Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8591   JP3200450009

ORIX CORPORATION

(8591)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17:48 2023-06-07 am EDT
2479.00 JPY   -0.48%
06/06Orix : to Issue 213th and 214th Unsecured Senior Debt Securities with Inter-bond Pari Passu Clause
PU
06/05Orix : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status
PU
05/31Fitch Affirms ORIX APL Trust 2010-1's Class A TBIs at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORIX : to Issue 213th and 214th Unsecured Senior Debt Securities with Inter-bond Pari Passu Clause

06/06/2023 | 11:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORIX to Issue 213th and 214th Unsecured Senior Debt Securities with Inter-bond Pari Passu

Clause

TOKYO, Japan - June 7, 2023 - ORIX Corporation ("ORIX") announced today that the issuance of its 213th and 214th unsecured senior debt securities for institutional investors, both denominated in Japanese yen and with inter-bond pari passu clause, has been resolved in accordance with approval by the Board of Directors on June 24, 2022 and by the Representative Executive Officer on March 23, 2023. The details are as follows.

213th Unsecured Senior Debt Securities with inter-bond pari passu clause

Total amount of notes

JPY 10 billion

Denomination

JPY 100 million

Coupon rate

Annual rate 0.425%

Issue price

JPY 100 per JPY 100 of face value

Maturity

Five years (June 13, 2028)

Settlement date

June 13, 2023

Rating

AA- (Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I))

214th Unsecured Senior Debt Securities with inter-bond pari passu clause

Total amount of notes

JPY 10 billion

Denomination

JPY 100 million

Coupon rate

Annual rate 0.850%

Issue price

JPY 100 per JPY 100 of face value

Maturity

Ten years (June 13, 2033)

Settlement date

June 13, 2023

Rating

AA- (Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I))

These materials are not an offer for sale of our securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Any public offering of our securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from us and that will contain detailed information about us and our management, as well as our financial statements.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations and Sustainability Department

ORIX Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3435-3121

About ORIX:

ORIX Corporation (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX) is a financial services group which provides innovative products and services to its customers by constantly pursuing new businesses.

Established in 1964, from its start in the leasing business, ORIX has advanced into neighboring fields and at present has expanded into lending, investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, automobile-related, real estate and environment and energy-related businesses. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has spread its businesses globally by establishing locations in 28 countries and regions across the world.

Going forward, ORIX intends to utilize its strengths and expertise, which generate new value, to establish an independent ORIX business model that continues to evolve perpetually. In this way, ORIX will engage in business activities that instill vitality in its companies and workforce, and thereby contribute to society. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.orix.co.jp/grp/en/

(As of March 31, 2023)

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

These documents may contain forward-looking statements about expected future events and financial results that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results that differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and under "(4) Risk Factors" of the "1. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" of the "Consolidated Financial Results April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023" furnished on Form 6-K.

Disclaimer

ORIX Corporation published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 03:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORIX CORPORATION
06/06Orix : to Issue 213th and 214th Unsecured Senior Debt Securities with Inter-bond Pari Pass..
PU
06/05Orix : Notice regarding Share Repurchase Status
PU
05/31Fitch Affirms ORIX APL Trust 2010-1's Class A TBIs at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/23Orix : Notice of the 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/18Orix : Signs Joint Development Agreement with Hokkaido Electric Power Company for Onshore ..
PU
05/17Cluster, Inc. announced that it has received ¥5.2 billion in funding from a group of in..
CI
05/16Orix : Launches "PATPOST" Electronic Storage Service for Business Documents
PU
05/16Certain Common Stock of Ormat Technologies, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
05/11Mixed Corporate Earnings, Narrowing Surplus Weigh on Japanese Stock Trade; Kao's Shares..
MT
05/11Orix Logs 13% Decline in Fiscal Year Attributable Income, Projects 21% Jump in Next Yea..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORIX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 588 B 18 528 M 18 528 M
Net income 2023 274 B 1 962 M 1 962 M
Net Debt 2023 6 245 B 44 699 M 44 699 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 2 911 B 20 837 M 20 837 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 32 235
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart ORIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ORIX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 491,00 JPY
Average target price 2 842,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Inoue Executive Officer
Hitomaro Yano Head-Accounting & Finance, IR
Tomoko Kageura Executive Officer, GM-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Shuji Irie Deputy General Manager-Business Investment
Michael A. Cusumano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIX CORPORATION16.78%20 702
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.12%51 516
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.40%14 019
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED46.20%10 441
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.57.27%6 821
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED1.95%6 351
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer