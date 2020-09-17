For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Teruo Ozaki
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Yoshitaka Kamemoto
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shinji Yamana
Executive Officer and CFO
TEL：+81 3 5776 3323
ORIX JREIT Announces Extension of Commitment Line
TOKYO, September 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined to extend its commitment line provided by Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
-
Extension of the commitment line
Existing maturity date: October 2, 2022
New maturity date: October 2, 2023
-
Description of the commitment line contract
|
a.
|
Limit of the commitment line
|
JPY 10.0 billion
|
|
|
|
b.
|
Commitment line providers
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
c.
|
Original contract date
|
October 2, 2017
|
|
|
|
d.
|
Execution date of extension
|
October 2, 2020
|
|
contract
|
|
e.
|
New maturity date
|
October 2, 2023
|
|
|
|
f.
|
Collateral / Guarantee
|
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
|
|
|
3. Additional information for investors
With respect to the risks associated with the extension of the maturity date on the commitment line, the content of
"Investment Risks" stated in our Securities Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the 36th fiscal period ended February 29, 2020, has not changed.
Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC