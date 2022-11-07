ORIX : Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2023.3
11/07/2022 | 01:32am EST
Consolidated Financial Results
April 1, 2022 - September 30, 2022
November 7, 2022
In preparing its consolidated financial information, ORIX Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries have complied with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company believes that it may have been a "passive foreign investment company" for U.S. federal income tax purposes in the year to which these consolidated financial results relate by reason of the composition of its assets and the nature of its income. In addition, the Company may be a PFIC for the foreseeable future. Assuming that the Company is a PFIC, a U.S. holder of the shares or ADSs of the Company will be subject to special rules generally intended to eliminate any benefits from the deferral of U.S. federal income tax that a holder could derive from investing in a foreign corporation that does not distribute all of its earnings on a current basis. Investors should consult their tax advisors with respect to such rules, which are summarized in the Company's annual report.
September 30, 2022102.52102.40
September 30, 2021121.12121.00
*Note 1:Unless otherwise stated, all amounts shown herein are in millions of Japanese yen, except for Per Share and dividend amounts, which are in single yen.
(2) Performance Highlights - Financial Position (Unaudited)
Basic
Earnings Per Share
Diluted
Earnings Per Share
Total
Revenues
Operating
Income
Year-on-Year
Change
Year-on-Year
Change
Year-on-Year
Change
Year-on-Year
Change
Income before Income Taxes
Net Income
Attributable to
ORIX Corporation
Shareholders
September 30, 20221,364,8169.9%149,133(28.6%)164,346(25.6%)121,776(17.0%)
September 30, 20211,241,53414.5%208,91774.3%220,78964.6%146,68256.3% "Comprehensive Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders" was ¥171,831 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022(year-on-yearchange was a 0.2% increase) and ¥171,510 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021(year-on-yearchange was a 94.7% increase).
(millions of yen)*1
1. Performance Highlights as of and for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
"Shareholders' Equity Ratio" is the ratio of "Total ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity" to "Total Assets."
2. Dividends (Unaudited)
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Total
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
March 31, 2022
－
39.00
－
46.60
85.60
March 31, 2023
－
42.80
－
－
－
March 31, 2023 (Est.)
－
－
－
42.80
85.60
3. Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
Net Income
Year-on-Year
Attributable to
Change
ORIX Corporation Shareholders
March 31, 2023
250,000
(19.9%)
*Note 3: For details, please refer to "Outlook and Forecast" on page 8 of the attachment.
4. Other Information
(1) Changes in Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
Addition - None (
)
Exclusion - None (
)
(2) Adoption of Simplified Accounting Method
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
(3) Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Disclosures
1. Changes due to adoption of new accounting standards
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
2. Other than those above
Yes
(
)
No
(
ｘ
)
Number of Issued Shares (Ordinary Shares)
The number of issued shares, including treasury stock, was 1,258,277,087 as of September 30, 2022, and 1,258,277,087 as of March 31, 2022.
The number of treasury stock was 76,368,512 as of September 30, 2022, and 62,914,027 as of March 31, 2022.
The average number of outstanding shares was 1,187,884,502 for the six months ended September 30, 2022, and 1,211,057,955 for the six months ended September 30, 2021.
The Company's shares held through the Board Incentive Plan Trust (2,849,782 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 1,963,282 shares as of March 31, 2022) are not included in the number of treasury stock as of the end of the periods, but are included in the average number of shares outstanding as treasury stock that are deducted from the basis of the calculation of per share data.
These consolidated financial results from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 are not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's quarterly review.
1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Highlights
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Six months
Six months
Change
ended
ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Amount
Percent
Total Revenues
(millions of yen)
1,241,534
1,364,816
123,282
10 %
Total Expenses
(millions of yen)
1,032,617
1,215,683
183,066
18 %
Income before Income Taxes
(millions of yen)
220,789
164,346
(56,443)
(26)%
Net Income Attributable to
(millions of yen)
146,682
121,776
(24,906)
(17)%
ORIX Corporation Shareholders
Earnings Per Share (Basic)
(yen)
121.12
102.52
(18.60)
(15)%
(Diluted)
(yen)
121.00
102.40
(18.60)
(15)%
ROE (Annualized) *1
(%)
9.5
7.4
(2.1)
－
ROA (Annualized) *2
(%)
2.14
1.68
(0.46)
－
*Note 1: ROE is the ratio of Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders for the period to average ORIX Corporation Shareholders' Equity.
*Note 2: ROA is calculated based on Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders.
Overview of Business Performance (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
Total revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (hereinafter, "the second consolidated period") increased 10% to ¥1,364,816 million compared to ¥1,241,534 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in services income, sales of goods and real estate and life insurance premiums and related investment income despite a decrease in gains (losses) on investment securities and dividends.
Total expenses increased 18% to ¥1,215,683 million compared to ¥1,032,617 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year due to increases in life insurance costs, services expense and costs of goods and real estate sold.
Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates increased 23% to ¥6,624 million compared to ¥5,399 million and gains on sales of subsidiaries and affiliates and liquidation losses, net increased 33% to ¥8,589 million compared to ¥6,473 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Due to the above results, income before income taxes for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥164,346 million compared to ¥220,789 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year and net income attributable to ORIX Corporation shareholders decreased 17% to ¥121,776 million compared to ¥146,682 million during the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment Information
Total segment profits for the second consolidated period decreased 26% to ¥169,952 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Since April 1, 2022, a portion of interest expenses and a portion of selling, general and administrative expenses, which were initially included in the difference between segment total profits and consolidated amounts, have been charged directly to their respective segments. As a result of these changes, segment data for the six months ended September 30, 2021 has been retrospectively restated.
Segment information for the second consolidated period is as follows:
Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing: Finance and fee business; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments and ICT-related equipment
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Profits
46,263
35,482
(10,781)
(23)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30,
Change
(millions of yen)
2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
1,516,795
1,476,243
(40,552)
(3)
Segment profits decreased 23% to ¥35,482 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the absence of gains on investment securities and dividends resulting from the listing of an investee recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year, and a decrease in services income resulting from the sale of the business of Yayoi Co., Ltd. in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Segment assets decreased 3% to ¥1,476,243 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to decreases in net investment in leases and installment loans.
Real Estate: Real estate development, rental and management; facility operations; real estate asset management
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Profits
23,031
18,949
(4,082)
(18)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30,
Change
(millions of yen)
2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
910,101
907,859
(2,242)
(0)
Segment profits decreased 18% to ¥18,949 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was due to a decrease in operating leases revenues resulting from sales of real estate under operating leases, and a decrease in sales of goods and real estate at DAIKYO INCORPORATED and its subsidiaries, partially offset by an increase in services income from operating facilities.
Segment assets totaled ¥907,859 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in investment in operating leases, despite an increase in inventories.
PE Investment and Concession: Private equity investment; concession
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Profits
1,614
3,905
2,291
142
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30,
Change
(millions of yen)
2022
Amount
Percent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(%)
Segment Assets
353,581
370,091
16,510
5
Segment profits increased 142% to ¥3,905 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a decrease in equity in net loss of affiliates at our three airports in Kansai in our concession business.
Segment assets increased 5% to ¥370,091 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in investment securities, goodwill and intangible assets acquired in business combinations resulting from the acquisition of a subsidiary, despite a decrease in property under facility operations at a certain investee.
ORIX Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:31:04 UTC.