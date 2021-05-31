Log in
    8954   JP3040880001

ORIX JREIT INC.

(8954)
  Report
202000 JPY   -1.22%
ORIX JREIT : Announces Change of Property Name

05/31/2021
For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Change of Property Name

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") annou

nces that OJR plans to change its property name as

described below.

1Property name

Current name

New name

Belle Face Kamata

Cross Residence Kamata

Belle Face Osaka Shinmachi

Cross Residence Osaka Shinmachi

2Effective date

June 1, 2021

3Reason for change

We have decided to bear the brand name "Belle Face" only for the residential properties developed by our sponsor among those owned by ORIX JREIT Inc. Accordingly, the residential properties developed not by our sponsor and currently bear the name "Belle Face" will be rebranded as "Cross Residence".

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

ORIX JREIT Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 04:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
