For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL：+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 29, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing, announced on September 27, 2021, was determined as follows.

Lender Loan amount Applicable Drawdown date Maturity date Remark (JPY million) interest rate Un-secured, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 2,500 0.454% October 1, 2021 September 22, 2031 Non-guaranteed, Fixed rate

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.