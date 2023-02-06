ORIX : Third Quarter Results Presentation Material 2022/12

(1) Q1-Q3 net income 211.4 Bln JPY (up YoY, achieved 85% of net income target*), annualized ROE of 8.6%

Posted FY23.3 Q3 net income of 89.6 Bln JPY (up 50% QoQ, up 39% vs. FY22.3 Q3)

Q3 segment profits rose QoQ in 7 of 10 segments

*FY23.3 net income target of 250.0 Bln JPY.

(2) Reopening progressing in COVID-impacted segments

Profits in Aircraft and Ships, facility operations, airport concessions continue on growth trajectory post COVID slump Insurance reported strong QoQ profit recovery thanks to lower payout expenses

(3) Ongoing capital recycling

In overseas renewable energy, sold part of Ormat stake (Q3), plan to make Elawan wholly-consolidated subsidiary (Q4) In domestic PE business, exited Net Japan (Q3), completed investment in DHC in January 2023

(4) Shareholder returns

Completed 50.0 Bln JPY buyback, cancelled 23.43 million shares (2% of outstanding shares)

Dividends: 85.6 JPY (FY22.3 dividend) or payout ratio of 33%, whichever is higher

