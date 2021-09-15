Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ORIX JREIT Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
  Report
Summary 
ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing

09/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 15, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.

1. Total amount of debt financing, use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

  1. Total amount of debt financing

JPY 3,400 million

(2) Use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

Total amount of debt

The scheduled

Use of proceeds

financing

timing of

(JPY million)

disbursement

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due

3,400

September 21, 2021

on September 21, 2021

2. New debt financing summary

  1. Long-termloan

a.

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

b.

Loan amount

JPY 1,500,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

September 21, 2021

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021

f.

Maturity date

March 23, 2027

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due

on September 21, 2021

Notes

  1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
  2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.

1/3

(2) Long-term loan

a.

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

b.

Loan amount

JPY 650,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

September 21, 2021

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021

f.

Maturity date

September 20, 2029

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due

on September 21, 2021

Notes

    1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
    2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
  2. Long-termloan

a.

Lender

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

b.

Loan amount

JPY 350,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

September 21, 2021

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021

f.

Maturity date

September 20, 2029

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due

on September 21, 2021

Notes

    1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
    2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
  2. Long-termloan

a.

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

b.

Loan amount

JPY 900,000,000

c.

Applicable interest rate

(Note1)

To be determined (Fixed rate)

d.

Drawdown date

September 21, 2021

e.

Method of borrowing

Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021

f.

Maturity date

September 22, 2031

g.

Principal payment

Bullet payment on the maturity date

h.

Collateral / Guarantee

Un-secured /Non-guaranteed

i.

Purpose for new debt financing

To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due

on September 21, 2021

2/3

Notes

  1. The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
  2. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.

3. Change in interest-bearing liabilities and LTV post-drawdown

Unit: million yen

Pre-drawdown

Post-drawdown

Change

As of September 15, 2021

As of September 21, 2021

Short-term loans

Long-term loans

267,137

267,137

Total of loans

267,137

267,137

Investment corporation bonds

30,500

30,500

Total interest-bearing liabilities

297,637

297,637

LTV based on total assets

(Note)

43.5%

43.5%

Note: "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing

liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100

"Expected total assets" is calculated by adding or

subtracting the increase or decrease amount of interest-bearing

liabilities and unitholders' capital since March 1, 2021 to the total assets as of the end of the 38th fiscal period ended February 28, 2021. LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.

4. Additional information for investors

With respect to the risks associated with new debt financing, the content of "Investment Risks" stated in our Security Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the 38th fiscal period ended February 28, 2021, has not changed.

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

3/3

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
