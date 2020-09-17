For Immediate Release

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.

1. Total amount of debt financing, use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

Total amount of debt financing

JPY 7,000 million

(2) Use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

Total amount of debt The scheduled Use of proceeds financing timing of (JPY million) disbursement To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million 7,000 September 24, 2020 due on September 24, 2020

2. New debt financing summary

Long-term loan

a. Lender Mizuho Bank, Ltd. b. Loan amount JPY 1,000,000,000 c. Applicable interest rate (Note 2,3) Base rate based on JBA 1-month JPY TIBOR + 0.165% d. Drawdown date September 24, 2020 e. Method of borrowing Based on the term loan agreement dated September 18, 2020 f. Maturity date September 20, 2022 g. Principal payment Bullet payment on the maturity date h. Collateral / Guarantee Un-secured /Non-guaranteed i. Purpose for new debt financing To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY7,000 million due on September 24, 2020 Notes

The first interest is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of every month by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day. Base rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on the interest payment date based on JBA 1- month JPY TIBOR is determined prior to 2 business days from the latest interest payment date.

