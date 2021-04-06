For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Teruo Ozaki
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Yoshitaka Kamemoto
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shinji Yamana
Executive Officer and CFO
TEL：+81 3 5776 3323
ORIX JREIT Announces Change of Property Name
TOKYO, April 6, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") anno
unces that OJR plans to change its property name as
described below.
1．Property name
New name
(Tentative name) Kamata Residence
Cross Residence Kamata II
2．Effective date
April 6, 2021
3．Reason for change
The property name will be changed based on the completion of the building.
