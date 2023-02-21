Advanced search
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
2023-02-21
2419.50 JPY   -0.29%
12:20aOrix : to Cooperate with EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan for Vertiport Operations for Advanced Air Mobility at the EXPO Site
PU
02/09World Press Review: February 9
MS
02/08JIP-led group makes final offer to buyout Toshiba-Nikkei
RE
ORIX : to Cooperate with EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan for Vertiport Operations for Advanced Air Mobility at the EXPO Site

02/21/2023
ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that it will cooperate for operating takeoff and landing sites (vertiport) for Advanced Air Mobility ("AAM") of the Future Society Showcase Project Exhibition at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Through this sponsorship, ORIX will work with Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, Japan Civil Aviation Bureau of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and each operating company to enable AAM flights to and from the EXPO site.

ORIX has also signed an agreement with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. ("KEPCO") and Aero Facility Co., Ltd. ("Aero Facility") for vertiport operations at the EXPO site. ORIX, as the representative company, will be responsible for overall vertiport operations, KEPCO for the maintenance and operations of charging facilities and Aero Facility as an advisor for the regulations, respectively.

ORIX will continue to contribute to the implementation of AAM in society through the operations of the AAM vertiport at the Expo.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations and Sustainability Department
ORIX Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:
ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.
Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile related, real estate and environment and energy related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 28 countries and regions across the world.
Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/
(As of September 30, 2022)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022" furnished on Form 6-K.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 05:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
