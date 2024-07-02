Orkla ASA - Emisjon av sertifikatlån

02 Jul 2024 13:56 CEST

ORKLA ASA

Orkla ASA har emittert et nytt sertifikatlån pålydende NOK 700.000.000,-.

Innbetalingsdato: 4. juli 2024
Forfall: 22. august 2024
Kupong: 4,83 %
Tilrettelegger: Handelsbanken

Orkla ASA
Oslo, 2. juli 2024

Senior Vice President Group Treasury
Geir Solli
Tlf.: +47 995 42 789

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

