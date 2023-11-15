UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer would like to inform you that on 14 November 2023 the Bank of Lithuania approved the base prospectus for the public offering of bonds of UAB “Orkela” in the amount of EUR 19,049,000 (being a part of total EUR 40,000,000 issue) and admission of bonds in the amount of up to EUR19,049,000 to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius AB (the Prospectus). Terms used herein are defined in the Prospectus.

The Issuer would like to announce that pursuant to the Final Terms of the first Tranche that were adopted on 14 November 2023 in accordance with the Prospectus (the Final Terms), Offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the total amount of EUR 6,000,000 will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia under the following main terms (other terms applicable are detailed in the Final Terms):

Nominal Value of a Bond – EUR 1,000; Issue Price of a Bond – EUR 979.4760; Final Maturity Date – 19 January 2025; Interest Rate – 6% (fixed) annually; Subscription channels – regular Subscription through the Issuer or Lead Manager, AB Šiaulių bankas (in the maximum amount of EUR 2,000,000) and Subscription by way of an Auction through Nasdaq (in the maximum amount of EUR 4,000,000); Subscription Period – 16 November 2023 – 27 November 2023; Payment Date – 28 November 2023 (applicable for those who subscribe through the Issuer or Lead Manager; by investing by way of an Auction, settlement is conducted on the Issue Date through Exchange Members); Issue Date – 29 November 2023.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each Investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms with attached relevant language summary of the Final Terms. All aforementioned documents are published on the Issuer’s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ .

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt

Attachments