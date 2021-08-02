Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ORIX JREIT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 07/30
209000 JPY   -0.57%
03:32aORIX JREIT : Announces Change of Property Name
PU
07/27Orix JREIT Extends Commitment Lines Worth Over $163 Million
MT
07/27ORIX JREIT : Announces Extension of Commitment Line
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ORIX JREIT : Announces Change of Property Name

08/02/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Change of Property Name

TOKYO, August 2, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") ann

ounces that OJR has changed its property name as

described below.

1Property name

Current name

New name

Belle Face Mishuku

Cross Residence Mishuku

Belle Face Higashijujo

Cross Residence Higashijujo

2Effective date

August 1, 2021

3Reason for change

We have decided to bear the brand name "Belle Face" only for the residential properties developed by our sponsor among those owned by ORIX JREIT Inc. Accordingly, the residential properties developed not by our sponsor and currently bear the name "Belle Face" will be rebranded as "Cross Residence".

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORIX JREIT INC.
03:32aORIX JREIT : Announces Change of Property Name
PU
07/27Orix JREIT Extends Commitment Lines Worth Over $163 Million
MT
07/27ORIX JREIT : Announces Extension of Commitment Line
PU
06/27Orix JREIT to Issue $27 Million Green Bonds
MT
06/25ORIX JREIT : Announces Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) an..
PU
06/17Orix JREIT to Secure Loans Worth $36 Million
MT
06/17ORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
PU
06/17ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
CI
06/16ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
06/16ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 48 041 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2021 20 373 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2021 251 B 2 290 M 2 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 577 B 5 256 M 5 258 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart ORIX JREIT INC.
Duration : Period :
ORIX JREIT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX JREIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 209 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Toshio Koike Supervisory Officer
Takeshi Hattori Supervisory Officer
Teruo Ozaki Executive Officer
Ryohei Kataoka Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIX JREIT INC.22.58%5 256
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.87%73 632
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.50%43 410
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.12.97%30 677
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.06%27 369
SEGRO PLC28.48%20 318