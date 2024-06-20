Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Vancouver, BC - June 20, 2024 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA; NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024, were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Charles Jeannes
224,153,774
98.32%
3,827,313
1.68%
Jason Simpson
227,913,401
99.97%
67,686
0.03%
Jean Robitaille
212,682,458
93.29%
15,298,628
6.71%
Tim Haldane
227,911,838
99.97%
69,249
0.03%
David Stephens
224,464,089
98.46%
3,516,998
1.54%
Elizabeth McGregor
225,753,369
99.02%
2,227,718
0.98%
Tamara Brown
225,736,337
99.02%
2,244,750
0.98%
Ana Sofía Ríos
226,985,587
99.56%
995,500
0.44%
Rob Krcmarov
227,889,738
99.96%
91,349
0.04%
Scott Langley
227,640,564
99.85%
340,523
0.15%
The shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation, also known as "say-on-pay"; and (3) the unallocated stock options under the Company's stock option plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
% For
Against
% Against
Withheld
% Withheld
Appointment of Auditors
Carried
236,452,084
99.98%
-
-
45,104
0.02%
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Carried
225,293,363
98.82%
2,687,724
1.18%
-
-
Approval of Unallocated Stock Options
Carried
211,800,201
92.90%
16,180,838
7.10%
-
-
The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2023 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.
Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.
About Orla Mining Ltd.
Orla's corporate strategy is to acquire, develop, and operate mineral properties where the Company's expertise can substantially increase stakeholder value. The Company has two material gold projects: (1) Camino Rojo, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico and (2) South Railroad, located in Nevada, United States. Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 130,000 hectares which contains a large oxide and sulphide mineral resource. Orla is also developing the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical reports for the Company's material projects are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com, and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively.
For further information, please contact:
Jason Simpson
President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Bradbury
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
www.orlamining.com
info@orlamining.com
