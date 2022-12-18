Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:11 2022-12-19 am EST
2165.00 JPY   -0.37%
12/18Orix : Selected for Comprehensive ESG Index “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” for the First Time
PU
12/17Certain Common Stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2022.
CI
12/16Orix : Notice regarding Completion of Share Repurchase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORIX : Selected for Comprehensive ESG Index “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” for the First Time

12/18/2022 | 11:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Japan - December 19, 2022 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that it was selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Index*1, an ESG index that uses FTSE Russell's ESG evaluations, for the first time.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index was designed by FTSE Russell, an information service division of a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, to measure the performance of Japanese companies with high ESG (environmental, social and governance) ratings. The index consists of 229 Japanese stocks*2 with outstanding ESG initiatives.
ORIX has set key ESG goals (GHG emissions reduction targets, target ratio of female directors, target ratio of female managers, etc.)*3, provided disclosure based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and is enhancing the disclosure of information on social aspects such as human resource development and social contributions. This ESG-conscious corporate management stance was highly evaluated and led to this selection.

With this selection, ORIX is now included in all five ESG indexes used by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), one of the world's largest institutional investors and the manager of Japan's public pension funds, including the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), and the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index.

ORIX Group aims to accurately assess and identify the opportunities and risks arising from economic, social, and environmental changes, and endeavor to work with our stakeholders to achieve corporate management that contributes to the economic development and sustainable growth of our global society.
ORIX will continue to promote its business in line with this policy and steadily achieve its key ESG-related goals, with the aim of realizing a sustainable society and sustainable growth.

*1 Stock market indexes composed of stocks selected by index companies based on their evaluation of ESG initiatives, using non-financial information disclosed by companies, etc.
*2 As of March 29, 2022
*3 "ORIX Establishes Group-wide ESG-Related Material Issues, Key Goals and Sustainability Committee" (November 4, 2021)

Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 28 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of September 30, 2022)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022" furnished on Form 6-K.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 04:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORIX CORPORATION
12/18Orix : Selected for Comprehensive ESG Index “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” for the..
PU
12/17Certain Common Stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
12/16Orix : Notice regarding Completion of Share Repurchase
PU
12/16Tranche Update on ORIX Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 11, 2022.
CI
12/15Toshiba Aims to Reach Deal with Potential Partners Soon as Possible
CI
12/15Toshiba says aims to reach deal with potential partners soon as possible
RE
12/15ORIX Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on May 11, 2022, has expired with 22,255,90..
CI
12/14Orix : to Make Elawan Energy Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
PU
12/14ORIX Corporation agreed to acquire remaining 20% stake in Elawan Energy, S.L.
CI
12/12Orix : Material Contained in this Report - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 556 B 18 704 M 18 704 M
Net income 2023 263 B 1 928 M 1 928 M
Net Debt 2023 7 727 B 56 544 M 56 544 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 2 543 B 18 609 M 18 609 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 235
Free-Float -
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 173,00 JPY
Average target price 2 727,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Inoue Executive Officer
Hitomaro Yano Deputy General Manager-Finance
Stan H. Koyanagi Director & Global General Counsel
Tomoko Kageura Executive Officer, GM-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Shuji Irie Deputy General Manager-Business Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION-7.43%18 609
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-5.45%48 090
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-28.41%14 962
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.18%7 244
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED12.66%6 205
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-27.88%5 232