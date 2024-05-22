ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna (formerly Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spó?ka Akcyjna) specializes in refining and distribution of oil products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - crude oil refining (47.4%); - distribution of petroleum products (23.5%): medium distillates (54.3% of net sales), light distillates (37.6%) and other (8.1%); - production and distribution of electricity (9.7%); - natural gas distribution (9.3%); - manufacture of petrochemical products (8.8%); - exploration for and extraction of mineral resources (1%); - other (0.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Poland (58.8%), Czech Republic (10.8%), Germany (9.1%), Lithuania/Latvia/Estonia (6.3%) and other (15%).

