By Adriano Marchese

Stocks listed in Toronto were firmly higher mid-trading on Wednesday as nearly all sectors helped push the indexes higher. The biggest gainers of the session were materials, commercial services and tech. The laggards were in mainly in communications while tech services and consumer durables stocks were just slightly lower.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index were 1% higher at 22262.62 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 1% to 1327.83.

Orla Mining shares were 2.6% higher at 5.35 Canadian dollars ($3.92) after it said increased gold output at its Camino Rojo oxide mine in Mexico in the second quarter. Gold produced in the period came to 33,206 ounces, topping the roughly 29,800 ounces a year earlier and the 29,500 ounces expected by analysts, according to FactSet.

Other market movers:

Amerigo Resources produced more copper in the second quarter from its mine in Chile, thanks to better recovery rates, despite processing less ore in the period. Shares were 1.2% higher at C$1.69.

