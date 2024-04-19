Yet another production installation used by ORLEN Group on the Norwegian Continental Shelf has been connected to clean energy generated onshore. The electrification of the Sleipner field will prevent 160,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. About two-thirds of the gas production of PGNiG Upstream Norway in 2024 will be carried out using facilities powered from shore.

Yet another production installation used by ORLEN Group on the Norwegian Continental Shelf has been connected to clean energy generated onshore. The electrification of the Sleipner field will prevent 160,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. About two-thirds of the gas production of PGNiG Upstream Norway in 2024 will be carried out using facilities powered from shore.

The electrification of the Sleipner field in the North Sea will enable the phase-out of two gas turbines that have so far provided the energy necessary for the operation of its installations. This will enable a significant reduction in CO2 emissions associated with oil and gas production as electric energy supplied from shore comes almost 100 per cent from zero-emission, renewable energy sources.

Sleipner's installations are used to process production from several fields in the Sleipner Area located in the central part of the North Sea. PGNiG Upstream Norway holds an approximate 25% stake in Sleipner, which provides the company with an access to more than 26 million barrels of oil equivalent remaining recoverable reserves. In 2024 PGNiG Upstream Norway will produce 3.4 Mboe of hydrocarbons from Sleipner.

Sleipner was electrified with a 28-km long subsea power cable connected to the Gina Krog platform, which is supplied with power from shore since 2023. Apart from Sleipner and Gina Krog, PGNiG Upstream Norway is a license partner in two other fields powered from shore - Ormen Lange and Duva. Total production from all ORLEN Group's electrified fields will exceed 3.0 bcm of gas in 2024. This means that approximately 66 per cent of total gas production by PGNiG Upstream Norway will be carried out using facilities powered by almost zero-emission energy.

The company is also in the process of developing the Fenris field and the Yggdrasil production area, which will be supplied with onshore energy from the very start of operations.

Apart from ORLEN Group, the shareholders of Sleipner are Equinor Energy (operator) and Vår Energi.

