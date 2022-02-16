Log in
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
ORIX : Signing of the Basic Agreement and Confirmation of the Plan Regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka

02/16/2022 | 12:44am EST
TOKYO, Japan - February 16, 2022 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that Osaka IR Co., Ltd. - established by ORIX and MGM Resorts Japan LLC ("MGM") with the aim to implement Osaka IR business - has signed the Basic Agreement with Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka toward seeking approval from the national government for the Plan.

At the same time, Osaka IR Co., Ltd. has confirmed the Plan Regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka with Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City.

Through this project, ORIX and MGM hope to contribute toward the sustainable growth of Osaka and the Kansai region, and eventually the growth of tourism and the broader economy across Japan. Based on the partnership with MGM, ORIX will now work with the public and private sectors to promote processes for realizing this project successfully.

For details, please see the website of Osaka Prefecture.
Signing of the Basic Agreement Regarding the Development of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities Area in Yumeshima, Osaka (in Japanese)

Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 28 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of September 30, 2021)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021."

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
