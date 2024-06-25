Notice of the 61st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal: Election of Eleven (11) Directors

The terms of office of all 11 Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Consequently, the shareholders are requested to elect 11 Directors based on the decision by the Nominating Committee.

The Nominating Committee has appointed candidates for Directors of such mix that ensures the Board of Directors will have a balance and diversity of knowledge, experience and capability as a whole. In particular, when appointing the candidates for Outside Directors, the Nominating Committee has appointed candidates determined to be able to appropriately perform the duties of Outside Director such as making proposals for important matters in the Company's management and overseeing corporate management. The Company determines that the candidates for Outside Directors possess sufficient independence as they meet the 'Requirements for Independent Directors' established by the Nominating Committee and the requirements for independent director prescribed by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. in Japan.

[Relevant composition ratios of the Board of Directors if this proposal is approved]

Composition ratio of Outside Directors

Composition ratio of female Directors

54.5

18.1

(6/11 persons)

(2/11 persons)

Candidates for the 11 Director positions are as follows:

No.

Name

Current Position and Responsibilities at the Company

Gender

Term of

Office

Member of the Board of Directors

1

Makoto Inoue

Representative Executive Officer

Renominated

Male

14 years

President and Chief Executive Officer

Responsible for Group Strategy Business Unit

Member of the Board of Directors

2

Satoru Matsuzaki

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Renominated

Head of Corporate Business Headquarters

Male

5 years

Chairperson, ORIX Auto Corporation

Chairperson, ORIX Rentec Corporation

Member of the Board of Directors

3

Stan Koyanagi

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Renominated

Male

7 years

Global General Counsel

Responsible for Legal Function Unit

Member of the Board of Directors

4

Renominated

Yasuaki Mikami

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Male

1 year

Responsible for Corporate Function Unit

Responsible for Work Style Reform Project

Senior Managing Executive Officer

5

Newly

Hidetake Takahashi

Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters

Male

-

nominated

Group Strategy Business Unit

Responsible for Global Investment Strategy

6

Michael Cusumano

Member of the Board of Directors

Renominated

Outside

Independent

Male

5 years

Compensation Committee

7

Sakie Akiyama

Member of the Board of Directors

Renominated

Outside

Independent

Female

5 years

Nominating Committee (Chairperson)

8

Hiroshi Watanabe

Member of the Board of Directors

Renominated

Compensation Committee (Chairperson)

Outside

Independent

Male

4 years

Nominating Committee

9

Aiko Sekine

Member of the Board of Directors

Renominated

Audit Committee (Chairperson)

Outside

Independent

Female

4 years

Nominating Committee

10

Chikatomo Hodo

Member of the Board of Directors

Renominated

Compensation Committee

Outside

Independent

Male

3 years

Audit Committee

11

Noriyuki Yanagawa

Member of the Board of Directors

Renominated

Outside

Independent

Male

2 years

Audit Committee

Nomination Criteria for Director Candidates

Internal Director

Outside Director

  • An individual with a high degree of expertise in ORIX's An individual with a wealth of experience as a business

business

administrator

  • An individual with excellent business judgment and business An individual with professional knowledge related to corporate

administration skills

management in fields such as economics, business

administration, law and accounting

An individual with extensive knowledge related to corporate

management in areas such as politics, society, culture and

academics

Committee the candidate is scheduled to join

Main skills and experience, etc. of candidates for Member of the Board of

No.

Name

( to serve as committee chairman)

Directors

Nominating

Audit

Compensation

Corporate

Global

Finance

Business

Business

Committee

Committee

Committee

Management

Business

Investment

Knowledge

1

Makoto Inoue

Renominated

2

Satoru Matsuzaki

Renominated

3

Stan Koyanagi

Renominated

Enterprise Risk

Management, Legal

4

Yasuaki Mikami

Renominated

5

Newly

Hidetake Takahashi

nominated

6

Michael Cusumano

Renominated

IT technology

7

Sakie Akiyama

Renominated

Technology

8

Hiroshi Watanabe

Renominated

International

finance, Tax affairs

9

Aiko Sekine

Renominated

International

accounting

10

Chikatomo Hodo

Renominated

IT technology

11

Noriyuki Yanagawa

Renominated

Economics and

financial policies

Concept of Main skills and experience, etc. of candidates for Member of the Board of Directors

This represents each persons' skills and experience particularly expected of Directors that supervise ORIX's multifaceted business activities. This table does not represent all of the knowledge and experience of each person, but indicates skills and experience that are considered significant.

"Corporate Management" in order to understand changes in the business environment, and create and implement appropriate growth strategies

"Global Business," which is necessary for ORIX as it develops business globally

"Finance" and "Business Investment" in order to deeply understand ORIX's wide range of businesses

"Business Knowledge," such as "tax affairs, accounting," "ERM, legal" and "IT technology," which is the basis of decision-making on important management matters

Number of

shares held (of

which number

of shares

No.

Name

Career Summary, Current Position

scheduled to be

(Date of Birth)

and Important Concurrent Position

issued by share-

based

compensation

plans) in

the Company

Apr.

