For Immediate Release REIT Issuer: ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954) Teruo Ozaki Executive Director Asset Management Company: ORIX Asset Management Corporation Yoshitaka Kamemoto President and CEO Inquiries: Shinji Yamana Executive Officer and CFO TEL：+81 3 5776 3323 ORIX JREIT Announces Amendments to Articles of Incorporation and Election of Directors of ORIX JREIT TOKYO, October 20, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") a nnounces that the board of directors meeting held on October 20, 2021 passed a resolution to submit proposals to amend the Articles of Incorporation as described in the following proposals from 1 to 4 and to elect directors to the General Meeting of Unitholders to be held on November 26, 2021. 1. Main Points and Reasons of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation (1) Article11 Since the General Meeting of Unitholders of OJR is to be convened every two years in accordance with Current Article 12, Paragraph 2, the provision of Article 11 with overlapping purpose will be deleted. Even after the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation, the General Meeting of Unitholders will continue to be held every two years in accordance with the proposed Articles of Incorporation (Proposed Article 11). (2) Article 17 OJR has the provision regarding Deemed Approval in Article 17 of the current Articles of Incorporation based on Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Law. However, if the provision on Deemed Approval would be applied to the matters to be resolved at the General Meeting of Unitholders that is considered to be difficult to submit proposals with conflicting purposes due to their nature, and that may have a significant impact on the governance structure of OJR and that may affect the interests of unitholders, it is possible that the proposal may be passed without directly reflecting the intention of whole investors. Therefore, in light of recent discussions on proposals by minority investors, among the matters to be resolved at the General Meeting of Unitholders that may have significant impact on the management structure of OJR and may affect the interests of unitholders, the provision exempting the application of Deemed Approval stipulated in the Article 93, Paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Law and in Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the current Articles of Incorporation as to resolution matters against which submitting conflicting proposals may be difficult due to its nature shall be newly established and the citation article shall be sorted in order to reflect the intention of unitholders more directly into those resolution matters. (Proposed Article 17, Paragraph 2) (3) Established and amended history The established and amended history will be changed in accordance with the above amendment of the Articles of Incorporation (established and amended history after the amendments). For details of amendments to the Article of Incorporation, please refer to the attached "NOTICE OF THE 14th GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS".

2. Election of One Executive Director As one executive director, Teruo Ozaki, conveyed its intention to resign as of the end of this General Meeting of Unitholders, the unitholders are asked to elect one executive director (nominee: Hiroshi Miura). Pursuant to Article 21, Paragraph 1 in Articles of Incorporation of OJR, the tenure of the executive director to be elected shall be from November 26, 2021, when the executive director will take office until the end of the General Meeting of Unitholders which shall be held within 30 days from the day following the day two years has elapsed from the appointment and to which appointment of the executive director is proposed. This proposal has been submitted according to the unanimous agreement by supervisory directors of OJR at the board of directors held on October 20, 2021. For details of the election of one executive director, please refer to the attached "NOTICE OF THE 14t h GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS" 3. Election of One Alternate Executive Director The unitholders are asked to elect one alternate executive director (nominee: Takeshi Hattori) against the contingency that the executive director becomes unavailable. For the purpose of this proposal, pursuant to Article 21, Paragraph 3 of Articles of Incorporation of OJR, the resolution concerning the appointment of an alternate executive director will remain in effect until the expiration of the term of office of the executive director in Proposal 2. The appointment of the alternate executive director shall be effective only prior to assuming the office of an executive director and may be revoked by a resolution of OJR's board of directors. This proposal has been submitted according to the unanimous agreement by supervisory directors of OJR at the board of directors held on October 20, 2021. For details of the election of one alternate director, please refer to the attached "NOTICE OF THE 14t h GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS" 4. Election of Three Supervisory Directors As one supervisory director, Ryohei Kataoka, conveyed their intention to resign and two supervisory directors, Toshio Koike and Takeshi Hattori conveyed their intention to once resign as of the end of this General Meeting of Unitholders so to align the time of appointment with other supervisory directors, the unitholders are asked to re-elect three supervisory directors (nominees: Toshio Koike, Takeshi Hattori and Yukako Oshimi). Pursuant to Article 24, Paragraph 1 in Articles of Incorporation of OJR, the tenure of the supervisory directors to be elected shall be from November 26, 2021, when the supervisory directors will take office, until the end of the General Meeting of Unitholders which shall be held within 30 days from the day following the day two years has elapsed from the appointment and to which appointment of supervisory directors is proposed. For details of the election of three supervisory directors, please refer to the attached "NOTICE OF TH E 14th GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS" 5. Schedule October 20, 2021 Board of directors to approve submission of proposals to General Meeting of Unitholders November 11, 2021 Dispatch of notice of the convocation of the General Meeting of Unitholders (scheduled) November 26, 2021 General Meeting of Unitholders (scheduled) Attachment: NOTICE OF THE 14th GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS Notes: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

