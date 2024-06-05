TOKYO, Japan - June 5, 2024 - ORIX Corporation announced today the status regarding its share repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 8, 2024, as follows.
1.
Class of shares repurchased
Common shares
2.
Total number of shares repurchased
1,468,200 shares
3.
Total purchase price of shares repurchased
JPY 4,945,153,000
4.
Repurchase Period
From May 15, 2024 to May 31, 2024
5.
Method of share repurchase
Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing
contract regarding repurchase of own shares
(Reference)
1.
Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 8, 2024
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased
Common shares
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 40,000,000 shares
(approx.3.5% of the total outstanding shares
(excluding treasury shares))
Total purchase price of shares
to be repurchased
Up to 50 billion yen
(4)
Repurchase Period
From May 15, 2024 to March 31, 2025
(5)
Method of share repurchase
Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing
contract regarding repurchase of own shares
2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting (as of May 31, 2024)
(1)
Total number of shares repurchased
1,468,200 shares
(2)
Total purchase price of shares repurchased
JPY 4,945,153,000
Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121
About ORIX Group:
ORIX Group (ORIX Corporation TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) was established in 1964 and has grown from its roots in leasing in Japan to become a global, diverse, and unique corporate group. Today, it is active around the world in financing and investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, real estate, concession, environment and energy, automobile-related services, industrial/ICT equipment, ships and aircraft. Since expanding outside of Japan in 1971, ORIX Group has grown its business globally and now operates in around 30 countries and regions across the world with approximately 34,000 people. ORIX Group unites globally around its Purpose: "Finding Paths. Making Impact." combining diverse expertise and innovative thinking to help our world develop in a sustainable way. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2024)
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024" furnished on Form 6-K.
ORIX Corporation is a financial services group organized around 9 business divisions:
- life insurance (19.3% of net sales);
- corporate financial services (17.6%): leasing and rental of automobiles, IT-related and technological equipment;
- development, management and promotion of real estate assets (15.5%);
- private equity investment (15.3%);
- asset and investment fund management in Europe (8.8%);
- capital markets and investment banking in the United States (6.4%);
- finance and investment banking in Asia and Australia (5.9%);
- retail banking and consumer finance (3.4%);
- aircraft and ship leasing and financing (1.5%).
The balance of net sales (6.3%) relates to energy and environmental activities (renewable energy production, electricity distribution, sale of solar panels and electricity storage systems, recycling and waste management).