Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORIX : and MGM Consortium Selected as Prospective IR Operator for the Project for Establishment and Operation of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities in Yumeshima, Osaka

09/28/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Japan - September 28, 2021 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that the consortium formed with MGM Resorts International ("MGM") as the core companies has been selected as the Prospective IR Operator for the Project for Establishment and Operation of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities in Yumeshima, Osaka ("Osaka IR"), a project being implemented by Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City.

Through this project, ORIX and MGM hope to contribute toward the sustainable growth of the Kansai region, and eventually the growth of tourism and the broader economy across Japan. Based on the partnership with MGM, ORIX will now focus on processes to realize this project successfully.

For details about the proposal, please see the website of Osaka Prefecture.
Selection as Prospective IR Operator for the Project for Establishment and Operation of Specified Complex Tourist Facilities in Yumeshima, Osaka (in Japanese)

Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 31 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of March 31, 2021)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021."

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 04:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIX CORPORATION
12:12aORIX : and MGM Consortium Selected as Prospective IR Operator for the Project for Establis..
PU
09/23ORIX : The Announcement of Interim Results 2021/9 is Scheduled on November 4th (Thu)
PU
09/07ORIX : Altoa to Provide its Accounting Data Credit Model to Resona Bank
PU
09/03ORIX : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status (Form 6-K)
PU
09/03ORIX : Invests in Liberaware, a Small-Scale Industrial Drone Start-Up
PU
09/02ORIX : Releases its Updated Corporate Governance Report 2021 (English version)
PU
08/05ORIX : Partial Amendments to Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021 ..
PU
08/04ORIX : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status (Form 6-K)
PU
08/03ORIX : Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
08/03ORIX Corporation Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 448 B 22 008 M 22 008 M
Net income 2022 266 B 2 388 M 2 388 M
Net Debt 2022 7 154 B 64 303 M 64 303 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 3,63%
Capitalization 2 627 B 23 671 M 23 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 33 153
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 181,00 JPY
Average target price 2 204,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Inoue President, Group CEO & Director
Hitomaro Yano Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Shuji Irie Director & General Manager-Business Investment
Eiko Tsujiyama Independent Outside Director
Nobuaki Usui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION37.65%23 062
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED47.20%63 525
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL44.71%28 616
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED92.40%8 964
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED24.33%8 183
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.18.67%7 546