November 11, 2021 To Our Unitholders: Teruo Ozaki Executive Director ORIX JREIT Inc. 2-3-1 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan NOTICE OF THE 14th GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS You are cordially invited to attend the 14th GENERAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS. From the perspective of preventing infection with COVID-19, we sincerely ask our unitholders to exercise your voting rights in writing beforehand to the utmost extent possible and refrain from attending the General Meeting of Unitholders regardless of your health condition. Please read the attached, indicate your approval or disapproval of the proposals on the enclosed voting form, then return to us by 5:00 p.m., Thursday, November 25, 2021. OJR has the following provision regarding "Deemed A pproval" in Article 17 of the Articles of Incorporation of OJR, based on Article 93, Paragraph 1 of Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter "the Investmen t Trust Law"). Therefore, please note that if you fail to attend the General Meeting of Unitholders on that date and fail to exercise your voting rights on the form, you will be deemed to have approved the proposals of this General Meeting of Unitholders. Extract of Article 17 in the Articles of Incorporation (Deemed Approval) If a unitholder fails to attend a General Meeting of Unitholders and to exercise voting rights, the unitholder shall be deemed to have approved the proposals submitted to the General Meeting of Unitholders, except for any conflicting proposals among submitted proposals in case of more than one proposals submitted to the General Meeting of Unitholders. The number of voting rights of the unitholders deemed to have approved proposals based on the preceding provision shall be added to the number of voting rights of the unitholders who attended the General Meeting of Unitholders. Meeting Details 1. Date: Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Opening at 9:30) 2. Venue: "Nippon Life Hamamatsucho Crea Tower, Hamamatsucho Convention Hall", 2-3-1Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 3. Items to be raised in the General Meeting of Unitholders: Items to be resolved Proposal 1: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal 2: Election of One Executive Director Proposal 3: Election of One Alternate Executive Director Proposal 4: Election of Three Supervisory Directors Notes: If you plan to attend the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting form to the receptionist at the meeting.

You may name one other unitholder to act as proxy and exercise your voting rights. This proxy will be required to present a documentary proof of his/her authority to exercise your voting rights.

If the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Unitholders are amended, the amended documents will be posted on OJR's web site ( https://www.orixjreit.com/en/) 1

2 Details of amendments Details of amendments are as follows. （Underlined text indicates amendments） Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendment Article 11 (Holding the General Meeting of Unitholders) Article 11（deletion） The General Meeting of Unitholders shall be held at least once 【deletion】 every two years. Article 17 (Deemed approval) Article 17 (Deemed approval) １ 【Article omitted】 １ 【No change】 【New Establishment】 ２ Notwithstanding the provisions of the preceding paragraph, the provision on Deemed Approval in the precedent paragraph shall not be applied to the resolution on proposals concerning Article 104, paragraph 1 of the Investment Trust Law "Dismissal of a director or an accounting auditor" , Article 140 "Revising the Certificate of Incorporation" "limited to establishment, revision or abolition of provisions related to Deemed Approval", Article 143 , item 3 "Dissolution", Article 205, paragraph 2 "Consent to Cancellation of an Entrustment Contract for Asset Investment by an Asset Management Company" or Article 206 paragraph 1, "Ca ncellation of an Entrustment Contract for Asset Investment by an Investment Corporation" ２The number of voting rights of the unitholders deemed to have ３The number of voting rights of the unitholders deemed to have approved proposals based on the preceding provisionshall be approved proposals based on Paragraph 1shall be added to the added to the number of voting rights of the unitholders who number of voting rights of the unitholders who attended the attended the General Meeting of Unitholders. General Meeting of Unitholders. Established/ Amended history Established/ Amended history Established: September 4, 2001 Established: September 4, 2001 Amended: December 17, 2001 Amended: December 17, 2001 Amended: January 14, 2002 Amended: January 14, 2002 Amended: April 15, 2002 Amended: April 15, 2002 Amended: June 12, 2002 Amended: June 12, 2002 Amended: May 27, 2003 Amended: May 27, 2003 Amended: May 24, 2005 Amended: May 24, 2005 Amended November 29, 2006 Amended November 29, 2006 Amended: May 29, 2008 Amended: May 29, 2008 Amended: May 28, 2010 Amended: May 28, 2010 Amended: October 26, 2010 Amended: October 26, 2010 Amended: May 25, 2012 Amended: May 25, 2012 Amended: March 1, 2013 Amended: March 1, 2013 Amended: May 28, 2014 Amended: May 28, 2014 Amended: November 30, 2015 Amended: November 30, 2015 Amended: November 29, 2017 Amended: November 29, 2017 Amended: November 27, 2019 Amended: November 27, 2019 Amended: November 26, 2021 3

