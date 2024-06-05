Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status

TOKYO, Japan - June 5, 2024 - ORIX Corporation announced today the status regarding its share repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 8, 2024, as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased Common shares 2. Total number of shares repurchased 1,468,200 shares 3. Total purchase price of shares repurchased JPY 4,945,153,000 4. Repurchase Period From May 15, 2024 to May 31, 2024 5. Method of share repurchase Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares (Reference) 1. Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 8, 2024 (1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 40,000,000 shares (approx.3.5% of the total outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))

Total purchase price of shares

to be repurchased Up to 50 billion yen (4) Repurchase Period From May 15, 2024 to March 31, 2025 (5) Method of share repurchase Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting (as of May 31, 2024)

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 1,468,200 shares (2) Total purchase price of shares repurchased JPY 4,945,153,000

Contact Information:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

ORIX Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

