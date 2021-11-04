ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

NEWLY AQUIRED GEOTHERMAL ASSETS CONTRIBUTED TO OUR REVENUES AND BOTTOM LINE

ELECTRICITY SEGMENT CONTINUES TO DELIVER PROFIT GROWTH

INCREASED PRODUCT SEGMENT BACKLOG TO $67 MILLION

REITERATE 2021 ANNUAL ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

RENO, Nev. November 3, 2021, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change (%) YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 142.7 123.7 15.4 % 421.5 395.2 6.7 % Product 10.5 29.6 (64.5 )% 26.6 120.7 (78.0 )% Energy Storage 5.7 5.7 - % 24.0 10.0 139.6 % Total Revenues 158.8 158.9 (0.1 )% 472.1 526.0 (10.2 )% Gross margin (%) Electricity 42.8 % 38.0 % 41.8 % 44.3 % Product 12.8 % 18.9 % 12.8 % 20.7 % Energy Storage 12.2 % 25.6 % 37.5 % 10.1 % Gross margin (%) 39.8 % 34.0 % 40.0 % 38.3 % Operating income ($ millions) 36.0 51.7 (30.4 )% 114.5 160.8 (28.8 )% Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 14.9 15.7 (5.0 )% 43.2 64.8 (33.3 )% Diluted EPS ($) 0.26 0.31 (16.1 )% 0.77 1.26 (38.9 )% Non-GAAP Measures 1 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 17.8 15.7 13.7 % 55.7 64.8 (14.0 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.32 0.31 3.6 % 0.99 1.26 (21.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA1($ millions) 101.6 107.1 (5.1 )% 285.4 311.0 (8.2 )%

"We again delivered year-over-year growth in the Electricity segment. The recent acquisition of two geothermal power plants in Nevada, the stable operation of the Puna power plant at 26MW and the contribution of business interruption insurance related to the Puna eruption helped us deliver sequential growth despite the operational challenges and unexpected equipment issues we recently experienced in some of our power plants. We made progress in resolving these challenges and expect them to gradually recover by the first half of 2022." commented Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our product segment market continued to recover from Covid impacts as we signed in the third quarter two supply contracts in Nicaragua and in Indonesia," continued Blachar. "As a result, our product segment backlog increased to $67 million, giving us a good start for this segment going into 2022. As we move towards full operation of our portfolio and continued recovery of our product segment, we expect to increase top- and bottom-line growth, boosting overall profitability and supporting the earnings power of the Company."

"We continue to make progress in our growth plans in both our storage and geothermal portfolios, and we expect to expand the capacity of the two geothermal assets that we recently acquired and continue to accelerate our development in Indonesia where a significant portion of the world's geothermal potential exists" concluded Blachar. "We are making steps toward achieving our long-term goal of increasing our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to more than 1.5 GW by 2023, supporting our target of an annual run-rate of more than $500 million in Adjusted EBITDA towards the end of 2022."

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

• Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $14.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the third quarter of last year, representing a decrease of 5.0% and 16.1%, respectively, mainly as a result of lower operating income driven mainly by a $9.0 million increase in the G&A expenses;

• Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $17.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $15.7 million or $0.31 per diluted share in 2020. Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders in the third quarter of 2021 was adjusted to exclude transaction costs of $3.7 million pre-tax and $2.9 million after tax related to the TG Geothermal assets acquisition.

• Electricity segment revenues increased compared to the third quarter of last year, supported by a contribution from the MGH Complex expansion, Puna recovery and the recently completed acquisition of two plants from TG Geothermal, partially offset by lower performance at our Olkaria complex in Kenya, Bouillante power plant in Guadeloupe and Brawley power plant in California. We expect to restore generating capacity in the Bouillante and Brawley power plant by year-end and in our Olkaria complex in the first half of 2022;

• Total business interruption insurance income recorded in the third quarter 2021 was $15.8 million, of which $15.5 million was included in the Electricity segment cost of revenues and impacted the segment gross profit, and the balance of $0.3 million was included in operating income, compared to $20.4 million in the third quarter 2020, of which $2.6 million was included in the Electricity segment cost of revenues and impacted the segment gross profit and the balance of $17.8 million was included in the operating income. Excluding the impact of business interruption insurance income, gross profit increased 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year;

• Product segment revenues decreased 64.5% to $10.5 million, down from $29.6 million in the same quarter of last year, impacted primarily by COVID-19;

• Energy Storage segment revenues were $5.7 million, similar to last year;

• G&A expenses in the third quarter of 2021 increased 62.0% from $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $23.6 million this year. The increase is mainly due to $5.5 million of transaction costs including costs of $3.7 million related to the TG Geothermal acquisition that was closed during July, legal costs associated with the business interruption insurance claim and legal costs associated with the investigation by the Special Committee;

• Product segment backlog grew by 13.2% to $66.9 million as of November 3, 2021;

• Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.1% to $101.6 million, from $107.1 million in the third quarter of last year mainly due to a combination of lower business interruption income and higher G&A costs. In addition, the benefit of the newly acquired assets from TG Geothermal was partly offset by a $9.2 million year-over-year reduction in EBITDA as a result of operational issues at three of our plants (a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below in this release);

In addition, the Company:

◦ Completed a $38.9 million tax equity partnership transaction for the Steamboat Hills geothermal power plant with additional future payments of approximately $5.3 million, whereby the Company will continue to operate and maintain the power plant and will receive substantially all of the distributable cash flow generated by the power plant;

◦ Signed a JV agreement with a local Indonesian gold mining company to explore the Toka Tindung project located in the Bitung area of the North Sulawesi region, Indonesia. The Company is expected to hold a 75% interest in the project;

◦ Signed a supply contract with Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) for a 10 MW power plant located in Nicaragua; and,

◦ Signed a Long-Term Resource Adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) for the 20MW/40MWh Pomona-2 facility that is currently under construction.