1975

Joined the Company

Mar.

2001

General Manager of Investment Banking Headquarters

Jan.

2003

Deputy Head of Investment Banking Headquarters

Feb.

2005

Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company

Head of Alternative Investment & Development Headquarters

Jan.

2006

Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company

Dec.

2006

Head of Alternative Investment & Development Headquarters,

Responsible for IT Planning Office

Jun.

2008

Head of International Administrative Headquarters,

Head of Alternative Investment & Development Headquarters,

Responsible for IT Planning Office

Jun.

2009

Assumed office of Senior Managing Executive Officer, the

Company

Jun.

2010

Assumed office of Director and Deputy President, the Company

Jan.

2011

Assumed office of Director, Representative Executive Officer,

President, the Company (present position)

Chief Operating Officer

Makoto Inoue

Jan.

2014

Co-Chief Executive Officer

1

(Oct. 2, 1952)

Jun.

2014

Chief Executive Officer (present position)

104,688

Jan.

2017

Responsible for Group IoT Business Department,

(761,948)

-Renominated-

Responsible for New Business Development Department I and II

Apr.

2017

Responsible for Group IoT Business Department,

Responsible for New Business Development Department

May

2017

Responsible for Open Innovation Business Department,

Responsible for Group IoT Business Department,

Responsible for New Business Development Department

Jan.

2018

Responsible for Group Strategy Business Unit (present position)

Mr. Makoto Inoue has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge relating to

the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his service as

President, Representative Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer. He

participated in all eight meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year

ended March 31, 2024. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as a

candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined that he

can be expected to continue to fulfil a substantial role, including highly effective

supervision of the Company's management given that he possesses extensive

understanding of the Company's operations. His period in service as of the

conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be 14 years.

Number of

shares held (of

which number

of shares

No.

Name

Career Summary, Current Position

scheduled to be

(Date of Birth)

and Important Concurrent Position

issued by share-

based

compensation

plans) in

the Company

Apr.

1989

Joined Crown Leasing Corporation (retired in Apr. 1997)

Aug.

1997

Joined the Company

Oct.

2005

General Manager of Strategic Planning Group, Investment Banking

Headquarters

Apr.

2006

General Manager of Investment and Operation Group, Investment

Banking Headquarters

Feb.

2010

Head of Office of the President

Jun.

2010

General Manager of Corporate Planning Department

Jan.

2012

General Manager of Corporate Planning Department,

General Manager of Corporate Communications Department

May

2012

General Manager of Corporate Planning Department,

Special Advisor to Responsible for Corporate Communications

Department

Jan.

2013

Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company

Responsible for Corporate Planning Department,

Responsible for Corporate Communications Department

Jan.

2014

Domestic Sales Administrative Headquarters: Head of New

Business Development and Head of Tokyo Sales

Jun.

2015

Responsible for New Business Development Department I and II,

Satoru Matsuzaki

Head of Tokyo Sales Headquarters

2

(Apr. 12, 1966)

Jan.

2017

Head of Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters

10,090

Jan.

2018

Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company

(176,420)

-Renominated-

Head of Domestic Sales Administrative Headquarters,

Head of Eastern Japan Sales Headquarters

Jan.

2019

Head of Corporate Business Headquarters (present position)

Jun.

2019

Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Managing

Executive Officer, the Company

Jan.

2020

Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Senior

Managing Executive Officer, the Company (present position)

Chairperson, ORIX Auto Corporation (present position)

Chairperson, ORIX Rentec Corporation (present position)

Mr. Satoru Matsuzaki has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge relating

to the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his business

execution experience in the field of corporate financial services and maintenance

leasing. He participated in all eight meetings of the Board of Directors during the

fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as

a candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined that he

can be expected to continue to fulfil a substantial role, including highly effective

supervision of the Company's management given that he possesses extensive

understanding of the Company's operations. His period in service as of the

conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be five years.

Number of

shares held (of

which number

of shares

No.

Name

Career Summary, Current Position

scheduled to be

(Date of Birth)

and Important Concurrent Position

issued by share-

based

compensation

plans) in

the Company

Oct.

1985

Joined SHEPPARD, MULLIN, RICHTER & HAMPTON LLP

(retired in May 1988)

Jan.

1993

Partner, GRAHAM & JAMES LLP (currently Squire Patton Boggs

LLP) (retired in Feb. 1997)

Mar.

1997

Vice President, ORIX USA Corporation (currently ORIX

Corporation USA)

Mar.

1999

General Counsel, Vice President and Manager, ORIX USA

Corporation (currently ORIX Corporation USA) (retired in Dec.

2003)

Jan.

2004

Vice President and Associate General Counsel, KB HOME (retired

in Jun. 2013)

Jul.

2013

Joined the Company

Global General Counsel of Global Business Headquarters

Jun.

2017

Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Managing

Executive Officer, the Company

Responsible for Enterprise Risk Management

Global General Counsel (present position)

Stan Koyanagi

Jun.

