsible for Enterprise Risk Management Headquarters
5,000
Jan.
2022
Responsible for Legal and Compliance Headquarters
(0)
-Renominated-
Jan.
2023
Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Senior
Managing Executive Officer, the Company (present position)
Responsible for Legal Function Unit (present position)
Mr. Stan Koyanagi served successively as the General Counsel of ORIX USA
Corporation (currently ORIX Corporation USA) and the Vice President and
Associate General Counsel of KB Home. He has extensive experience and advanced
knowledge in overseas legal affairs. Moreover, at ORIX Corporation, he has a
wealth of experience and advanced knowledge on the multifaceted business
activities of the ORIX Group through his missions as Global General Counsel. He
participated in all eight meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2024. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as a
candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined that he
can be expected to continue to fulfil a substantial role, including highly effective
supervision of the Company's management by utilizing a wealth of his knowledge
and experience, etc. gained from inside and outside the Company. His period in
service as of the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be
seven years.
Number of
shares held (of
which number
of shares
No.
Name
Career Summary, Current Position
scheduled to be
(Date of Birth)
and Important Concurrent Position
issued by share-
based
compensation
plans) in
the Company
Apr.
1990
Joined the Company
Mar.
2006
Senior Vice President of Principal Investment Group, Investment
Banking Headquarters
Mar.
2007
Senior Vice President and Treasurer, ORIX USA Corporation
(currently ORIX Corporation USA)
Oct.
2010
Head of Secretarial Office
Jan.
2014
General Manager of Secretarial Office
Jul.
2015
General Manager of Human Resources Department
Jan.
2016
Deputy Head of Human Resources and Corporate Administration
Headquarters,
General Manager of Human Resources Department
Jan.
2017
Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company
Head of Group Human Resources and Corporate Administration
Headquarters,
Responsible for Secretarial Office
Jun.
2017
Head of Group Human Resources and Corporate Administration
Headquarters,
Yasuaki Mikami
Responsible for Work Style Reform Project (present position)
Jan.
2018
Head of Group Human Resources and Corporate Administration
(Jan. 29, 1968)
2,552
4
Headquarters,
(115,388)
Responsible for Secretariat of The Board of Directors
-Renominated-
Jan.
2020
Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company
Jan.
2023
Assumed office of Senior Managing Executive Officer, the
Company
Responsible for Corporate Function Unit (present position)
Jun.
2023
Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Senior
Managing Executive Officer, the Company (present position)
Mr. Yasuaki Mikami has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge relating to
the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his business execution
experience in the field of corporate function and Work Style Reform Project. He
participated in all six meetings of the Board of Directors since he assumed office of
Member of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The
Nominating Committee has appointed him as a candidate for Member of the Board
of Directors because it has determined that he can be expected to continue to fulfil a
substantial role, including highly effective supervision of the Company's
management given that he possesses extensive understanding of the Company's
operations. His period in service as of the conclusion of this Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders will be one year.
Number of
shares held (of
which number
of shares
No.
Name
Career Summary, Current Position
scheduled to be
(Date of Birth)
and Important Concurrent Position
issued by share-
based
compensation
plans) in
the Company
Apr.
1993
Joined the Company
Feb.
2010
General Manager of Investment and Operation Group I, Investment
Banking Headquarters
Jun.
2010
Assumed office of Executive Officer, DAIKYO INCORPORATED
Sep.
2011
General Manager of Planning Department, Investment and
Operation Headquarters
Nov.
2011
General Manager of Business Development Department, Investment
and Operation Headquarters
Jan.
2014
General Manager of Business Development Department, Energy
and Eco Services Headquarters
Jan.
2017
Deputy Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters,
General Manager of Business Development Department
Mar.
2017
Deputy Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters,
General Manager of Global Business Development Department
May
2018
Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, ORIX
Hidetake Takahashi
Corporation UK Limited (present position)
Jan.
2020
Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company
5
(Jan. 13, 1971)
7,100
Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters (present position)
(76,416)
-Newly Nominated-
Sep.
2020
Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Ubiteq, INC.
(present position)
Jan.
2022
Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company
Jan.
2024
Assumed office of Senior Managing Executive Officer, the
Company (present position)
Group Strategy Business Unit,
Responsible for Global Investment Strategy (present position)
Mr. Hidetake Takahashi has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge
relating to the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his
business execution experience in the field of investment and operation business and
environment and energy business. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as
a new candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined
that he can be expected to fulfill a substantial role, including highly effective
supervision of the Company's management given that he possesses extensive
understanding of the Company's operations.
