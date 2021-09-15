For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL：+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces New Debt Financing

TOKYO, September 15, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announces that its asset management company, ORIX Asset Management Corporation, determined new debt financing as described below.

1. Total amount of debt financing, use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

Total amount of debt financing

JPY 3,400 million

(2) Use of proceeds and the scheduled timing of disbursement

Total amount of debt The scheduled Use of proceeds financing timing of (JPY million) disbursement To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due 3,400 September 21, 2021 on September 21, 2021

2. New debt financing summary

Long-term loan

a. Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation b. Loan amount JPY 1,500,000,000 c. Applicable interest rate (Note1) To be determined (Fixed rate) d. Drawdown date September 21, 2021 e. Method of borrowing Based on the term loan agreement dated September 16, 2021 f. Maturity date March 23, 2027 g. Principal payment Bullet payment on the maturity date h. Collateral / Guarantee Un-secured /Non-guaranteed i. Purpose for new debt financing To allocate to repay the long-term loan of JPY3,400 million due on September 21, 2021 Notes

The interest rate will be announced when applicable interest rate is determined. The first interest is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021, each interest is thereafter scheduled to be paid on the 20th day of March, June, September and December in every year by the principal payment date and on the principal payment date respectively. But if any such date is not a business day, payment shall be made on the next business day or, if such next business day is in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.

