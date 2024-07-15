Orkla ASA: Jotun kvartalsoppdatering (Q2-2024)

15 Jul 2024 06:59 CEST

ORKLA ASA

Jotun, der Orkla har en eierandel på 42,7 %, har offentliggjort
kvartalsoppdatering for perioden 1. april - 30. juni 2024.

Kvartalsoppdateringen er vedlagt denne meldingen.

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 15. juli 2024

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

