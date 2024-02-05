WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish refiner Orlen said on Monday that its chief financial officer, Janusz Szewczak, has resigned, along with two more members of its management board, in a continued shakeup following the dismissal of its CEO last week.

CEO Daniel Obajtek's dismissal, announced on Thursday and effective Monday, came after the new Polish government pledged to purge state-controlled companies of people it considers political nominees of the previous ruling party.

Orlen announced the resignation of Szewczak in a regulatory filing on Monday without elaborating.

It also announced earlier on Monday that two members of the 11-member management board, Patrycja Klarecka and Armen Artwich, have resigned. That followed the resignation on Friday of the management board member in charge of wholesale and international trade, Michal Rog.

Obajtek and Szewczak were also members of the management board.

A shareholders meeting has been called for Tuesday to make changes to the supervisory board at the request of the new pro-European coalition government.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Leslie Adler)