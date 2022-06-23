Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Orla Mining Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OLA   CA68634K1066

ORLA MINING LTD.

(OLA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
3.880 CAD   -5.83%
04:11pOrla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
AQ
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : Orla Mining Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/14Orla Mining Maintained at Outperform by BMO Capital as it Agrees to Acquire Gold Standard Ventures
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orla Mining : Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K

06/23/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Charles Jeannes 140,692,198 82.78 % 29,261,278 17.22 %
Jason Simpson 155,130,277 91.28 % 14,823,199 8.72 %
Jean Robitaille 141,055,551 83.00 % 28,897,925 17.00 %
Tim Haldane 169,706,677 99.85 % 246,799 0.15 %
David Stephens 140,665,343 82.77 % 29,288,133 17.23 %
Elizabeth McGregor 141,008,878 82.97 % 28,944,598 17.03 %
Tamara Brown 169,687,720 99.84 % 265,756 0.16 %
Scott Langley 149,067,379 87.71 % 20,886,097 12.29 %

The shareholders also: (1) approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and (2) ratified, confirmed and approved the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 of the Company. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of
Vote 		Votes For % For Withheld/
Against 		%
Withheld/
Against
Appointment of Auditors Carried 175,269,057 99.88 % 212,838 0.12 %
Ratification, confirmation,
and approval of Amended
and Restated By-Law No. 1 		Carried 169,916,984 99.98 % 36,492 0.02 %

The Company filed its Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and it is available under the Company's profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The Company's 2021 Audited Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at https://www.orlamining.com/investors/financials-statements.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of these Company documents without charge upon request by e-mail at info@orlamining.com.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c3016.html

%CIK: 0001680056

For further information: Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bradbury, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, www.orlamining.com, info@orlamining.com

CO: Orla Mining Ltd.

CNW 16:10e 23-JUN-22

Disclaimer

Orla Mining Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORLA MINING LTD.
04:11pOrla Mining Reports Voting Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
AQ
11:00aTRANSCRIPT : Orla Mining Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/14Orla Mining Maintained at Outperform by BMO Capital as it Agrees to Acquire Gold Standa..
MT
06/13Orla Mining Drops Near 11% as Says To Acquire Gold Standard Ventures For $242 Million; ..
MT
06/13Scotiabank Says Orla Mining's Portfolio Boosted By Gold Standard Acquisition
MT
06/13ORLA MINING : Expands into Nevada
PU
06/13Orla Mining To Acquire Gold Standard Ventures For $242 Million
MT
06/13ORLA MINING : Expands into Nevada with Acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures - Form 6-K
PU
06/13ORLA MINING BRIEF : Consideration implies a Purchase Price of C$0.655 per Gold Standard Sh..
MT
06/13ORLA MINING BRIEF : Expanding into Nevada with Acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORLA MINING LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 179 M - -
Net income 2022 70,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 69,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 803 M 801 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart ORLA MINING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Orla Mining Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORLA MINING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,19 $
Average target price 5,59 $
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Simpson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Etienne Morin Chief Financial Officer
Charles A. Jeannes Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Cormier Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Hall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORLA MINING LTD.-14.70%803
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.13%144 128
RIO TINTO PLC2.72%103 990
GLENCORE PLC19.84%72 014
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.63%47 910
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.17%33 625