Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ormat Technologies, Inc.    ORA

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Investors

03/04/2021 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Ormat Technologies, Inc. ("Ormat" or the "Company") (NYSE: ORA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Ormat: Dirty Dealings in ‘Clean’ Energy.” According to the report, the Company “has engaged in what we believe to be widespread and systematic acts of intentional corruption,” adding that it “expect[s] the blowback to these revelations to be severe, threatening Ormat’s contracts in its most lucrative markets.” The report alleges that Hindenburg “uncovered evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior government officials,” and “direct evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior Guatemalan government officials” further noting “Ormat paid contractors in Kenya tied to corrupt government officials.”

On this news, Ormat’s stock price fell $1.00, or 1.1%, to close at $84.67 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The same day, after the market closed, Ormat responded to the report and acknowledged that “[t]he Company is aware of claims being investigated in Israel regarding Ravit Barniv, an Ormat Board member, and Hezi Kattan, the Company’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.” Though the “claims involve Ms. Barniv’s and Mr. Kattan’s work at another company, prior to joining Ormat,” the Company announced that it would “transfer the responsibility for the Company’s compliance function to other members of the Ormat management team until these issues are resolved.”

On this news, Ormat’s stock price fell $1.68, or nearly 2%, to close at $82.99 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Ormat securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:23pONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigati..
PR
02:12pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Ormat..
BU
03/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/03ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES  : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation o..
BU
03/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
03/03INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
03/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ormat..
BU
03/01ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Ormat Technologies Issues Statement
GL
03/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 671 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,1x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 4 548 M 4 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
EV / Sales 2022 7,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 402
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 94,00 $
Last Close Price 81,24 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Doron Blachar Chief Executive Officer
Shlomi Argas President
Hezi Kattan Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
David Granot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.01%4 548
ENERGY ABSOLUTE31.98%7 996
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-21.44%3 910
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-9.14%3 820
BORALEX INC.-8.30%3 316
VOLTALIA SA-14.89%2 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