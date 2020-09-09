Orkla ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – primary insiders

Liselott Kilaas, Member of the Board of Orkla ASA, has today, 9 September 2020, bought 2,200 Orkla shares at an average price of NOK 91.08 per share. The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following this transaction, Kilaas and related parties own 10,000 shares in Orkla.

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 9 September 2020



Ref.:



Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act