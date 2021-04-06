For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL：+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Change of Property Name

TOKYO, April 6, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") anno unces that OJR plans to change its property name as described below. 1．Property name Current name New name (Tentative name) Kamata Residence Cross Residence Kamata II 2．Effective date April 6, 2021

3．Reason for change

The property name will be changed based on the completion of the building.

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.