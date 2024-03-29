For Immediate Release

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

ORIX JREIT Announces Acquiring Certification and Registration for "EcoAction 21",

an Environmental Management System

TOKYO, March 29, 2024 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announced that OJR was certified and registered for EcoAction 21, an environmental management system formulated by the Ministry of the Environment on March 27, 2024.

EcoAction 21 Certification/Registration Program

EcoAction 21 is an Environmental Management System formulated by the Ministry of the Environment that specifies the methods by which organizations can voluntarily and actively implement environmental initiatives. EcoAction 21 Certification/Registration Program is the certification and registration system by a third party, EcoAction 21 central secretariat office, for organizations promoting environmental management based on "EcoAction 21 Guidelines"* and disclosing the progress in the form of environmental management report.

*EcoAction 21 Guidelines states 14 requirements which constitute a PDCA cycle and participants are required to proactively continue to implement environmental initiatives by utilizing the PDCA cycle.

For more details, please refer to the following website.

Website of EcoAction 21 central secretariat office:http://ea21.jp/ (in Japanese only)

OJR will continue to manage its assets centering ESG as the core of our management practices in order to achieve sustainable growth of unitholder value, the management philosophy of OJR.

OJR web site: OJR's ESG initiativeshttps://www.orixjreit.com/en/feature/index.html OAM web site: OAM's ESG initiativeshttps://www.orix.co.jp/oam/en/esg/

*OAM: ORIX Asset Management Corporation (OJR's asset management company)

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.