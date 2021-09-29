For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Teruo Ozaki
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Yoshitaka Kamemoto
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shinji Yamana
Executive Officer and CFO
TEL：+81 3 5776 3323
ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
TOKYO, September 29, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing, announced on September 27, 2021, was determined as follows.
|
Lender
|
Loan amount
|
Applicable
|
Drawdown date
|
Maturity date
|
Remark
|
(JPY million)
|
interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
|
2,500
|
0.454%
|
October 1, 2021
|
September 22, 2031
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Disclaimer
ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:04 UTC.