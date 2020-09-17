For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL：+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Extension of Commitment Line

TOKYO, September 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined to extend its commitment line provided by Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Extension of the commitment line

Existing maturity date : October 2, 2022

New maturity date : October 2, 2023 Description of the commitment line contract

a. Limit of the commitment line JPY 10.0 billion b. Commitment line providers Mizuho Bank, Ltd. c. Original contract date October 2, 2017 d. Execution date of extension October 2, 2020 contract e. New maturity date October 2, 2023 f. Collateral / Guarantee Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

3. Additional information for investors

With respect to the risks associated with the extension of the maturity date on the commitment line, the content of

"Investment Risks" stated in our Securities Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the 36th fiscal period ended February 29, 2020, has not changed.

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.