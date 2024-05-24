For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Hiroshi Miura
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Mitsuru Tanaka
President and CEO
Amendment to part of Financial Results for 44th Fiscal Period
TOKYO, May 24, 2024 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") announced the following amendment to part of "Financial Results for 44th Fiscal Period" announced on April 19, 2024.
Amended Parts
Page2: Portfolio Profile
* The amended part is underlined.
【Before Revision】
As noted above, on February 29, 2024, OJR owned a total of 111 properties, consisting of 54 office buildings, 26 retail facilities, 19 residential properties, five logistics facilities and seven hotels and others, and was leasing approximately 1,115,508.16m² of space to 1,059 tenants. OJR's portfolio occupancy rate as of February 29, 2024 was approximately 98.9%.
【After Revision】
As noted above, on February 29, 2024, OJR owned a total of 111 properties, consisting of 54 office buildings, 26 retail facilities, 19 residential properties, five logistics facilities and seven hotels and others, and was leasing approximately 1,115,483.63m² of space to 1,059 tenants. OJR's portfolio occupancy rate as of February 29, 2024 was approximately 98.9%.
