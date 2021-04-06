Log in
For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Change of Property Name

TOKYO, April 6, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") anno

unces that OJR plans to change its property name as

described below.

1Property name

Current name

New name

(Tentative name) Kamata Residence

Cross Residence Kamata II

2Effective date

April 6, 2021

3Reason for change

The property name will be changed based on the completion of the building.

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 04:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
