Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORIX : Relocation of Tokyo Headquarters

04/22/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Japan - April 23, 2021 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that it will relocate its Tokyo Headquarters. Details are as follows.

1. Address
　(Current)
　World Trade Center Bldg., 2-4-1 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-6135, Japan

　(New)
　World Trade Center Bldg. South Tower, 2-4-1 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-5135, Japan
　(ORIX's own general reception is on the eighth floor.)

2. Main telephone number
　+81-3-3435-3000
*Telephone and fax numbers, including direct numbers to the various divisions, will not change after the relocation.

3. Relocation period
　From May 6 to July 12, 2021
*The relocation will take place progressively during this period. When visiting ORIX, please note that the general reception will relocate to the new headquarters on May 6.

4. Access map

New Tokyo Headquarters
Connected directly to Hamamatsucho Station on the JR Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku Lines
Connected directly to Hamamatsucho Station on the Tokyo Monorail Connected directly to Daimon Station on the Oedo and Asakusa Lines of the Toei Subway

Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 34 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website:https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of September 30, 2020)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020.'

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 03:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIX CORPORATION
04/22ORIX  : Relocation of Tokyo Headquarters
PU
04/21ORIX CORPORATION USA  : 's Municipal and Infrastructure Business Completes Prefe..
BU
04/15NETWORK CONNEX  : Acquires Advantage Engineers
BU
04/14ORIX CORPORATION USA  : Completes $44.8 Million Bond Financing Funding for Metro..
BU
04/07ORIX  : Announcement Regarding Transfer of ALTOA Online Lending Service to ORIX
PU
04/05ORIX  : Introduces PPA Model for Solar Power Generation Systems of Largest Scale..
PU
04/01ORIX  : Announcement Regarding the Dissolution and Liquidation of Local Subsidia..
PU
03/30ORIX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24ORIX  : The Announcement of Annual Results 2021/3 is Scheduled on May 13th (Thu)
PU
03/22ORIX  : Hokuriku Electric Power, and Valor Holdings Commence Operations of PPA S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 183 B 20 219 M 20 219 M
Net income 2021 201 B 1 866 M 1 866 M
Net Debt 2021 6 497 B 60 184 M 60 184 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 2 110 B 19 514 M 19 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 31 233
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2 006,36 JPY
Last Close Price 1 730,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Inoue President, Group CEO & Director
Hitomaro Yano Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Shuji Irie Director & General Manager-Business Investment
Eiko Tsujiyama Independent Outside Director
Nobuaki Usui Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION9.21%19 687
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%36 692
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL15.76%23 011
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.11.69%7 161
ACOM CO., LTD.6.58%6 826
KRUNGTHAI CARD32.77%6 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