Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ormat Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORA   US6866881021

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ormat Technologies : FORM 144- NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES

11/15/2021 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

OMB APPROVAL

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB Number:

3235-0101

Washington, D.C. 20549

Expires:

July 31, 2023

Estimated average burden

FORM 144

hours per response ....... 1.0

SEC USE ONLY

DOCUMENT SEQUENCE NO.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

CUSIP NUMBER

ATTENTION: Transmit for filing 3 copies of this form concurrently with either placing an order with a broker to execute sale

or executing a sale directly with a market maker.

1 (a) NAME OF ISSUER (Please type or print)

(b) IRS IDENT. NO.

(c) S.E.C. FILE NO.

WORK LOCATION

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

88-0326081

001-32347

1 (d) ADDRESS OF ISSUER

STREET

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

(e) TELEPHONE NO.

6140 Plumas Street

Reno

NV

89519-6075

area code

number

775

356-9029

2 (a) NAME OF PERSON FOR WHOSE ACCOUNT THE SECURITIES

(b) RELATIONSHIP TO

(c) ADDRESS STREET

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

ARE TO BE SOLD

ISSUER

Dan Falk

Director

6140 Plumas Street

Reno

NV

89519-6075

INSTRUCTION: The person filing this notice should contact the issuer to obtain the I.R.S. Identification Number and the S.E.C. File Number.

3 (a)

(b)

SEC USE ONLY

(c)

(d)

(e)

(f)

(g)

Title of the

Number of Shares

Aggregate

Number of Shares

Approximate

Name of Each

Class of

Name and Address of Each Broker Through Whom the

Broker-Dealer

or Other Units

Market

or Other Units

Date of Sale

Securities

Securities

Securities are to be Offered or Each Market Maker

File Number

To Be Sold

Value

Outstanding

(See instr. 3(f))

Exchange

To Be Sold

who is Acquiring the Securities

(See instr. 3(c))

(See instr. 3(d))

(See instr. 3(e))

(MO. DAY YR.)

(See instr. 3(g))

Common Stock

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

008-0407

672

$53,518.08

56,001,501

11/10/2021

NYSE

85 Broad Street, 22nd, 24th Floor

New York NY 10004

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. (a) Name of issuer
    1. Issuer's I.R.S. Identification Number
    2. Issuer's S.E.C. file number, if any
    3. Issuer's address, including zip code
    4. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
  3. (a) Name of person for whose account the securities are to be sold
    1. Such person's relationship to the issuer (e.g., officer, director, 10% stockholder, or member of immediate family of any of the foregoing)
    2. Such person's address, including zip code

3. (a) Title of the class of securities to be sold

  1. Name and address of each broker through whom the securities are intended to be sold
  2. Number of shares or other units to be sold (if debt securities, give the aggregate face amount)
  3. Aggregate market value of the securities to be sold as of a specified date within 10 days prior to the filing of this notice
  4. Number of shares or other units of the class outstanding, or if debt securities the face amount thereof outstanding, as shown by the most recent report or statement published by the issuer
  5. Approximate date on which the securities are to be sold
  6. Name of each securities exchange, if any, on which the securities are intended to be sold

Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond

unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

SEC1147 (08-07)

TABLE I -- SECURITIES TO BE SOLD

Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold

and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor:

Title of

Date you

Nature of Acquisition Transaction

Name of Person from Whom Acquired

Amount of

Date of

Nature of Payment

the Class

Acquired

(If gift, also give date donor acquired)

Securities Acquired

Payment

Common Stock

11/4/2020

Appointed as a director by the board of

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

672

11/4/2020

Consideration was

directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc.,

person's continued

effective November 2004. Received

service as a director.

securities registered on Form S-8 as part of

See "Nature of

a restricted stock unit grant for his service

Acquisition

as a director on November 4, 2020. The

Transaction."

restricted stock units vested on November

4, 2021 based on person's continued

service as a director through such date.

INSTRUCTIONS: If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.

TABLE II -- SECURITIES SOLD DURING THE PAST 3 MONTHS

Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold.

Amount of

Name and Address of Seller

Title of Securities Sold

Date of Sale

Securities Sold

Gross Proceeds

REMARKS:

INSTRUCTIONS:

See the defnition of "person" in paragraph (a) of Rule 144. Information is to be given not only as to the person for whose account the securities are to be sold but also as to all other persons included in that defnition. In addition, information shall be given as to sales by all personswhose sales are required by paragraph (e) of Rule 144 to be aggregated with sales for the account of the person fling this notice.

11/12/2021

DATE OF NOTICE

ATTENTION:

The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.

/s/ Ehud Ben Yemini - as attorney-in-fact

(SIGNATURE)

DATE OF PLAN ADOPTION OR GIVING OF INSTRUCTION, IF RELYING ON RULE

The notice shall be signed by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold. At least one copy of the notice shall be manually signed.

10B5-1

Any copies not manually signed shall bear typed or printed signatures.

ATTENTION: Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)

SEC1147 (08-07)

Disclaimer

Ormat Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 15:04:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:05aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Other Report or Announcement
PU
10:05aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Form 144- notice of proposed sale of securities
PU
10:05aORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Form 144-notice of proposed sale of securities pursuant to rule 144 u..
PU
11/04Immediate Report
PU
11/04Report of Periodic or Interim Report
PU
11/04ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/04ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/03ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (ORA) ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q3 Revenue $158.8M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
11/03Ormat Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 657 M - -
Net income 2021 78,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 670 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 63,7x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 4 588 M 4 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,52x
EV / Sales 2022 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 402
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ormat Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 81,93 $
Average target price 79,29 $
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doron Blachar Chief Executive Officer
Shlomi Argas President
Assaf Ginzburg Chief Financial Officer
Isaac Angel Chairman
Dan Michael Falk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.25%4 588
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED35.03%7 575
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC7.64%4 557
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-9.76%4 355
BORALEX INC.-19.52%3 105
VOLTALIA SA-17.99%2 311