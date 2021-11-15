Ormat Technologies : FORM 144- NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES
11/15/2021 | 10:05am EST
UNITED STATES
OMB APPROVAL
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB Number:
3235-0101
Washington, D.C. 20549
Expires:
July 31, 2023
Estimated average burden
FORM 144
hours per response ....... 1.0
SEC USE ONLY
DOCUMENT SEQUENCE NO.
NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES
PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
CUSIP NUMBER
ATTENTION: Transmit for filing 3 copies of this form concurrently with either placing an order with a broker to execute sale
or executing a sale directly with a market maker.
1 (a) NAME OF ISSUER (Please type or print)
(b) IRS IDENT. NO.
(c) S.E.C. FILE NO.
WORK LOCATION
Ormat Technologies, Inc.
88-0326081
001-32347
1 (d) ADDRESS OF ISSUER
STREET
CITY
STATE
ZIP CODE
(e) TELEPHONE NO.
6140 Plumas Street
Reno
NV
89519-6075
area code
number
775
356-9029
2 (a) NAME OF PERSON FOR WHOSE ACCOUNT THE SECURITIES
(b) RELATIONSHIP TO
(c) ADDRESS STREET
CITY
STATE
ZIP CODE
ARE TO BE SOLD
ISSUER
Dan Falk
Director
6140 Plumas Street
Reno
NV
89519-6075
INSTRUCTION: The person filing this notice should contact the issuer to obtain the I.R.S. Identification Number and the S.E.C. File Number.
3 (a)
(b)
SEC USE ONLY
(c)
(d)
(e)
(f)
(g)
Title of the
Number of Shares
Aggregate
Number of Shares
Approximate
Name of Each
Class of
Name and Address of Each Broker Through Whom the
Broker-Dealer
or Other Units
Market
or Other Units
Date of Sale
Securities
Securities
Securities are to be Offered or Each Market Maker
File Number
To Be Sold
Value
Outstanding
(See instr. 3(f))
Exchange
To Be Sold
who is Acquiring the Securities
(See instr. 3(c))
(See instr. 3(d))
(See instr. 3(e))
(MO. DAY YR.)
(See instr. 3(g))
Common Stock
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
008-0407
672
$53,518.08
56,001,501
11/10/2021
NYSE
85 Broad Street, 22nd, 24th Floor
New York NY 10004
TABLE I -- SECURITIES TO BE SOLD
Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold
and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor:
Title of
Date you
Nature of Acquisition Transaction
Name of Person from Whom Acquired
Amount of
Date of
Nature of Payment
the Class
Acquired
(If gift, also give date donor acquired)
Securities Acquired
Payment
Common Stock
11/4/2020
Appointed as a director by the board of
Ormat Technologies, Inc.
672
11/4/2020
Consideration was
directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc.,
person's continued
effective November 2004. Received
service as a director.
securities registered on Form S-8 as part of
See "Nature of
a restricted stock unit grant for his service
Acquisition
as a director on November 4, 2020. The
Transaction."
restricted stock units vested on November
4, 2021 based on person's continued
service as a director through such date.
TABLE II -- SECURITIES SOLD DURING THE PAST 3 MONTHS
Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold.
Amount of
Name and Address of Seller
Title of Securities Sold
Date of Sale
Securities Sold
Gross Proceeds
REMARKS:
11/12/2021
DATE OF NOTICE
/s/ Ehud Ben Yemini - as attorney-in-fact
(SIGNATURE)
DATE OF PLAN ADOPTION OR GIVING OF INSTRUCTION, IF RELYING ON RULE
10B5-1
