ORIX JREIT : Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 15, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.
1. Total amount of debt financing, use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement
Total amount of debt financing
JPY 3,400 million
(2) Use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement
Total amount of debt
The scheduled
Use of proceeds
financing
timing of
(JPY million)
disbursement
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due
3,400
September 21, 2021
on September 21, 2021
2. New debt financing summary
Long-termloan
a.
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
b.
Loan amount
JPY 1,500,000,000
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note1)
To be determined (Fixed rate)
d.
Drawdown date
September 21, 2021
e.
Method of borrowing
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021
f.
Maturity date
March 23, 2027
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due
on September 21, 2021
Notes
The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
(2) Long-term loan
a.
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
b.
Loan amount
JPY 650,000,000
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note1)
To be determined (Fixed rate)
d.
Drawdown date
September 21, 2021
e.
Method of borrowing
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021
f.
Maturity date
September 20, 2029
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due
on September 21, 2021
Notes
The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
Long-termloan
a.
Lender
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
b.
Loan amount
JPY 350,000,000
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note1)
To be determined (Fixed rate)
d.
Drawdown date
September 21, 2021
e.
Method of borrowing
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021
f.
Maturity date
September 20, 2029
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due
on September 21, 2021
Notes
The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
Long-termloan
a.
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
b.
Loan amount
JPY 900,000,000
c.
Applicable interest rate
(Note1)
To be determined (Fixed rate)
d.
Drawdown date
September 21, 2021
e.
Method of borrowing
Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021
f.
Maturity date
September 22, 2031
g.
Principal payment
Bullet payment on the maturity date
h.
Collateral / Guarantee
Un-secured /Non-guaranteed
i.
Purpose for new debt financing
To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due
on September 21, 2021
Notes
The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined.
The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.
3. Change in interest-bearing liabilities and LTV post-drawdown
Unit: million yen
Pre-drawdown
Post-drawdown
Change
As of September 15, 2021
As of September 21, 2021
Short-term loans
―
―
―
Long-term loans
267,137
267,137
―
Total of loans
267,137
267,137
―
Investment corporation bonds
30,500
30,500
―
Total interest-bearing liabilities
297,637
297,637
―
LTV based on total assets
(Note)
43.5%
43.5%
―
Note: "LTV based on total assets" (%) = Interest-bearing
liabilities ÷ Expected total assets × 100
"Expected total assets" is calculated by adding or
subtracting the increase or decrease amount of interest-bearing
liabilities and unitholders' capital since March 1, 2021 to the total assets as of the end of the 38th fiscal period ended February 28, 2021. LTV figure is rounded to the one decimal place. Accordingly, change in the LTV figures may not tally due to rounding error.
4. Additional information for investors
With respect to the risks associated with new debt financing, the content of "Investment Risks" stated in our Security Report (Yukashoken Hokokusho) for the 38th fiscal period ended February 28, 2021, has not changed.
Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
