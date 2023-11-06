SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
For the month of November 2023
Commission File Number: 001-14856
ORIX Corporation
World Trade Center Bldg., SOUTH TOWER, 2-4-1Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku,
Tokyo, JAPAN
Table of Contents
Material Contained in this Report
1.
|"Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status"
|ORIX Corporation
Date : November 6, 2023
/s/ Yasuaki Mikami
Yasuaki Mikami
Member of the Board of Directors
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Responsible for Corporate Function Unit
Responsible for Work Style Reform Project
ORIX Corporation
Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status
TOKYO, Japan - November 6, 2023 - ORIX Corporation hereby announces the status regarding its share repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2023, as follows.
1. Class of shares repurchased
|Common shares
2. Total number of shares repurchased
|2,838,000 shares
3. Total purchase price of shares repurchased
|JPY 7,693,377,700
4. Repurchase Period
|From October 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023
5. Method of share repurchase
|Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2023
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased
Common shares
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased
Up to 40,000,000 shares
|(approx.3.4% of the total outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares))
(3) Total purchase price of shares to be repurchased
|Up to 50 billion yen
(4) Repurchase Period
|From May 17, 2023 to March 31, 2024
(5) Method of share repurchase
|Market purchases based on the discretionary dealing contract regarding repurchase of own shares
2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting (as of October 31, 2023)
(1) Total number of shares repurchased
14,946,000 shares
(2) Total purchase price of shares repurchased
JPY 39,167,422,050
Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121
About ORIX Group:
ORIX Group (ORIX Corporation TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) was established in 1964 and has grown from its roots in leasing in Japan to become a global, diverse, and unique corporate group.
Today, it is active around the world in financing and investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, real estate, concession, environment and energy, automobile-related services, industrial/ICT equipment, ships and aircraft.
Since expanding outside of Japan in 1971, ORIX Group has grown its business globally and now operates in around 30 countries and regions across the world with approximately 35,000 people.
ORIX Group unites globally around its Purpose: "Finding Paths. Making Impact." bringing diverse expertise and innovative thinking to help our world develop in a sustainable way.
For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of November 1, 2023)
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023" furnished on Form 6-K.
