ORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing

09/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 29, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing, announced on September 27, 2021, was determined as follows.

Lender

Loan amount

Applicable

Drawdown date

Maturity date

Remark

(JPY million)

interest rate

Un-secured,

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

2,500

0.454%

October 1, 2021

September 22, 2031

Non-guaranteed,

Fixed rate

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
