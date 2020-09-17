Log in
ORIX JREIT Inc.    8954

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/16
157000 JPY   +1.42%
02:05aORIX JREIT : Announces Extension of Commitment Line
PU
02:05aORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
08/28ORIX JREIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
ORIX JREIT : Announces Extension of Commitment Line

09/17/2020 | 02:05am EDT

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Extension of Commitment Line

TOKYO, September 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined to extend its commitment line provided by Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

  1. Extension of the commitment line
    Existing maturity date: October 2, 2022
    New maturity date: October 2, 2023
  2. Description of the commitment line contract

a.

Limit of the commitment line

JPY 10.0 billion

b.

Commitment line providers

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

c.

Original contract date

October 2, 2017

d.

Execution date of extension

October 2, 2020

contract

e.

New maturity date

October 2, 2023

f.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

3. Additional information for investors

With respect to the risks associated with the extension of the maturity date on the commitment line, the content of

"Investment Risks" stated in our Securities Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the 36th fiscal period ended February 29, 2020, has not changed.

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