2018

Head of Enterprise Risk Management Headquarters

3

(Dec. 25, 1960)

Jan.

2019

Responsible for Enterprise Risk Management Headquarters

5,000

Jan.

2022

Responsible for Legal and Compliance Headquarters

(0)

-Renominated-

Jan.

2023

Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Senior

Managing Executive Officer, the Company (present position)

Responsible for Legal Function Unit (present position)

Mr. Stan Koyanagi served successively as the General Counsel of ORIX USA

Corporation (currently ORIX Corporation USA) and the Vice President and

Associate General Counsel of KB Home. He has extensive experience and advanced

knowledge in overseas legal affairs. Moreover, at ORIX Corporation, he has a

wealth of experience and advanced knowledge on the multifaceted business

activities of the ORIX Group through his missions as Global General Counsel. He

participated in all eight meetings of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year

ended March 31, 2024. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as a

candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined that he

can be expected to continue to fulfil a substantial role, including highly effective

supervision of the Company's management by utilizing a wealth of his knowledge

and experience, etc. gained from inside and outside the Company. His period in

service as of the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be

seven years.

Number of

shares held (of

which number

of shares

No.

Name

Career Summary, Current Position

scheduled to be

(Date of Birth)

and Important Concurrent Position

issued by share-

based

compensation

plans) in

the Company

Apr.

1990

Joined the Company

Mar.

2006

Senior Vice President of Principal Investment Group, Investment

Banking Headquarters

Mar.

2007

Senior Vice President and Treasurer, ORIX USA Corporation

(currently ORIX Corporation USA)

Oct.

2010

Head of Secretarial Office

Jan.

2014

General Manager of Secretarial Office

Jul.

2015

General Manager of Human Resources Department

Jan.

2016

Deputy Head of Human Resources and Corporate Administration

Headquarters,

General Manager of Human Resources Department

Jan.

2017

Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company

Head of Group Human Resources and Corporate Administration

Headquarters,

Responsible for Secretarial Office

Jun.

2017

Head of Group Human Resources and Corporate Administration

Headquarters,

Yasuaki Mikami

Responsible for Work Style Reform Project (present position)

Jan.

2018

Head of Group Human Resources and Corporate Administration

(Jan. 29, 1968)

2,552

4

Headquarters,

(115,388)

Responsible for Secretariat of The Board of Directors

-Renominated-

Jan.

2020

Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company

Jan.

2023

Assumed office of Senior Managing Executive Officer, the

Company

Responsible for Corporate Function Unit (present position)

Jun.

2023

Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Senior

Managing Executive Officer, the Company (present position)

Mr. Yasuaki Mikami has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge relating to

the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his business execution

experience in the field of corporate function and Work Style Reform Project. He

participated in all six meetings of the Board of Directors since he assumed office of

Member of the Board of Directors during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The

Nominating Committee has appointed him as a candidate for Member of the Board

of Directors because it has determined that he can be expected to continue to fulfil a

substantial role, including highly effective supervision of the Company's

management given that he possesses extensive understanding of the Company's

operations. His period in service as of the conclusion of this Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders will be one year.

Number of

shares held (of

which number

of shares

No.

Name

Career Summary, Current Position

scheduled to be

(Date of Birth)

and Important Concurrent Position

issued by share-

based

compensation

plans) in

the Company

Apr.

1993

Joined the Company

Feb.

2010

General Manager of Investment and Operation Group I, Investment

Banking Headquarters

Jun.

2010

Assumed office of Executive Officer, DAIKYO INCORPORATED

Sep.

2011

General Manager of Planning Department, Investment and

Operation Headquarters

Nov.

2011

General Manager of Business Development Department, Investment

and Operation Headquarters

Jan.

2014

General Manager of Business Development Department, Energy

and Eco Services Headquarters

Jan.

2017

Deputy Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters,

General Manager of Business Development Department

Mar.

2017

Deputy Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters,

General Manager of Global Business Development Department

May

2018

Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, ORIX

Hidetake Takahashi

Corporation UK Limited (present position)

Jan.

2020

Assumed office of Executive Officer, the Company

5

(Jan. 13, 1971)

7,100

Head of Energy and Eco Services Headquarters (present position)

(76,416)

-Newly Nominated-

Sep.

2020

Assumed office of Member of the Board of Directors, Ubiteq, INC.

(present position)

Jan.

2022

Assumed office of Managing Executive Officer, the Company

Jan.

2024

Assumed office of Senior Managing Executive Officer, the

Company (present position)

Group Strategy Business Unit,

Responsible for Global Investment Strategy (present position)

Mr. Hidetake Takahashi has a wealth of experience and advanced knowledge

relating to the diversified business activities of the ORIX Group through his

business execution experience in the field of investment and operation business and

environment and energy business. The Nominating Committee has appointed him as

a new candidate for Member of the Board of Directors because it has determined

that he can be expected to fulfill a substantial role, including highly effective

supervision of the Company's management given that he possesses extensive

understanding of the Company's operations.

