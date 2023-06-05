Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
2474.00 JPY   +2.02%
02:43aOrix : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status
PU
05/31Fitch Affirms ORIX APL Trust 2010-1's Class A TBIs at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/23Orix : Notice of the 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORIX : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

06/05/2023 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

TOKYO, Japan ― June 5, 2023 ― ORIX Corporation hereby announces the status regarding its share

repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of

the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2023, as

follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares repurchased

1,701,100 shares

3.

Total purchase price of shares repurchased

JPY 4,060,766,300

4.

Repurchase Period

May 17, 2023 - May 31, 2023

5.

Method of share repurchase

Market purchases based on the

discretionary dealing contract regarding

repurchase of own shares

(Reference)

1.

Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2023

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased

Common shares

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 40,000,000 shares

(approx.3.4% of the total outstanding

shares (excluding treasury shares))

  1. Total purchase price of shares

to be repurchased

Up to 50 billion yen

(4)

Repurchase Period

From May 17, 2023 to March 31, 2024

(5)

Method of share repurchase

Market purchases based on the

discretionary dealing contract regarding

repurchase of own shares

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of

Directors Meeting (as of May 31, 2023)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

1,701,100 shares

(2)

Total purchase price of shares repurchased

JPY 4,060,766,300

Contact Information:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

ORIX Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses. Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 28 countries and regions across the world. Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of March 31, 2023)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023" furnished on Form 6-K.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORIX CORPORATION
02:43aOrix : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status
PU
05/31Fitch Affirms ORIX APL Trust 2010-1's Class A TBIs at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/23Orix : Notice of the 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/18Orix : Signs Joint Development Agreement with Hokkaido Electric Power Company for Onshore ..
PU
05/17Cluster, Inc. announced that it has received ¥5.2 billion in funding from a group of in..
CI
05/16Orix : Launches "PATPOST" Electronic Storage Service for Business Documents
PU
05/16Certain Common Stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
05/11Mixed Corporate Earnings, Narrowing Surplus Weigh on Japanese Stock Trade; Kao's Shares..
MT
05/11Orix Logs 13% Decline in Fiscal Year Attributable Income, Projects 21% Jump in Next Yea..
MT
05/10ORIX Corporation Announces Cash Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2023, Effective D..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 588 B 18 530 M 18 530 M
Net income 2023 274 B 1 962 M 1 962 M
Net Debt 2023 6 245 B 44 703 M 44 703 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 2 838 B 20 316 M 20 316 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 235
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 425,00 JPY
Average target price 2 842,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Inoue Executive Officer
Hitomaro Yano Head-Accounting & Finance, IR
Tomoko Kageura Executive Officer, GM-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Shuji Irie Deputy General Manager-Business Investment
Michael A. Cusumano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION14.47%20 316
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED6.82%51 488
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.55%14 160
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED43.71%10 372
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.52.49%6 614
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED2.51%6 430
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer