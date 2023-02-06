Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2277.50 JPY   +1.22%
03:30aOrix : Financial Results
PU
03:30aOrix : Third Quarter Results Presentation Material 2022/12
PU
01:30aOrix : Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2023.3
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORIX : Third Quarter Results Presentation Material 2022/12

02/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORIX Corporation

Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

For The Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2022

Hitomaro Yano

Executive Officer

Corporate Function Unit Responsible for Treasury,

Accounting, Corporate Planning, Investor Relations and

Sustainability

February 6, 2023

(TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX)

Executive Summary

(1) Q1-Q3 net income 211.4 Bln JPY (up YoY, achieved 85% of net income target*), annualized ROE of 8.6%

Posted FY23.3 Q3 net income of 89.6 Bln JPY (up 50% QoQ, up 39% vs. FY22.3 Q3)

Q3 segment profits rose QoQ in 7 of 10 segments

*FY23.3 net income target of 250.0 Bln JPY.

(2) Reopening progressing in COVID-impacted segments

Profits in Aircraft and Ships, facility operations, airport concessions continue on growth trajectory post COVID slump Insurance reported strong QoQ profit recovery thanks to lower payout expenses

(3) Ongoing capital recycling

In overseas renewable energy, sold part of Ormat stake (Q3), plan to make Elawan wholly-consolidated subsidiary (Q4) In domestic PE business, exited Net Japan (Q3), completed investment in DHC in January 2023

(4) Shareholder returns

Completed 50.0 Bln JPY buyback, cancelled 23.43 million shares (2% of outstanding shares)

Dividends: 85.6 JPY (FY22.3 dividend) or payout ratio of 33%, whichever is higher

2

Company Name

Copyright © 2023 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved2.

Net Income & ROE

  • Q1-Q3211.4 Bln JPY in net income* (up YoY), annualized ROE of 8.6%
  • 89.6 Bln JPY in Q3 net income, up 29.7 Bln JPY QoQ (+50%), second highest quarterly net profit recorded since start of pandemic

Full fiscal year

Quarterly

400

(Bln JPY)

(Bln JPY)

10.6%

12.6%

10.9%

12.1%

350

11.6%

9.9%

120

8.6%

8.3%

7.5%

10.3%

6.8%

5.9%

6.5%

6.8%

7.2%

300

6.4%

100

250

80

200

323.7

60

150

313.1

302.7

312.1

89.6

40

81.5

100.8

192.4

65.2

64.7

61.9

59.9

100

50.0

43.8

48.2

50.4

50

20

0

18.3

19.3

20.3

21.3

22.3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

21.3

22.3

23.3

Net income

ROE

Net income

ROE

* Net income refers to Net Income Attributable to ORIX Corporation Shareholders

3Company Name

Copyright © 2023 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.3

Copyright © 2023 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.

Breakdown of Segment Profits

FY23.3 Q1-Q3

229.1 Bln JPY, down 17% YoY (-46.3 Bln JPY)

Base profits

Insurance down owing to COVID-related payout expenses, but profits in four segments (incl.

Segment profits

Aircraft and Ships) up YoY on reopening

290.7 Bln JPY

-13% YoY

Investment

61.6 Bln JPY, up 4% YoY (+2.1 Bln JPY)

(-44.2 Bln JPY)

gains

Higher on partial sale of Ormat stake, despite smaller investment gains from US PE exits

600.0Full fiscal year

531.4

(Bln500.0JPY)

Quarterly

413.1

429.6

189.0

400.0

92.8 114.2

311.3

300.0

54.5

200.0

320.3

315.4

342.4

100.0

256.8

0.0

334.9

59.5

290.7

225.6 61.6

35.0

275.4

190.6

229.1

(Bln JPY)

101.5

28.2

73.3

128.0

24.2

103.8

196.5

129.5

105.4

7.1

98.3

67.0

85.9

12.8

73.1

84.0

14.8

69.2

120.7

34.0

86.7

19.3

20.3

21.3

22.3

Base profits

21.3

22.3

23.3

Q1-Q3Q1-Q3Q1-Q3

Investment gains

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

22.3

23.3

Base profits

Investment gains

4

Company Name

Copyright © 2023 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.4

Copyright © 2023 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.

Recovery Progressing in COVID-Impacted Businesses

  • Total segment profits at three COVID-impacted businesses recovering since the beginning of FY23.3
  • Insurance profits improving, as changes to eligibility requirements led to decline in COVID-related payout expenses in Q3

Segment profits

Three COVID-impacted businesses

21.3

22.3

23.3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Insurance

23.3

Q1 Q2 Q3

-20.0 Bln JPY

-24.0 Bln JPY

5.6Bln JPY

3.7 Bln JPY

-300 Mln JPY

-11.2 Bln JPY

Concession

Facility operations

Aircraft and Ships

Three business total

10.9 Bln JPY

11.0Bln JPY

2.1 Bln JPY

  • FY20.3 segment profit (three business total) was 68.1 Bln JPY. 3-month lag for concession, 1-month lag for Avolon in Aircraft and Ships. Facility operations figure calculated by subtracting real estate segment investment gains from investment and operations unit segment profit. Reflects change in method of allocation of interest expense and SG&A expenses to segment profits from FY23.3 Q1.

Copyright © 2023 ORIX Corporation All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORIX CORPORATION
03:30aOrix : Financial Results
PU
03:30aOrix : Third Quarter Results Presentation Material 2022/12
PU
01:30aOrix : Reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2023.3
PU
01:20aOrix : Financial Results Supplementary Information
PU
01/31Orix : Acquires Shares of DHC Corporation, Makes Firm a Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
01/31ORIX Corporation completed the acquisition of 91.1% stake in DHC Corporation from Yoshi..
CI
01/25Orix : Introduces PPA Model for Solar Power Generation System at Fuji Logistics' Mie Logis..
PU
01/15Orix : Releases its Updated Corporate Governance Report 2023 (English version)
PU
01/03Orix : 2023 New Year's Message from CEO Makoto Inoue
PU
2022Toshiba bidder JIP still hasn't secured firm commitments from lenders, sources say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 559 B 19 546 M 19 546 M
Net income 2023 274 B 2 096 M 2 096 M
Net Debt 2023 7 727 B 59 019 M 59 019 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,82x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 2 580 B 19 709 M 19 709 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,51x
Nbr of Employees 32 235
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 250,00 JPY
Average target price 2 716,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Inoue Executive Officer
Hitomaro Yano Deputy General Manager-Finance
Stan H. Koyanagi Director & Global General Counsel
Tomoko Kageura Executive Officer, GM-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Shuji Irie Deputy General Manager-Business Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION6.21%19 709
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-8.53%44 104
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL12.75%16 235
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED7.89%7 794
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.61.82%6 967
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-7.30%5 822