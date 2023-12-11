Official ORKELA press release

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer would like to announce that pursuant to the Final Terms of the second Tranche that were adopted on 11 December 2023 (the Final Terms) in accordance with the Issuer’s Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023, including its first supplement (the Prospectus), Offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the total amount of EUR 1,000,000 will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia under the following main terms (other terms applicable are detailed in the Final Terms):

Nominal Value of a Bond – EUR 1,000; Issue Price of a Bond – EUR 983.3796; Final Maturity Date – 19 January 2025; Interest Rate – 6% (fixed) annually; Yield – 10% annually; Subscription channels – Subscription through the Lead Manager, AB Šiaulių bankas; Subscription Period – 11 December 2023; Payment Date – 12 December 2023; Issue Date – 14 December 2023.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each Investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms with attached relevant language summary. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and published on the Issuer’s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ .

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt





Attachments