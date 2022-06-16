For Immediate Release

ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, June 16, 2022 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rates of the debt financing, announced on June 10, 2022 "ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing", were determined as follows.

Loan amount Applicable Lender interest Drawdown date Maturity date Remark (JPY million) rates Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Un-secured, 1,250 0.689% June 20, 2022 September 21, 2027 Non-guaranteed, Corporation Fixed rate Un-secured, MUFG Bank, Ltd. 1,890 0.720% June 20, 2022 June 20, 2029 Non-guaranteed, Fixed rate Un-secured, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1,430 0.856% June 20, 2022 June 20, 2030 Non-guaranteed, Fixed rate Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Un-secured, 890 0.856% June 20, 2022 June 20, 2030 Non-guaranteed, Limited Fixed rate

