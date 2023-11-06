(Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.)

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting (as of October 31, 2023)

1. Details of the resolution reached at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2023

TOKYO, Japan - November 6, 2023 - ORIX Corporation hereby announces the status regarding its share repurchase pursuant to the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation and Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, which was resolved at its Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2023, as follows.

About ORIX Group:

ORIX Group (ORIX Corporation TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) was established in 1964 and has grown from its roots in leasing in Japan to become a global, diverse, and unique corporate group.

Today, it is active around the world in financing and investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, real estate, concession, environment and energy, automobile-related services, industrial/ICT equipment, ships and aircraft.

Since expanding outside of Japan in 1971, ORIX Group has grown its business globally and now operates in around 30 countries and regions across the world with approximately 35,000 people.

ORIX Group unites globally around its Purpose: "Finding Paths. Making Impact." bringing diverse expertise and innovative thinking to help our world develop in a sustainable way.

For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

