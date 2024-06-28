ORIX Corporation (TOKYO: 8591; NYSE: IX; ISIN:JP3200450009) has submitted its annual Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 27, 2024. Please find online versions of the file available for download, as well as a link to the SEC EDGAR format, on ORIX’s website at: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/ir/library/20f/index.html

ORIX also provides hard copies of the completed audited financial statements free of charge to our shareholders upon request. To receive a copy, please fill out and submit an “Investor Information Request Form” available at: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/contact/inquiry-eng.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619485017/en/