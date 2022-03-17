Log in
    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/17 02:00:00 am EDT
165800 JPY   +0.42%
02:51aORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
PU
03/16ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
03/01Japan's Orix to be added to Nikkei index - publisher
RE
ORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing

03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Hiroshi Miura

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, March 17, 2022 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing, announced on March 16, 2022, was determined as follows.

Lender

Loan amount

Applicable

Drawdown date

Maturity date

Remark

(JPY million)

interest rate

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Un-secured,

2,500

0.418%

March 22, 2022

June 21, 2027

Non-guaranteed,

Corporation

Fixed rate

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
