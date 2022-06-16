Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ORIX JREIT Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
179400.00 JPY   +2.46%
02:13aORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing
PU
06/13Orix JREIT Determines Interest Rate on Planned $12 Million Loan
MT
06/13ORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
PU
Summary 
Summary

ORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Hiroshi Miura

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, June 16, 2022 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rates of the debt financing, announced on June 10, 2022 "ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing", were determined as follows.

Loan amount

Applicable

Lender

interest

Drawdown date

Maturity date

Remark

(JPY million)

rates

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Un-secured,

1,250

0.689%

June 20, 2022

September 21, 2027

Non-guaranteed,

Corporation

Fixed rate

Un-secured,

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,890

0.720%

June 20, 2022

June 20, 2029

Non-guaranteed,

Fixed rate

Un-secured,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,430

0.856%

June 20, 2022

June 20, 2030

Non-guaranteed,

Fixed rate

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

Un-secured,

890

0.856%

June 20, 2022

June 20, 2030

Non-guaranteed,

Limited

Fixed rate

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
