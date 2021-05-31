For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Teruo Ozaki
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Yoshitaka Kamemoto
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shinji Yamana
Executive Officer and CFO
TEL：+81 3 5776 3323
ORIX JREIT Announces Change of Property Name
TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") annou
nces that OJR plans to change its property name as
described below.
1．Property name
Current name
New name
Belle Face Kamata
Cross Residence Kamata
Belle Face Osaka Shinmachi
Cross Residence Osaka Shinmachi
2．Effective date
June 1, 2021
3．Reason for change
We have decided to bear the brand name "Belle Face" only for the residential properties developed by our sponsor among those owned by ORIX JREIT Inc. Accordingly, the residential properties developed not by our sponsor and currently bear the name "Belle Face" will be rebranded as "Cross Residence".
