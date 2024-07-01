For Immediate Release
ORIX JREIT Announces Appointment of Vice President of Asset Management Company
TOKYO, July 1, 2024 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces tha Management Corporation ("OAM"), passed a resolution described below.
t its asset management company, ORIX Asset on appointment of vice president of OAM as
Appointment of Vice President (Effective date: July 1, 2024)
Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO: Ikuya Onda
*The brief biography is described as follows.
*The asset management company will complete procedures with regard to the above pursuant to the stipulations in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.
Reference:
- Brief Biography (Ikuya Onda) as of July 1, 2024
April 1997
Joined The Asahi Bank, Ltd. (currently Resona Bank, Limited)
September 2003
Joined ORIX Corporation
January 2018
General Manager of Treasury Department, ORIX Corporation
June 2024
Executive Officer responsible for Strategic Planning Department
/ Finance and Investor Relations Department, ORIX Asset Management
Corporation
July 2024
Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO responsible for Strategic Planning
Department / Finance and Investor Relations Department, ORIX Asset
Management Corporation
II.
Management in OAM as of July 1, 2024
Title
Name
President and CEO
Mitsuru Tanaka
Director and Executive Officer responsible for Risk Management
Miki Mitsuoka
and Compliance Department
Director and Executive Officer responsible for Investment &
Asset Management Department I/II, Acquisition Department and
Kenji Nagai
Business Operation Management Department
Corporate Auditor
Kenji Kubo
Executive Officer and Chairperson
Hiroko Yamashina
Executive Officer, Vice President and CFO responsible for
Strategic Planning Department / Finance and Investor Relations
Ikuya Onda
Department
Executive Officer responsible for General Affairs andAccounting
Department
Geki Mochizuki
General Manager of General Affairs and Accounting Department
