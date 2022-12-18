ORIX : Selected for Comprehensive ESG Index “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” for the First Time

TOKYO, Japan - December 19, 2022 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that it was selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index*1, an ESG index that uses FTSE Russell's ESG evaluations, for the first time.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index was designed by FTSE Russell, an information service division of a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, to measure the performance of Japanese companies with high ESG (environmental, social and governance) ratings. The index consists of 229 Japanese stocks*2 with outstanding ESG initiatives.

ORIX has set key ESG goals (GHG emissions reduction targets, target ratio of female directors, target ratio of female managers, etc.)*3, provided disclosure based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and is enhancing the disclosure of information on social aspects such as human resource development and social contributions. This ESG-conscious corporate management stance was highly evaluated and led to this selection.

With this selection, ORIX is now included in all five ESG indexes used by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest institutional investors and the manager of Japan's public pension funds, including the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), and the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index.

ORIX Group aims to accurately assess and identify the opportunities and risks arising from economic, social, and environmental changes, and endeavor to work with our stakeholders to achieve corporate management that contributes to the economic development and sustainable growth of our global society.

ORIX will continue to promote its business in line with this policy and steadily achieve its key ESG-related goals, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society and sustainable growth.

*1 Stock market indexes composed of stocks selected by index companies based on their evaluation of ESG initiatives, using non-financial information disclosed by companies, etc.

*2 As of March 29, 2022

*3 "ORIX Establishes Group-wide ESG-Related Material Issues, Key Goals and Sustainability Committee" (November 4, 2021)

