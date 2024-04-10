WARSAW, April 10 (Reuters) - Poland's state-controlled energy company, Orlen, on Wednesday named Ireneusz Fafara as CEO. He was formerly the head of the company's Lithuanian operations.

The company had conducted a nearly two month-long search with 260 candidates applying to become members of the management board. In February, Orlen's supervisory board underwent sweeping changes at the request of the new pro-European coalition government.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said he sees Orlen and its former CEO as symbols of the previous nationalist administration's policies of using state-controlled firms for political purposes.

Prosecutors launched investigations into Orlen's fuel-pricing policies ahead of the last election, while the state audit office alleges that Orlen sold assets of peer Lotos for at least 5 billion zlotys ($1.26 billion) below their estimated value.

Orlen says the merger was a transparent process supervised and controlled by several institutions. ($1 = 3.9671 zlotys) (Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw Editing by Matthew Lewis)