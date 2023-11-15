(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Additional reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish oil and gas firm Orlen is preparing to file for arbitration against U.S. exporter Venture Global LNG for failing to supply contracted cargoes, even as it sold to non-contract customers as prices soared, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. "I know that this is being considered, I know that there were preparations to file a claim," one person said on condition of anonymity. Two other people confirmed that Orlen is considering a claim with one source saying it has not been submitted yet. Orlen's press office declined to comment on the matter, while a Venture Global spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.