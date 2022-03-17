For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Hiroshi Miura
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Yoshitaka Kamemoto
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shinji Yamana
Executive Officer and CFO
TEL：+81 3 5776 3323
ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
TOKYO, March 17, 2022 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rate of the debt financing, announced on March 16, 2022, was determined as follows.
|
Lender
|
Loan amount
|
Applicable
|
Drawdown date
|
Maturity date
|
Remark
|
(JPY million)
|
interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
2,500
|
0.418%
|
March 22, 2022
|
June 21, 2027
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 06:50:11 UTC.