ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, March 17, 2022 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing, announced on March 16, 2022, was determined as follows.

Lender Loan amount Applicable Drawdown date Maturity date Remark (JPY million) interest rate Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Un-secured, 2,500 0.418% March 22, 2022 June 21, 2027 Non-guaranteed, Corporation Fixed rate

