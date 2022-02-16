ORIX : Signing of the Basic Agreement and Confirmation of the Plan Regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka

TOKYO, Japan - February 16, 2022 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that Osaka IR Co., Ltd. - established by ORIX and MGM Resorts Japan LLC ("MGM") with the aim to implement Osaka IR business - has signed the Basic Agreement with Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka toward seeking approval from the national government for the Plan.

At the same time, Osaka IR Co., Ltd. has confirmed the Plan Regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka with Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City.

Through this project, ORIX and MGM hope to contribute toward the sustainable growth of Osaka and the Kansai region, and eventually the growth of tourism and the broader economy across Japan. Based on the partnership with MGM, ORIX will now work with the public and private sectors to promote processes for realizing this project successfully.

For details, please see the website of Osaka Prefecture.

Signing of the Basic Agreement Regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka (in Japanese)

