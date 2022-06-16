For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Hiroshi Miura
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Yoshitaka Kamemoto
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shinji Yamana
Executive Officer and CFO
TEL：+81 3 5776 3323
ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing
TOKYO, June 16, 2022 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rates of the debt financing, announced on June 10, 2022 "ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing", were determined as follows.
|
|
Loan amount
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
interest
|
Drawdown date
|
Maturity date
|
Remark
|
(JPY million)
|
|
rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
1,250
|
0.689%
|
June 20, 2022
|
September 21, 2027
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
1,890
|
0.720%
|
June 20, 2022
|
June 20, 2029
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
1,430
|
0.856%
|
June 20, 2022
|
June 20, 2030
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
890
|
0.856%
|
June 20, 2022
|
June 20, 2030
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Disclaimer
ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.