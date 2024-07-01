For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Hiroshi Miura

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Mitsuru Tanaka

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kazufumi Itabashi

Head of Finance and Investor Relations

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Appointment of Vice President of Asset Management Company

TOKYO, July 1, 2024 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces tha Management Corporation ("OAM"), passed a resolution described below.

t its asset management company, ORIX Asset on appointment of vice president of OAM as

Appointment of Vice President (Effective date: July 1, 2024)

Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO: Ikuya Onda

*The brief biography is described as follows.

*The asset management company will complete procedures with regard to the above pursuant to the stipulations in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Reference:

  1. Brief Biography (Ikuya Onda) as of July 1, 2024

April 1997

Joined The Asahi Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank, Limited)

September 2003

Joined ORIX Corporation

January 2018

General Manager of Treasury Department, ORIX Corporation

June 2024

Executive Officer responsible for Strategic Planning Department

/ Finance and Investor Relations Department, ORIX Asset Management

Corporation

July 2024

Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO responsible for Strategic Planning

Department / Finance and Investor Relations Department, ORIX Asset

Management Corporation

1/2

II.

Management in OAM as of July 1, 2024

Title

Name

President and CEO

Mitsuru Tanaka

Director and Executive Officer responsible for Risk Management

Miki Mitsuoka

and Compliance Department

Director and Executive Officer responsible for Investment &

Asset Management Department I/II, Acquisition Department and

Kenji Nagai

Business Operation Management Department

Corporate Auditor

Kenji Kubo

Executive Officer and Chairperson

Hiroko Yamashina

Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO responsible for

Strategic Planning Department / Finance and Investor Relations

Ikuya Onda

Department

Executive Officer responsible for General Affairs andAccounting

Department

Geki Mochizuki

General Manager of General Affairs and Accounting Department

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes.

If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

2/2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 01 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2024 07:14:59 UTC.