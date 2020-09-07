Log in
Orkla ASA    ORK   NO0003733800

ORKLA ASA

(ORK)
  Report
Orkla ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – primary insiders

09/07/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Håkon Mageli, Group Director Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, has today, 7 September 2020, bought 4,000 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 89,06 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following this transaction, Mageli and related parties own 99,998 shares in Orkla.

Orkla ASA
Oslo, 7 September 2020

Ref.:

Investor Relations
Elise Heidenreich
Tel.: +47 951 41 147

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

Orkla ASA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 14:59:05 UTC
