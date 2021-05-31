For Immediate Release

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL：+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Change of Property Name

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 - ORIX JREIT Inc. ("OJR") annou nces that OJR plans to change its property name as described below. 1．Property name Current name New name Belle Face Kamata Cross Residence Kamata Belle Face Osaka Shinmachi Cross Residence Osaka Shinmachi 2．Effective date June 1, 2021

3．Reason for change

We have decided to bear the brand name "Belle Face" only for the residential properties developed by our sponsor among those owned by ORIX JREIT Inc. Accordingly, the residential properties developed not by our sponsor and currently bear the name "Belle Face" will be rebranded as "Cross Residence".

Note: This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.