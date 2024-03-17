March 17 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG on Sunday said it will acquire a fleet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels.

The nine vessels will be constructed in South Korea and the Arlington-based company said the move will deepen its involvement throughout the LNG value chain.

The move advances "the integration of our business across the entire LNG supply chain," said Venture Global's CEO Mike Sabel.

The company has been embroiled in a dispute with its customers over its failure to deliver cargoes because of what it says are electrical problems.

Customers, including BP, Shell, Edison , Repsol, Galp, Unipec and Orlen , have initiated arbitration proceedings against Venture Global and have pressed federal regulators to allow them to see confidential commissioning documents. (Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston Editing by Chris Reese)