2021 GUIDANCE

• Total revenues of between $652 million and $675 million;

• Electricity segment revenues between $585 million and $595 million;

• Product segment revenues of between $40 million and $50 million;

• Energy Storage revenues of between $27 million and $30 million;

• Adjusted EBITDA to be between $400 million and $410 million;

• Adjusted EBITDA includes insurance proceeds related to the 2018 Puna insurance claim of $15.8 million.

• Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $31 million.

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. However, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range due to the high variability and complexity with respect to estimating forward looking amounts for impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On November 3, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2021.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter - a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW with 1,015 MW of geothermal and Solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT'S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 26, 2021 and from time to time, in Ormat's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 142,651 123,660 421,503 395,201 Product 10,527 29,625 26,580 120,737 Energy storage 5,664 5,662 24,012 10,022 Total revenues 158,842 158,947 472,095 525,960 Cost of revenues: Electricity 81,549 76,670 245,136 219,988 Product 9,182 24,037 23,180 95,724 Energy storage 4,971 4,210 15,017 9,014 Total cost of revenues 95,702 104,917 283,333 324,726 Gross profit 63,140 54,030 188,762 201,234 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,175 1,490 3,179 4,281 Selling and marketing expenses 2,671 4,076 10,935 13,724 General and administrative expenses 23,554 14,539 60,400 43,154 Business interruption insurance income (248 ) (17,761 ) (248 ) (20,743 ) Operating income 35,988 51,686 114,496 160,818 Other income (expense): Interest income 519 626 1,590 1,469 Interest expense, net (22,230 ) (21,756 ) (59,872 ) (58,814 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (21 ) 1,047 (16,229 ) 2,111 Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 7,879 7,014 21,654 16,818 Other non-operating income (expense), net 44 961 (308 ) 1,343 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 22,179 39,578 61,331 123,745 Income tax provision (2,048 ) (15,361 ) (9,323 ) (45,275 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 649 (1,119 ) 1,796 (196 ) Net income 20,780 23,098 53,804 78,274 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,878 ) (7,419 ) (10,617 ) (13,516 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 14,902 15,679 43,187 64,758 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 0.27 0.31 0.77 1.27 Diluted 0.26 0.31 0.77 1.26 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 56,003 51,072 55,995 51,051 Diluted 56,298 51,282 56,413 51,386

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 267,802 448,252 Marketable securities at fair value 45,479 - Restricted cash and cash equivalents 88,498 88,526 Receivables: Trade 140,314 149,170 Other 27,346 17,987 Inventories 27,356 35,321 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 9,324 24,544 Prepaid expenses and other 29,320 15,354 Total current assets 635,439 779,154 Investment in unconsolidated companies 109,725 98,217 Deposits and other 61,716 66,989 Deferred income taxes 149,178 119,299 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,298,903 2,099,046 Construction-in-process 615,482 479,315 Operating leases right of use 19,690 16,347 Finance leases right of use 7,002 11,633 Intangible assets, net 370,889 194,421 Goodwill 91,342 24,566 Total assets 4,359,366 3,888,987 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 127,432 152,763 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 15,829 11,179 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse: Senior secured notes 25,391 24,949 Other loans 36,203 35,897 Full recourse 312,661 17,768 Operating lease liabilities 2,902 2,922 Finance liabilities 13,854 3,169 Total current liabilities 534,272 248,647 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: Senior secured notes 296,382 315,195 Other loans 258,916 284,928 Full recourse: 742,978 777,090 Operating lease liabilities 16,650 12,897 Finance liabilities 246,722 9,104 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 97,714 111,476 Deferred income taxes 85,922 87,972 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 3,677 1,970 Liabilities for severance pay 16,598 18,749 Asset retirement obligation 71,628 63,457 Other long-term liabilities 6,009 6,235 Total liabilities 2,377,468 1,937,720 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,542 9,830 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,269,568 1,262,446 Retained earnings 573,408 550,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,647 ) (6,620 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,833,385 1,805,985 Noncontrolling interest 138,971 135,452 Total equity 1,972,356 1,941,437 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 4,359,366 3,888,987

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our board of directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 20,780 $ 23,098 $ 53,804 $ 78,274 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 21,711 21,130 58,282 57,345 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,048 15,361 9,323 45,275 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 2,889 4,395 8,253 10,271 Depreciation and amortization 47,548 39,628 130,503 111,728 EBITDA $ 94,976 $ 103,612 $ 260,165 $ 302,893 Mark-to-market (gains) or losses from accounting for derivative - 431 1,096 (1,612 ) Stock-based compensation 2,120 2,807 6,840 7,060 Reversal of a contingent liability - - (418 ) - Allowance for bad debts related to February power crisis in Texas - - 2,980 - Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas - - 9,133 - Merger and acquisition transaction costs 4,539 211 5,497 1,369 Other write-off - - 134 - Settlement expenses - - - 1,277 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,635 $ 107,061 $ 285,427 $ 310,987

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the Three and Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in millions, except for EPS) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 14.9 $ 15.7 $ 43.2 $ 64.8 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes - - 8.8 - Acquisition costs related to TG Geothermal Portfolio transaction, net of taxes $ 2.9 - $ 3.7 - Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 17.8 $ 15.7 $ 55.7 $ 64.8 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.26 $ 0.31 $ 0.77 $ 1.26 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas, net of taxes - - 0.16 - Acquisition costs related to TG Geothermal Portfolio transaction, net of taxes $ 0.06 - $ 0.07 - Diluted Adjusted EPS $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.99 $ 1.26