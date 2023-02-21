ORIX : to Cooperate with EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan for Vertiport Operations for Advanced Air Mobility at the EXPO Site

ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that it will cooperate for operating takeoff and landing sites (vertiport) for Advanced Air Mobility ("AAM") of the Future Society Showcase Project Exhibition at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Through this sponsorship, ORIX will work with Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, Japan Civil Aviation Bureau of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and each operating company to enable AAM flights to and from the EXPO site.

ORIX has also signed an agreement with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. ("KEPCO") and Aero Facility Co., Ltd. ("Aero Facility") for vertiport operations at the EXPO site. ORIX, as the representative company, will be responsible for overall vertiport operations, KEPCO for the maintenance and operations of charging facilities and Aero Facility as an advisor for the regulations, respectively.

ORIX will continue to contribute to the implementation of AAM in society through the operations of the AAM vertiport at the Expo.

