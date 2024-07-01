ORIX JREIT Announces Appointment of Vice President of Asset Management Company

t its asset management company, ORIX Asset on appointment of vice president of OAM as

TOKYO, July 1, 2024 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces tha Management Corporation ("OAM"), passed a resolution described below.

Appointment of Vice President (Effective date: July 1, 2024)

Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO: Ikuya Onda

*The brief biography is described as follows.

*The asset management company will complete procedures with regard to the above pursuant to the stipulations in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Reference:

Brief Biography (Ikuya Onda) as of July 1, 2024

April 1997 Joined The Asahi Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank, Limited) September 2003 Joined ORIX Corporation January 2018 General Manager of Treasury Department, ORIX Corporation June 2024 Executive Officer responsible for Strategic Planning Department / Finance and Investor Relations Department, ORIX Asset Management Corporation July 2024 Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO responsible for Strategic Planning Department / Finance and Investor Relations Department, ORIX Asset Management Corporation

