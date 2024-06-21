Orkla ASA is one of the leading Norwegian industrial groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacture of food and consumer products (97.9%): food products (pizzas, sauces, seafood, prepared meals, fruits, chocolates, ingredients, delicatessen products, etc.), consumer products (detergents, clothing, cosmetics, personal hygiene, etc.), household cleaning products, professional cleaning products, etc.; - hydroelectric power generation (2.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (22.2%), Sweden (18%), Denmark (9.9%), Finland (9.5%), Baltic States (4.1%), Iceland (1.5%), Europe (27.3%) and other (7.5%).

