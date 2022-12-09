Advanced search
ORIX : Presentation at Morgan Stanley Japan ESG Conference 2022

12/09/2022 | 01:43am EST
ORIX Corporation

ESG at ORIX: A Quiet Pioneer

Hitomaro Yano

Executive Officer

Head of Treasury and Accounting Headquarters

December 8, 2022

Morgan Stanley Japan ESG Conference 2022

Table of Contents

  1. History of ORIX's Sustainability Promotion Efforts
    (1990~)
  2. Recent Sustainability Promotion Efforts

Copyright © 2022 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.

2

History of ORIX's Sustainability

Promotion Efforts (1990~)

Copyright © 2022 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.

3

History of ORIX's Sustainability Promotion (1990s and Beyond)

  • Sustainability pioneer: ORIX aggressively promoted sustainability before it became a major trend
  • Efforts in Environment & Energy business began in the 1990s

Contributing to society through our business activities

2016: Boston Financial

2021: ELAWAN acquisition

acquisition (US affordable

(renewable energy)

housing)

2012: Solar power

generation business

2018: ORMAT investment

(geothermal power generation)

1990: Launched waste

2013: Robeco acquisition

2021: Greenko investment

processing & ESCO business

(ESG asset manager)

(renewable energy)

2022: Outside Directors

1998: Listed on New York

2003: Established committee

2005: Introduced equity

comprise majority of Board of

structure for enhanced

Directors

Stock Exchange

compensation scheme

governance

2021: Increased ratio of

performance-based pay in

1999: Appointed first Outside

2003: First non-Japanese

executive compensation

Directors

appointed as Outside Director

2022: Executive annual bonus

2017: Increase in number

compensation linked to ESG

efforts

of Outside Directors

Promoting sustainability outside of business activities

Copyright © 2022 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.

4

Contributing to Society through our Businesses: Environment and Energy (1)

  • Business founded in 1995 with capital participation in wind power generation business
  • Currently have long track record in wide variety of business areas, including renewable energy in Japan and overseas, electric power retailing, energy saving services, solar panel and storage battery sales, waste processing, and resource recycling

Copyright © 2022 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
