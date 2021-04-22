ORIX : Relocation of Tokyo Headquarters

TOKYO, Japan - April 23, 2021 - ORIX Corporation ('ORIX') announced today that it will relocate its Tokyo Headquarters. Details are as follows.

1. Address

(Current)

World Trade Center Bldg., 2-4-1 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-6135, Japan

(New)

World Trade Center Bldg. South Tower, 2-4-1 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 105-5135, Japan

(ORIX's own general reception is on the eighth floor.)

2. Main telephone number

+81-3-3435-3000

*Telephone and fax numbers, including direct numbers to the various divisions, will not change after the relocation.

3. Relocation period

From May 6 to July 12, 2021

*The relocation will take place progressively during this period. When visiting ORIX, please note that the general reception will relocate to the new headquarters on May 6.

4. Access map



New Tokyo Headquarters

Connected directly to Hamamatsucho Station on the JR Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku Lines

Connected directly to Hamamatsucho Station on the Tokyo Monorail Connected directly to Daimon Station on the Oedo and Asakusa Lines of the Toei Subway

Contact Information:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

ORIX Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.

Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 34 countries and regions across the world.

Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website:https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of September 30, 2020)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents May contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under 'Risk Factors' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under '(4) Risk Factors' of the '1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results' of the 'Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020.'