Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ORIX JREIT Inc.    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/16
157000 JPY   +1.42%
02:05aORIX JREIT : Announces Extension of Commitment Line
PU
02:05aORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
08/28ORIX JREIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:05am EDT

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.

1. Total amount of debt financing, use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

  1. Total amount of debt financing

JPY 7,000 million

(2) Use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

Total amount of debt

The scheduled

Use of proceeds

financing

timing of

(JPY million)

disbursement

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million

7,000

September 24, 2020

due on September 24, 2020

2. New debt financing summary

  1. Long-termloan

a.

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

b.

Loan amount

JPY 1,000,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note 2,3)

Base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR + 0.165%

d.

Drawdown date

September 24, 2020

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020

f.

Maturity date

September 20, 2022

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million

due on September 24, 2020

Notes

  1. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of every month by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
  2. Base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on the interest payment date based on JBA 1- month JPY TIBOR is determined prior to 2 business days from the latest interest payment date.

1/3

  1. 3. For Base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR, please see the website of the JBA TIBOR administration. http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/

  2. Long-termloan

a.

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

b.

Loan amount

JPY 2,000,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

September 24, 2020

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020

f.

Maturity date

December 22, 2025

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million

due on September 24, 2020

Notes

    1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
    2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
  2. Long-termloan

a.

Lender

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

b.

Loan amount

JPY 2,500,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

September 24, 2020

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020

f.

Maturity date

September 20, 2028

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million

due on September 24, 2020

Notes

    1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
    2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
  2. Long-termloan

a.

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

b.

Loan amount

JPY 1,500,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

September 24, 2020

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020

f.

Maturity date

September 20, 2030

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

2/3

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million

due on September 24, 2020

Notes

  1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
  2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.

3. Change in interest-bearing liabilities and LTV post-drawdown

Unit: million yen

Pre-drawdown

Post-drawdown

Change

As of September 17, 2020

As of September 24, 2020

Short-term loans

Long-term loans

266,417

266,417

Total of loans

266,417

266,417

Investment corporation bonds

24,500

24,500

Total interest-bearing liabilities

290,917

290,917

LTV based on total assets

(Note)

42.8%

42.8%

Note: "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing

liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100

"Expected total assets" is calculated by adding or

subtracting the increase or decrease amount of interest-bearing

liabilities and unitholders' capital since March 1, 2020 to the total assets as of the end of the 36th fiscal period ended February 29, 2020. LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.

4. Additional information for investors

With respect to the risks associated with new debt financing, the content of "Investment Risks" stated in our Security Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the 36th fiscal period ended February 29, 2020, has not changed.

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

3/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORIX JREIT INC.
02:05aORIX JREIT : Announces Extension of Commitment Line
PU
02:05aORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
08/28ORIX JREIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
08/27ORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
PU
02/27ORIX JREIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019ORIX JREIT INC. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019ORIX JREIT : Announces Change in Specified Affiliated Company of Asset Managemen..
PU
2019ORIX JREIT : Announces Applicable Interest Rate of the Debt Financing
PU
2019ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing
PU
2019ORIX JREIT : Announces Financial Results for 34th Fiscal Period
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 433 B 4 132 M 4 124 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart ORIX JREIT INC.
Duration : Period :
ORIX JREIT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIX JREIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 157 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Toshio Koike Supervisory Officer
Takeshi Hattori Supervisory Officer
Teruo Ozaki Executive Officer
Ryohei Kataoka Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIX JREIT INC.-33.28%4 132
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)31.65%68 052
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.25.63%39 618
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-11.16%22 707
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.1.89%20 639
SEGRO PLC5.13%14 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group