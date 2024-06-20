June 20, 2024 pdf version Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Vancouver, BC - June 20, 2024 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA; NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024, were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Charles Jeannes 224,153,774 98.32% 3,827,313 1.68% Jason Simpson 227,913,401 99.97% 67,686 0.03% Jean Robitaille 212,682,458 93.29% 15,298,628 6.71% Tim Haldane 227,911,838 99.97% 69,249 0.03% David Stephens 224,464,089 98.46% 3,516,998 1.54% Elizabeth McGregor 225,753,369 99.02% 2,227,718 0.98% Tamara Brown 225,736,337 99.02% 2,244,750 0.98% Ana Sofía Ríos 226,985,587 99.56% 995,500 0.44% Rob Krcmarov 227,889,738 99.96% 91,349 0.04% Scott Langley 227,640,564 99.85% 340,523 0.15%

The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay"; and (3) the unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of Vote Votes For % For Against % Against Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors Carried 236,452,084 99.98% - - 45,104 0.02% Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Carried 225,293,363 98.82% 2,687,724 1.18% - - Approval of Unallocated Stock Options Carried 211,800,201 92.90% 16,180,838 7.10% - -

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2023 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has two material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico and (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 130,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla is also developing the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Simpson

President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Bradbury

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

www.orlamining.com

info@orlamining.com