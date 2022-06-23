Orla Mining : Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K

Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charles Jeannes 140,692,198 82.78 % 29,261,278 17.22 % Jason Simpson 155,130,277 91.28 % 14,823,199 8.72 % Jean Robitaille 141,055,551 83.00 % 28,897,925 17.00 % Tim Haldane 169,706,677 99.85 % 246,799 0.15 % David Stephens 140,665,343 82.77 % 29,288,133 17.23 % Elizabeth McGregor 141,008,878 82.97 % 28,944,598 17.03 % Tamara Brown 169,687,720 99.84 % 265,756 0.16 % Scott Langley 149,067,379 87.71 % 20,886,097 12.29 %

The shareholders also: (1) approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) ratified, confirmed and approved the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 of the Company. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of

Vote Votes For % For Withheld/

Against %

Withheld/

Against Appointment of Auditors Carried 175,269,057 99.88 % 212,838 0.12 % Ratification, confirmation,

and approval of Amended

and Restated By-Law No. 1 Carried 169,916,984 99.98 % 36,492 0.02 %

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

For further information: Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, www.orlamining.com, info@orlamining.com

