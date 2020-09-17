ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.
1. Total amount of debt financing, use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement
Total amount of debt financing
JPY 7,000 million
(2) Use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement
Total amount of debt
The scheduled
Use of proceeds
financing
timing of
(JPY million)
disbursement
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million
7,000
September 24, 2020
due on September 24, 2020
2. New debt financing summary
Long-termloan
a.
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
b.
Loan amount
JPY 1,000,000,000
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note 2,3)
Base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR + 0.165%
d.
Drawdown date
September 24, 2020
e.
Method of borrowing
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020
f.
Maturity date
September 20, 2022
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million
due on September 24, 2020
Notes
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of every month by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
Base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on the interest payment date based on JBA 1- month JPY TIBOR is determined prior to 2 business days from the latest interest payment date.
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020
f.
Maturity date
December 22, 2025
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million
due on September 24, 2020
Notes
The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
Long-termloan
a.
Lender
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
b.
Loan amount
JPY 2,500,000,000
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note1)
To be determined (Fixed rate)
d.
Drawdown date
September 24, 2020
e.
Method of borrowing
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020
f.
Maturity date
September 20, 2028
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million
due on September 24, 2020
Notes
The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
Long-termloan
a.
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
b.
Loan amount
JPY 1,500,000,000
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note1)
To be determined (Fixed rate)
d.
Drawdown date
September 24, 2020
e.
Method of borrowing
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020
f.
Maturity date
September 20, 2030
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million
due on September 24, 2020
Notes
The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
3. Change in interest-bearing liabilities and LTV post-drawdown
Unit: million yen
Pre-drawdown
Post-drawdown
Change
As of September 17, 2020
As of September 24, 2020
Short-term loans
―
―
―
Long-term loans
266,417
266,417
―
Total of loans
266,417
266,417
―
Investment corporation bonds
24,500
24,500
―
Total interest-bearing liabilities
290,917
290,917
―
LTV based on total assets
(Note)
42.8%
42.8%
―
Note: "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing
liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100
"Expected total assets" is calculated by adding or
subtracting the increase or decrease amount of interest-bearing
liabilities and unitholders' capital since March 1, 2020 to the total assets as of the end of the 36th fiscal period ended February 29, 2020. LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.
4. Additional information for investors
With respect to the risks associated with new debt financing, the content of "Investment Risks" stated in our Security Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the 36th fiscal period ended February 29, 2020, has not changed.
Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
